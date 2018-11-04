I have landed!

After a four-hour mechanical delay at O’Hare, I’ve arrived in Paris, finding that the RER train from the airport to Paris was not running (presumably on strike, as often happens). But I made it, and took a walk around central Paris, which, after over 40 hours without sleep, was all I could do. A few random shots:
I found ducks! The Seine has many of them, but I never noticed! Swans, too.
The most famous tourist site in France. Even in November the lines were too long to get in, and it’s free:
And, on the Rue de Seine, which harbors many galleries, a work of art: “Doubting Mickey”. You can’t get more blasphemous than this;
My favorite cathedral and walk. Haven’t seen in 62 years
It looks as if the Sorcerer’s Apprentice and the Carpenter are at loggerheads as to which type of wood makes the best broomstick😸.
At loggerheads. Now there’s a word that could have an interesting origin.
A ‘logger-head’ was literally a ‘block-head’. A logger was a thick block of timber which was fastened to a horse’s leg to prevent it from running away. In the 17th century, a loggerhead was also recorded as ‘an iron instrument with a long handle used for melting pitch and for heating liquids’. It is likely that the use of these tools as weapons was what was being referred to when rivals were first said to be ‘at loggerheads’.
You’re looking pretty good for a sixty-something who’s gone 40 hours without sleep.
I’ve had eight hours and still I’m double posting.
Entry to Catholic churches is nearly always free to the regret of the Church that has according to Mephisto a big stomach.
Apropos: I am looking forward to reading about your Paris food discoveries.
I’m excited in expectation of a vicarious tour. I’ve been in Paris a few times and always have the feeling I should have stayed longer. Much longer.