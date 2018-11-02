Note to readers

As I’ll be gone for about ten days, I ask, as usual, for readers to refrain from sending me emails—unless they point out errors or typos in posts (and I won’t be doing many posts anyway). I have trouble keeping up with the volume of email on normal days, and when I’m traveling it’s nearly impossible.
Please hold onto your contribution until I return and am posting again from Chicago.
Thank you!
Great portrait of Ceiling Cat. It would appear the deity is taking a break from consulting with the Weather Gods and eclipsing the sun for color optics. Not all cats were made in that Image.
Bon voyage.
Curious as we are, where are you heading?
Beautiful portrait of the Ceiling Cat, were we mistaken and is there a … after all?
In lieu of disturbing PCC(E) on his vacation, I’ll just share a notice here that there’s a face-off in Toronto between Frum and Bannon tonight at 7:00pm EST. The debate will be streaming on CPAC; I don’t know if our US neighbours can access it. https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/toronto/bannon-frum-debate-controversy-populism-1.4887812
Note the links at the end of the CBC article wrt live streaming:
“The debate will be streamed live on the Munk Debates website and Facebook page at 7 p.m. ET and air live on CPAC.”