Caturday felid trifecta: Cats in slow motion, music-loving cats, and a tiny cat tent

Note well that as you read this, Professor Ceiling Cat—known in France as Monsieur le Professeur Chat-au-Plafond—is overseas but has thoughtfully prepared a Caturday felid post in advance. I hate to miss one!

First, from a My Modern Met article on how to draw your cat (something that medieval artists never mastered), comes a videos showing these lithe and gorgeous animals in slow motion:

And a tweet from reader Aidan, calling attention to the cat + music video below. Those kittens love music!

And the site Apartment Therapy has an article about CAT TENTS, which you can buy from Cat Camp. The details?

The company designed their tents with the highest quality materials, to make it look like a real-sized tent.

We designed Cat Camp with a focus on making your cats new hideout look just like a real tent. Modeled on the mini display tents found at outdoors shops. We use extra durable materials to withstand your cat’s scratches, tugs and meows.

The Cat Camp tent is 21.5″ wide x 21.5″ long x 14.0″ tall. So, if you have a cat that is on the heftier side, they’ll still comfortably fit inside. Not that the size of the tent would ever stop them from climbing inside. As every cat lover knows, a feline’s motto is “if I fits, I sits.” The front of the tent has an entrance that zips closed. Inside the tent is a microfiber fleece pad that is perfect for lounging on. It even comes with a durable heavy-weather cover.

It pitches easily, and can be used as a cat shelter inside or outside if you want a cat who goes outdoors to have a place go to in inclement weather. It even has a rain fly and a mattress pad!

Et voilà!

The price? $59.95, and you can order them here. They come in orange, red, or blue.

Lagniappe from Roo: a lovely Turkish Van cat with sectoral heterochromia:

h/t: Michael, Tom