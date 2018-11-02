Wouldn’t it be nice?: Fallout 76 BETA review

by Grania (obviously)
Fair warning: I’ve played nearly all Bethesda Game Studio‘s RPGs (not to be confused with Bethesda Softworks) and I like them. I like them a lot. The games in their catalog of Elder Scrolls and Fallout titles are not perfect examples of role-playing games; but in terms of creating big, open worlds where the player is free to explore a richly detailed and enormous landscape for hundreds (or thousands) of hours, I can’t think of anyone who does it better than they do.
Fallout 76 is a bit of an anomaly in their library. It’s been about the most controversial thing they’ve done since Emperor Tiber Septim retconned the province of Cyrodiil from a jungle into a temperate grassland. But it is, for better or worse, what Bethesda does best: a whole new world full of stories and places for the player to traverse and experience.
First of all, it’s not a traditional single-player RPG, although it has common elements. It’s kind of like playing in survival or hardcore mode but pretty much all the NPCs (non-player characters) are actually other players. Second, it’s not exactly the Fallout universe experience you get from their previous games. Fallout is a post-apocalyptic series of stories in a world that has been devastated by nuclear war – it’s intentionally stark and somber. Fallout 76 is goofy as is immediately clear when you click on the game trailer. (The video is live-action for reasons of extra goof. Nah, it’s live-action to show that it really is going to be you and your friends out there.) I’m as pleased as anyone to see 10mm SMGs back in the game, but that sort of combat tactic is just asking for Dogmeat to accidentally trip you.
It’s not that the other Fallout games don’t have their own brand of wackiness, but the humor there tends to be intrinsic to dialogue options or consequences of potential choices you might make.
This brings us to a serious question: why did Bethesda decide to bring out an online survival game, especially when people are waiting for Elder Scrolls 6 and Starfield to arrive. The answers are (probably):
- To make more money
- Use the Fallout 4 assets one last time to achieve #1.
- This possibly test-drives features they have in mind for future games – Starfield maybe?
- Turning one of their staple universes into an on-line game worked well in the case of ESO even though Bethesda Game Studios were not the developers of that title; so this is an attempt to do something similar for Fallout.
- Elder Scrolls 6 and Starfield are far from being ready and bringing out this title buys them more time.
- World-building is probably Bethesda’s strongest Special Ability, and this game probably relies on it more than any of their other titles.
Fans of single-player RPGs are not necessarily keen on online RPGs and the main reason is not actually because of ‘griefing’ (that’s anti-social behavior of badly-behaved maladjusts who should be fired into the sun at birth, for you normal readers out there). The real reason is that the ‘winner’ of an online game tends to be the person who can put in the most hours right now, as opposed to the single-player version where you can put in the time you want when it suits you. This means that people who have real-life commitments (like a job) are at a disadvantage. This doesn’t have to be a problem of course, for example there are many Minecraft multi-player servers out there where a group of people play amicably enough for years on end without any particular penalty to those who put in fewer hours. Only time will tell of that will be the fate of Fallout 76.
During BETA testing we are probably seeing players at their sociable best: everyone is new and more interested in exploring for themselves, and those of us who signed up for BETA access are less likely to be the aforementioned maladjusts.
The real question of course is: is it any good?
The graphics are better than Fallout 4 even though they are recognizably F4 assets. Server performance wasn’t bad at all even with a group of people in the same area. There were a couple of laggy moments at the end of “Events” (special group quests that are area dependent), but nothing to make the game unplayable. Graphics aren’t everything of course, – in fact they are the least important thing – but this is the most lush and least bleak Fallout game I’ve seen. That in itself is going to raise eyebrows, as the landscape looks more like the Garden of Eden than America after the bombs dropped.
I played for a couple of hours on Tuesday night when BETA went live for PC players. It’s addictive but I have work in the morning (you see how real life can be a problem?), so I had to curtail my travels after 3.5 hours (-ish). A symptom of everyone being in the same area because we’re pretty much all starting out at the same time, is that too many people in the same place together means that there is a little bit of a bottleneck to use crafting stations. Certain containers do seem to respawn after a while, but in general moving through an area by yourself or with a coordinated group of companions is going to be preferable to running around with a group of strangers. I suspect this will get better as people spread out around the map. I kind of miss Dogmeat already though.
Playing with a group of random strangers on the same map is a little weird. It may not be an issue in the US, but here in Europe I found myself playing with a lot of people who speak a different language. Also, you can hear people through the walls if you are in close proximity. At times I wasn’t sure if I was hearing a person talking or hearing an in-game monster stalking me. That’s going to take some getting used to. You can communicate via a series of weird emoticons and poses, but I haven’t investigated that part of the menu yet. You can also join in on group quests that seem to occur regularly. (I was the lunatic who took out several Protectrons and crazed Mr Handys armed only with a walking cane with barbed wire wrapped around it. Cowards wiser explorers sniped from under the foliage at a distance.)
The crafting aspect of the game has been expanded, although much of what you can craft is now dependent on whether you have found the recipe. Some of these recipes will appear when you level up, I assume some of them are SPECIAL (your personal chosen stats) dependent. Although it is essentially a revamp of Fallout 4‘s crafting system, it’s far more detailed as you will now have to make sure you drink and eat as well as heal yourself from the bites of irradiated squirrels (yes, the rumor that squirrel meat was essentially soylent green is just that – a now proven rumor. We all know that strange meat is soylent green).
I haven’t investigated the camp / home building menu yet, however it seems that if you are hoping to re-create your Sanctuary Mega Fortress, that’s not going to happen as the build limit is apparently very small. That, I think, is going to be a major issue for some players; and not without reason either – the stated mission of the game is essentially to rebuild America. That’s going to take a very long time if we’re going to do it one-room-shack-per-person at a time.
Some weapons and armor are level dependent too, for example you can find a 10mm pistol at any level, but can’t use it until you are Level 5. People will find that annoying. It seems to be the new way of incorporating leveled gear into the game, it’s probably to prevent one lucky low-leveled player from overpowering other beginners. I don’t know if I like it though – I’m not sure yet.
There are lots of quests, almost too many at the outset of the game. Although there are virtually no NPCs in the game unless you count Vendortrons, quests arrive through journals and broadcasts and notes. Many are area dependent and some appear to be similar to the random encounters and radiant quest systems used in previous Fallout games. Eventually though, you will probably want to ignore the quests for a while and head off and explore. So far the quests don’t seem to be particularly gripping, but I was barely out of the starter area so I can’t claim to have a good overview of them yet. Although there is a ‘main’ questline, I get the feeling though that there isn’t going to be any grand mission on the level of finding your kidnapped child or saving the Wasteland.
Do I have any concerns?
Yes. So far the quests are a weak point and as a (most likely) single-player I am worried that this game may not provide me with the same sort of lure that previous Fallout games have. Once I have explored the map, will there be any reason to hang around? (I fear this game is going to miss not having a Fawkes or a Nick Valentine to regale you with acerbic commentary on your shortcomings.) We’ll have to see.
Will you have fun?
So far my verdict is: if you enjoy playing Minecraft on a shared server, you’ll enjoy this. If you have a group of friends to play with, you will have a lot of fun with this. If you like playing survival mode in an open world, you will love this.
Can you play alone? Yes, you absolutely can, Bethesda appear to have taken to heart the concerns of single-players and made sure that you can head out alone if you want. If you do run into my bleach-haired* character in-game, do come and say hi. She’ll be the one wielding a machete.
* Hair may or may not actually be bleached and the machete may have been exchanged for a Gauss rifle. The name will stay the same though.
Never thought I’d see a video game review on this website…
So is it a Fallout game or just a game with Fallout in the name? 😛 I think since Bethesda bought the rights to the Fallout franchise it’s been drifting ever further from its roots, starting with the expansion from 22 hand-crafted locations (in Fallout 2) to 220+ largely copy-and-pasted locations each containing dozens of containers filled with scraps of paper and other junk. Tedious!
Plus the removal of most of the “mature themes” and the associated freedom of choice…
Well done!
… personally, after I played an N64 Star Wars game – having rented it from Blockbuster – I said to myself “you know, I think I had enough of the whole video game thing.”
Shadows of the Empire was freaking awesome.
I never would have guessed you were a gamer Grania…
Yep, ever since they were just text and a bit of ASCII. It’s why computers were invented imo.
“It’s why computers were invented imo.”
Yes. The Porn Theory simply doesn’t make sense. When computers were invented, it’s unlikely the inventors were thinking, “OK, in a couple decades these things will be able to show pictures. And then there will be some kind of service that will allow us to exchange those pictures.” They just weren’t planning that far ahead. The Game Theory* is the only viable theory.
