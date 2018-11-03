Caturday felid trifecta: Cats in slow motion, music-loving cats, and a tiny cat tent

Note well that as you read this, Professor Ceiling Cat—known in France as Monsieur le Professeur Chat-au-Plafond—is overseas but has thoughtfully prepared a Caturday felid post in advance. I hate to miss one!
First, from a My Modern Met article on how to draw your cat (something that medieval artists never mastered), comes a videos showing these lithe and gorgeous animals in slow motion:
And a tweet from reader Aidan, calling attention to the cat + music video below. Those kittens love music!
And the site Apartment Therapy has an article about CAT TENTS, which you can buy from Cat Camp. The details?
The company designed their tents with the highest quality materials, to make it look like a real-sized tent.
We designed Cat Camp with a focus on making your cats new hideout look just like a real tent. Modeled on the mini display tents found at outdoors shops. We use extra durable materials to withstand your cat’s scratches, tugs and meows.
The Cat Camp tent is 21.5″ wide x 21.5″ long x 14.0″ tall. So, if you have a cat that is on the heftier side, they’ll still comfortably fit inside. Not that the size of the tent would ever stop them from climbing inside. As every cat lover knows, a feline’s motto is “if I fits, I sits.” The front of the tent has an entrance that zips closed. Inside the tent is a microfiber fleece pad that is perfect for lounging on. It even comes with a durable heavy-weather cover.
It pitches easily, and can be used as a cat shelter inside or outside if you want a cat who goes outdoors to have a place go to in inclement weather. It even has a rain fly and a mattress pad!
Et voilà!
The price? $59.95, and you can order them here. They come in orange, red, or blue.
Lagniappe from Roo: a lovely Turkish Van cat with sectoral heterochromia:
I might get a cat just to get that tent.
beautiful slow motion pictures.
thaqtcat tent I consider over the top. I’m sure most cats would prefer a carton box.
And what better feline to illustrate that indisputable fact than the inimitable Maru — in a new video,”Maru is Sleeping in the Box” but this time the box is only on his head, or rather, around his neck. But it’s box enough for Maru to be content.
Forgot to give the link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xVV0pNoU43w
I like the slow-mo cats. A nice way to study athleticism.
That first video was absolutely beautiful and another fascinating reminder of the seemingly impossible balance cats possess.
Seeing the cat play with the feather toy reminded me of a question I have and am hoping some people here might be able to answer: my cat doesn’t play. He has shown zero interest in every toy I’ve ever bought, aside from a ball he played with for a few days (he wouldn’t chase it when I would throw or roll it; he’d just occasionally stand over it, fall to his side, and throw it around between his paws for a few seconds). I’ve tried everything, from catnip-infused mice, to feathers and other materials on strings, to motorized toys.
He’s lived with me for years and is in great shape (not at all overweight) and, like all cats, has his moments every day where he bonks out and goes running up and down the hallways and stairs for a minute or two, but he gets no exercise beyond that.
Does anyone have any suggestions for how to stimulate him and/or get him to play with something? I have a feeling that he’s a bit too smart to be fooled into thinking toys are some sort of prey. He’ll often look at a toy for a moment and then turn away in disinterest, even if it comes out rolling from behind a wall. I just want him to be more active and have some fun! He clearly has energy, but he seemingly has no interest in playing with anything. I’m hoping that it’s just the matter of finding the right toy and proper usage of it.
Oh, and he is receptive to catnip. He used to love when I’d give him some cat weed, but one day he suddenly lost interest and never regained it. I know he has the “catnip gene,” since it used to get him high for a few minutes, but eventually he just stopped. Maybe he started clandestinely going to CA (Catnip Anonymous) meetings when I’m out of the house. Or maybe he just got tired of pot and wants to try something stronger.