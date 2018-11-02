United Airlines screws up again

So I was sitting in my extra-legroom seat on the plane at O’Hare (I got a “premier” upgrade for having big mileage) shortly before departure at 7:30 pm. Five minutes after the scheduled departure time, the captain comes on the intercom to announce that there’s a mechanical problem. Another hour passes and we’re asked to deplane. There was apparently a “wing issue”. We’re now scheduled for departure at 11 pm, but I’ll believe it when I see it.

Of course they gave us no information, so I gleaned this by going to the United customer service center.

I used to be a loyal United customer, but this is the second time in two consecutive international flights that they’ve had a big delay. I am no longer a loyal customer: now I expect delays and scanty information.

Oh, and I asked for a food voucher (and got one) because I was starving, but did they tell us we were entitled to them? Guess! In the world of United, only the squeaky wheel gets the grease.

With any luck I should get to Paris only four hours late. With any luck . . .