*unrelated to game theory
I’ll be honest: I thought Jerry’s account had been hacked.
Anyway, nice to see a game review. I used to play a lot of World of Warcraft when I was a bit younger but I got tired that almost everybody else in the game was a teenager with teenager sensibilities about how to behave and so it became a bit of a single player game for me. What I really want is an MMORPG server that only allows sensible people on it. e.g. you have to be over forty.
Also there would be a hotkey to broadcast “get off my lawn” on the chat system.
Have you heard of Shroud of the Avatar?
It’s Richard Garriot’s new successor to the old Ultima series. It can be played online or as a solo experience. The people who play it tend to be fans of the original Ultima games so they are by definition over 40.
“e.g. you have to be over forty.”
But that would leave sensible early-30s people like me to fend for ourselves in the Wasteland. Maybe you could craft some sort of Asshole Turing Test to decide who gets access to the server.
Do you get to the Cloud District very often?
Oh, what am I saying, of course you don’t.
It’s because of the arrow in my knee.
Makes me want to boot up my old Atari and play a game of Pong.
I’m afraid that we’ve been left in the dust here. Yes, many an evening was spent playing Frogger, PacMan, or Space Invaders (not Space Investors, silly autocorrect), either at home or with our jangling quarter-filled pockets at an actual arcade…though I admit to enjoying shooting Nazi zombies with my son in Call of Duty.
I started with this one back in the day. Mostly it’s just the graphics that got more sophisticated.
Reminds me of Oregon Trail. I would always start off the journey with a minimal amount of food but thousands of bullets. Hunting was the best part of the game. I almost never made it to Oregon. Mostly because at every river crossing my response was “you’re goddamn right I’m going to ford the river”.
Chess anyone?
Chess, indeed. Followed some Jane Austen.
Real life chess – accept no substitute…
Unless no one is around…
This sounds really neat and fun. The farthest I’ve gone with video games after the original Nintendo and Super Nintendo was Guitar Hero. The idea is to match the notes when they come up with the corresponding buttons on the control which is shaped and held like a guitar. I loved it. It has avatars but I’m not sure if they can go online and interact. One of my favorite songs to play but I play on hard instead of expert: 1:43, 3:16, and 5:00 (the same) are my favorite parts.
Guitar Hero: Smash Hits – Beast and the Harlot – Expert Guitar 100% FC
https://bit.ly/2JAkdbY
I haven’t played a new video game since GTA San Andreas so the only question I have about Fallout 76 is whether or not you can run over a prostitute with a school bus.
Nope, buses have all gone the way of the dinosaur. Also, there are zero prostitutes in this game, and pretty much every bipedal humanoid is heavily armed and fights back.
Oooh, this is so much over my head, I never progressed beyond Plant vs Zombies and Angry Birds. You sound like my now 17 year old son. Talking Chinese 🙂
Well, this is a tangent from the usual sorts of WEIT post. Not really my interest, so I’ll be browsing past it.
I guess this says a lot about my (zero) interest in or intersection with the gaming culture: When I read “RPG” in the first sentence, I was concerned Grania would get hurt playing with a rocket-propelled grenade! 🙂
That could still happen, I believe there is an M79 grenade launcher in the game. 🙂
Thank you for the review, Grania.
That was a funny trailer. I bet it is fun. One of my sons plays and the other one not so much. I think people who don’t like the violence don’t understand that the game does not make people violent. It’s probably similar to the same fear of promiscuity online.
I think this tends to be the reaction of society to any new thing until it becomes ubiquitous. The ancient Greeks thought reading was a bad thing as it would make the memory lazy. The Victorians thought novels were bad for your character. Now games are looked on with wariness – it looks suspiciously like people are having fun in their own living rooms and we can’t be having with that…
One day it will seem quaint that anyone ever objected to them. (This is my prophesy.)
Ive played Fallout 3, 4, and New Vegas, fantastic games. I’ve been looking forward to this one. Thanks for the review.
Yes Im probably too damn old to be playing games, I have kids, it’s probably umm their fault. Yep that’s my story and I’m sticking to it.
Okay, repeat after me: there is no such thing as too old to be playing games.
