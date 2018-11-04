I have landed!

After a four-hour mechanical delay at O’Hare, I’ve arrived in Paris, finding that the RER train from the airport to Paris was not running (presumably on strike, as often happens). But I made it, and took a walk around central Paris, which, after over 40 hours without sleep, was all I could do. A few random shots:

I found ducks! The Seine has many of them, but I never noticed! Swans, too.

The most famous tourist site in France. Even in November the lines were too long to get in, and it’s free:

And, on the Rue de Seine, which harbors many galleries, a work of art: “Doubting Mickey”. You can’t get more blasphemous than this;

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on November 4, 2018 at 9:00 am and filed under travel. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

8 Comments

  1. scottus humilis
    Posted November 4, 2018 at 9:12 am | Permalink

    My favorite cathedral and walk. Haven’t seen in 62 years

    Reply
  2. W.T. Effingham
    Posted November 4, 2018 at 9:31 am | Permalink

    It looks as if the Sorcerer’s Apprentice and the Carpenter are at loggerheads as to which type of wood makes the best broomstick😸.

    Reply
    • rickflick
      Posted November 4, 2018 at 9:56 am | Permalink

      At loggerheads. Now there’s a word that could have an interesting origin.

      A ‘logger-head’ was literally a ‘block-head’. A logger was a thick block of timber which was fastened to a horse’s leg to prevent it from running away. In the 17th century, a loggerhead was also recorded as ‘an iron instrument with a long handle used for melting pitch and for heating liquids’. It is likely that the use of these tools as weapons was what was being referred to when rivals were first said to be ‘at loggerheads’.

      Reply
  3. darwinwins
    Posted November 4, 2018 at 9:40 am | Permalink

    You’re looking pretty good for a sixty-something who’s gone 40 hours without sleep.

    Reply
  4. darwinwins
    Posted November 4, 2018 at 9:40 am | Permalink

    You’re looking pretty good for a sixty-something who’s gone 40 hours without sleep.

    Reply
    • darwinwins
      Posted November 4, 2018 at 9:41 am | Permalink

      I’ve had eight hours and still I’m double posting.

      Reply
  5. mhoefert
    Posted November 4, 2018 at 9:54 am | Permalink

    Entry to Catholic churches is nearly always free to the regret of the Church that has according to Mephisto a big stomach.
    Apropos: I am looking forward to reading about your Paris food discoveries.

    Reply
  6. rickflick
    Posted November 4, 2018 at 9:57 am | Permalink

    I’m excited in expectation of a vicarious tour. I’ve been in Paris a few times and always have the feeling I should have stayed longer. Much longer.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: