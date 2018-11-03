Saturday: Hili dialogue

by Grania
Welcome to the weekend, even though it is a grey and wet weekend here in Ireland.
In history today:
644 – Umar ibn al-Khattab, companion to the Prophet Mohammed, and the second Muslim caliph, was assassinated by a Persian slave in Medina.
1534 – English Parliament passed the first Act of Supremacy, making King Henry VIII head of the Anglican Church, supplanting the pope and the Roman Catholic Church.
1838 – The Times of India, the world’s largest circulated English language daily broadsheet newspaper was founded as The Bombay Times and Journal of Commerce.
1883 – In the American Old West self-described “Black Bart the poet” attempted his last stagecoach robbery, but he left a clue (his handkerchief) that eventually lead to his capture.
1997 – The United States of America imposes economic sanctions against Sudan in response to its human rights abuses of its own citizens and its material and political assistance to Islamic extremist groups across the Middle East and Eastern Africa.
Today’s birthday candidates are boxer Larry Holmes (1949), American football player Colin Kaepernick (1987) , US politician Michael Dukakis (1933), UK singer Adam Ant (1954) and comedian Roseanne Barr (1952).
In Dobrzyń today Hili appears to be out of sorts.
Hili: I’m quiet and humble.A: And?Hili: Never mind, it will soon pass.
Hili: Jestem cicha i skromna.
Ja: I co?
Hili: Nic, zaraz mi przejdzie.
Click through on this one for a thread of the cats of this library.
A cloud formation you may not have seen before.
Have a little priest (click through for the whole thread)
If you’re looking for a desktop background with a space theme, the image truly is spectacular.
A labor of Hercules from a performance poet who has re-invented a type of Rick-rolling.
A thread about first person to run across Westminster Bridge within the twelve chimes of Big Ben.
A house-proud fish
14 seconds of lion cubs playing
And a baby tiger
A cautionary tale
An unfortunately worded sign
10 seconds of baby bat
Jesus Christ is cranky lately
Weird chemistry
An instructional manual; full article here. Get lost at football games…
This is really clever
As is this
Hat-tip: Matthew
Those library cats – more pics of an artistic & ingenious nature of that library, books, cats & people HERE
“Athlete Florence Ilott races across Westminster Bridge at noon on April 14 1934. She achieves her aim of crossing the bridge before Big Ben has stopped striking 12 noon. The distance is 1160ft. Traffic and people cross the bridge in the ordinary way while this feat is undertaken. Big Ben is covered in scaffolding”
Tip # 35 pretty much works for everyone, men, women, gay, straight…