Let’s correct this Wrongthink before it gets out of hand 😉
“It’s been about the most controversial thing they’ve done since Emperor Tiber Septim retconned the province of Cyrodiil from a jungle into a temperate grassland.”
“I’m as pleased as anyone to see 10mm SMGs back in the game, but that sort of combat tactic is just asking for Dogmeat to accidentally trip you.”
I’ve never met you and I don’t know your personality, but if these statements are any indication, you’re probably pretty awesome.
Anyway, with that jokey little remark out of the way, I’m going to make a statement so controversial it could probably be written on a small piece of paper, packed into a pipe, and thrown as an incendiary: Fallout 3 is the best game in this series, and it might just be the best damn game Bethesda has ever made (it’s hard to compare a Fallout game with the Elder Scrolls series, as they provide somewhat different experiences, so I’m not making the latter part of my statement declarative).
Before I begin, I’d like to say that I welcome any thoughts, comments, discussions, and people telling me how stupid I am for saying this. In fact, I hope someone will respond. So…
I should probably take a moment to defend myself here — only a moment, though I could write a treatise on this subject. Fallout 4 is a bit of a mess, from the map down to the incorporation of the new game mechanics (sorry, but I don’t need a poorly implemented Minecraft simulator in my Fallout game). But nobody considers F4 the best (right? I’m pretty sure that’s true). This is really about Fallout: New Vegas — the apparent consensus “best” — versus Fallout 3.
Fallout: New Vegas does not come close to providing the satisfying story of its predecessor, nor the mystery that allows you to discover the entire story, from end to end, by trudging through the world. A guy shot me in the head and I want to find him. Great. That’s…interesting? Thanks, I guess? Benny should be far more incompetent than he seems, considering he shot me in the head in a post-apocalyptic wasteland and still didn’t manage to kill me, but I digress. Once the game begins, the map is dull and sparse from the outset in both scenery and characters, and the first twenty or so hours of exploration feel very constrained by the map’s design, the enemy levels, and the general terrain design that doesn’t really make you feel like you’re going your own way. I never felt like I was choosing where to go. F:NV feels tedious from the start, with none of the awe sparked by stepping out of Vault 101 in F3.
From the moment I left the vault in F3, I felt like I could go anywhere and do anything (and I really could), but the clever level design gave me unconscious signals of the best way progress. Brain says: “That hill leading from the vault door leans left. Go left. See houses turned to rubble. Explore houses. Oh, look, a gas station! I wonder what’s there….” When I reached Megaton, I felt a sense of wonder at what truly seemed like a living town that would arise out of this environment. I’ve never been as mesmerized and awestruck by a videogame as I was the first time I came upon the Capital Wasteland. It was glorious. The F3 factions were mysterious and compelling and constantly developing as I discovered more bits and pieces of background information, and the NPCs felt like they belonged in the world. There were even wonderful little details there if you looked closely enough, like all the silverware under the grated floor in the Enclave’s cafeteria. You should have put your cafeteria in a room with solid floors, Enclave. No wonder the world went to shit with you guys in charge.
Yes, this comment is what I call “taking a moment” when it comes to discussing this series. A treatise would have taken several days to write, and, by the time I finished, there wouldn’t be anyone left reading this post to respond and I wouldn’t have a job anymore.
So, those are just a few of my thoughts. Sorry to make this about the series in general, but I’m not all that interested in Fallout 76. I don’t like survival games and I don’t play MMORPGs. I know I’ll end up playing it, but I’m not particularly excited to do so.
Oh, and thank you, Grania, for a review far better than any I could hope for from some gaming website. There are only a couple of Youtube sources I trust these days for a good game review, but you’ve provided something unique here and I hope to see more of this in the future. You’re someone who clearly knows their shit and makes their tastes clear, so I can trust a review from you and the perspective you bring to it.
I had been a gamer for a very long time, so I can very much relate. A well done review!
I used to enjoy the “Art of War” series. I don’t know where they are with the series now (or if it still exists), the last one I played was the Samurai version- loved that game. Vids are a great form of entertainment; my hobbies eventually led me away from gaming, but I know they’ll always be there when I want to delve back in.
Not a gamer but when the world starts to fall apart, if it hasn’t started already, i think i’ll follow you around with your machete!
When i was a kid, machine gun emplacements and panzer tanks were all in ones head, likewise imaginary grenades and throwing oneself physically about with other real live kids… and i thought that was cool fun.