We need celebrities to tell us to vote!

This video, from Comedy Central and posted on The Hill, makes fun of those ads in which celebrities tell us to be sure to vote (Hollywood being Hollywood, there’s also an implicit message there).

But regardless of how you vote (and I’ve already done so), do a substantial number of people really require being nudged by a celebrity before they go to the polls?

Well, I’m off, and I hope to see America at least a bit improved when I return in mid-November.

According to AdAge, this video also makes fun of HBO (Home Box Office, an American cable t.v. station):

Near the end of the ad, one of the self-described “normal people” addresses the celebrity population at large, saying “Your silence is deafening.” That makes this PSA a spoof of not only all the celebrity-stuffed advocacy ads we’ve been seeing for years, but one particular recent get-out-the-vote spot from HBO in particular, in which all the fabulous famous people remained literally silent; see “Kumail Nanjiani, Ed Harris, Lena Dunham and others give you the voter registration staredown.”

Here’s that ad, which seems to me a mite condescending: