This will be the last dollop of photos until mid-November, but if you’ve sent them to me, they will appear eventually.

Today Reader Tony Eales from Brisbane has some great photos from Brunei. His notes and IDs are indented.

So I went to Brunei as a paying volunteer on a taxonomic expedition with a group called Taxon Expeditions to spend 10 days in the rainforest at the Kuala Belalong Field Studies Centre run by the University of Brunei Darussalam. For me this was to be the macrophotography trip of a lifetime. Unfortunately my camera lasted all of one day. I managed to coax some more photos out of it by the last few days and of course I had my mobile phone but it was pretty devastating. I say devastating but of course I realise it was a great privilege to even get to go, and I had an unforgettable time. Camera woes notwithstanding, I amassed quite a few photos of the jungle wildlife that I’d like to share. Let’s get the boring old vertebrates out of the way first. Mammals were thin on the ground with only brief glimpses of Long-tailed Macaques (Macaca fascicularis), the distant sound of gibbons, and regular evening microbats however on a tree near the dining room every day there was a frantic mammalian presence, a least pygmy squirrel (Exilisciurus exilis).

The squirrel:

There were a large number of reptiles and amphibians. The most common were various geckos. In the forests at night Cyrtodactylus pubisulcus (Grooved Bent-toed Geckos) were common.

On the wall of the accommodation I saw this small gecko. I would have just said Common Malaysian House Gecko (Hemidactylus frenatus), which are quite variable, but I’ve never seen one with the kind of webbing you can see between the belly and the thigh, so I’m not so sure.

Near the kitchen lived a resident Tokay Gecko (Gekko gecko). This one however was caught in the forest by the visiting frog expert.

There was a small pond near where the water tanks were and this always had many File-eared tree frogs (Polypedates otilophus). A large spectacular frog that we also observed mating.

On one of the night walks we went to the nearby small stream and there were several Staurois sp. Known as “splash frogs”

However there were many others that I just don’t know —even the family [JAC: can readers help here?]