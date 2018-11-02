United Airlines screws up again

So I was sitting in my extra-legroom seat on the plane at O’Hare (I got a “premier” upgrade for having big mileage) shortly before departure at 7:30 pm. Five minutes after the scheduled departure time, the captain comes on the intercom to announce that there’s a mechanical problem. Another hour passes and we’re asked to deplane. There was apparently a “wing issue”. We’re now scheduled for departure at 11 pm, but I’ll believe it when I see it.
Of course they gave us no information, so I gleaned this by going to the United customer service center.
I used to be a loyal United customer, but this is the second time in two consecutive international flights that they’ve had a big delay. I am no longer a loyal customer: now I expect delays and scanty information.
Oh, and I asked for a food voucher (and got one) because I was starving, but did they tell us we were entitled to them? Guess! In the world of United, only the squeaky wheel gets the grease.
With any luck I should get to Paris only four hours late. With any luck . . .
Yeah, the not telling you anything useful is the most annoying thing about airline delays. why they seem too think that is the best policy is a mystery to me.
I know! Just providing information makes customers so much more happy. Airline delays & Pre-ops are two processes that could do with am improvement in how long they make people wait wondering what the next step is & how much longer they have to endure waiting.
You’re in Paris ? Contact me !
On the bright side, it is better that a “wing issue” is discovered on the ground. 🙂
Good luck.
Haha I said the same below.
The same thing happened to a friend in October, on United. They have learned to claim “mechanical problems” when there is a management problem because it keeps us quiet.
The thought of failing “mechanicals” shuts us up so we become obedient instead of screaming, swearing and flinging ourselves to the ground and kicking our feet & tearing our hair.
Haha. Well I can say that I always like travelling with Americans because they aren’t afraid to express displeasure. As I’m a bad Canadian, I enjoy joining in.
Well, a ‘wing issue’ is I suppose one step better than a ‘technical issue’ or an ‘operational issue’ which tells you absolutely nothing.
Best announcement I’ve heard was from a suburban train driver – “Hello passengers, this is the driver. We’ve got an earth fault on one motor which means we’ll be proceeding at reduced power but we should get you to your destination okay”.
In fact we were no more than a few minutes late.
Best airline handling of a delay I’ve encountered was a Cathay Pacific stopover late one night in Hong Kong – there was an engine needed checking, about three hours delay (which they advised us of upfront) so after a while they brought round a trolley of cakes and soft drinks (more than we could eat/drink) and offered food vouchers at one of the airport restaurants.
cr
It sucks when it happens (I once saw this exact thing happen to American Airline travellers at Logan & felt really bad for them). I was travelling American as well but no issues with my little plane to Toronto. But, at least they found a problem while on the ground instead of in the air!!
To be fair, it’s better than being informed that the wing fell off, mid flight.