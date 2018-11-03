Saturday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

In history today:

644 – Umar ibn al-Khattab, companion to the Prophet Mohammed, and the second Muslim caliph, was assassinated by a Persian slave in Medina.

1534 – English Parliament passed the first Act of Supremacy, making King Henry VIII head of the Anglican Church, supplanting the pope and the Roman Catholic Church.

1838 – The Times of India, the world’s largest circulated English language daily broadsheet newspaper was founded as The Bombay Times and Journal of Commerce.

1883 – In the American Old West self-described “Black Bart the poet” attempted his last stagecoach robbery, but he left a clue (his handkerchief) that eventually lead to his capture.

1997 – The United States of America imposes economic sanctions against Sudan in response to its human rights abuses of its own citizens and its material and political assistance to Islamic extremist groups across the Middle East and Eastern Africa.

Today’s birthday candidates are boxer Larry Holmes (1949), American football player Colin Kaepernick (1987) , US politician Michael Dukakis (1933), UK singer Adam Ant (1954) and comedian Roseanne Barr (1952).

In Dobrzyń today Hili appears to be out of sorts.

Hili: I’m quiet and humble. A: And? Hili: Never mind, it will soon pass.

In Polish:

Hili: Jestem cicha i skromna.

Ja: I co?

Hili: Nic, zaraz mi przejdzie.

Click through on this one for a thread of the cats of this library.

Meet Byron ( after the poet Lord Byron ) and Teresa ( Lord B.'s last passion, also called Teresina/Terry ). They are from a small crew of adopted cats hosted at the Biblioteca Classense in Ravenna, Italy, where the British writer spent some years of his legendary life. #Byron pic.twitter.com/z6O8P2c1pR — Debora Sanfilippo (@Debora_Mi_) November 3, 2018

A cloud formation you may not have seen before.

Original Tweet…Amazing pic. I had not seen it on Twitter so Twitter from Facebook with full attribution to NOAA and the pilot, https://t.co/PpBKz5BA6m — Marshall Shepherd (@DrShepherd2013) November 2, 2018

Have a little priest (click through for the whole thread)

I have a long and boring train journey ahead of me today so here's a thread of post Reformation Archbishops of Canterbury as crisps: — Fergus Butler-Gallie (@_F_B_G_) November 2, 2018

If you’re looking for a desktop background with a space theme, the image truly is spectacular.

Doing some writing and came across this Hubble image of the Pinwheel Galaxy, which is around 25 million light years away and is twice the size of the Milky Way containing a trillion stars. You can download it at a resolution of 15852 x 12392 !!!!https://t.co/NuWLjrfEim — Brian Cox (@ProfBrianCox) November 2, 2018

A labor of Hercules from a performance poet who has re-invented a type of Rick-rolling.

HE ACTUALLY DID IT, THE MAD BASTARD. https://t.co/P0CCoAfnE1 — Ros Ballinger (@hurricane_ros) November 2, 2018

A thread about first person to run across Westminster Bridge within the twelve chimes of Big Ben.

I want to tell you about a remarkable woman that you almost certainly haven't heard of. Her name is Florence Ilott and, in 1934, she became the first person to run across Westminster Bridge within the twelve chimes of Big Ben at noon. pic.twitter.com/16rbYSZtCD — Scott Pack (@meandmybigmouth) November 2, 2018

A house-proud fish

This fish knows how to say NOPE 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/rUlLDBwoe5 — The Dodo (@dodo) November 2, 2018

14 seconds of lion cubs playing

One month old lion cubs 💕 pic.twitter.com/CM0XW7Nwjz — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) November 2, 2018

And a baby tiger

A cautionary tale

This is why you should always keep your windows closed when going on a self-drive safari in Kruger National Park! 😅🦁 pic.twitter.com/U4z060XiTA — Meet My Mzansi 🌞 (@MeetMyMzansi) November 2, 2018

An unfortunately worded sign

This bowling alley ad needs to chill. pic.twitter.com/KZaVY3zl2l — You Had One Job (@YouHadOneJ0B) November 2, 2018

10 seconds of baby bat

Jesus Christ is cranky lately

Solid tweeting all around here. pic.twitter.com/fuk3r0sM3T — Radley Balko (@radleybalko) November 2, 2018

Weird chemistry

How aluminium reacts with mercury

By NileRed pic.twitter.com/r6FO7m8y4N — Physics Fun (@PhysicsVideo_) November 2, 2018

An instructional manual; full article here. Get lost at football games…

‘Stand in a corner and cry softly. Chances are good…’ pic.twitter.com/FK9IOfUoFq — Sorcha (@Luiseach) November 1, 2018

This is really clever

Beautiful student work pic.twitter.com/zrxAUZIs12 — Physics & Astronomy Zone (@ZonePhysics) November 1, 2018

As is this

Halloween costume of the year? pic.twitter.com/9WKIwixh9g — viral viral (@xxlfunny1) November 1, 2018

