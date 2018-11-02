More dumb antievolution statements from Jews

I suppose that, as a secular Jew (yes, Dave Silverman, they exist!), I am biased, but it really rankles me a lot when Jews come out against evolution. We’re supposed to be down with science, for crying out loud, and a Jew who opposes evolution seems like a lion who opposes carnivory.
But apparently the pages of The Jewish Press a major Jewish website, has been having a debate about whether “a frum [very pious] Jew can – or should – accept the theory of evolution considering that it doesn’t easily fit the text of Parshas Bereishis [Genesis, Chapter 1]”. That’s like debating whether a pious Jew can accept a spherical earth given that Scripture implies that the earth is flat.
I haven’t followed this debate, but the final contribution to the “discourse” is the piece below, written by Josh Greenberger, identified as “author of Fossil Discoveries Disprove Evolution Beyond A Doubt.” He also wrote a previous and similar creationist piece for this “newspaper,” “No, evolution is not a scientific fact,” which was handily taken apart by the Sensuous Curmudgeon.
Well, read the link below and weep, and weep harder if you’re a Jew, for one of your own has shown himself to be irredeemably stupid—or willfully ignorant in the service of G-d, which is suppose is the same thing.
A few quotes (indented) and my brief and my ascerbic responserew (flush left):sarrfrrr
Charles Darwin, the “father” of evolution, was neither a scientist nor an authority in any endeavor that might have made him an authority on biological life.
The profession of “scientist” wasn’t as established in the mid-19th century as it is today, but of course Darwin was a scientist, as he practiced what everyone would recognize as science. And as for his qualifications, he studied biology in school and throughout his entire life as an autodidact. Do note that Mendel, whom Greenberger much prefers to Darwin, wasn’t a scientist in that sense, either: he was a monk.
But let’s proceed:
Upon observing many life forms and some fossils, Darwin concluded that all species of organisms develop via small incremental changes and the natural selection of small, inherited variations that increase the organism’s ability to compete, survive, and reproduce. But Darwin never ran any experiments or discovered any empirical evidence to support his beliefs. Basically, his theory was based on pure imagination.
This is complete hogwash, or muttonwash if you need a kosher metaphor. Of course Darwin did experiments, and, more important, larded his books, including the seminal Origin of Species, with empirical information: information about embryology, morphology, biogeography, development, and artificial selection, all of this evidence so strong that within a decade virtually all rational people accepted the idea of evolution and common descent (acceptance of natural selection took longer).
Darwin himself remarked: “the number of intermediate and transitional links, between all living and extinct species, must have been inconceivably great.” The fossil record, though, shows life forms appearing fully formed – a “serious” difficulty in Darwin’s eyes.
The fossil record was indeed scanty in Darwin’s time, but now, as I show in Why Evolution is True, we have innumerable fossilized transitional forms between “kinds,” including between fish and amphibians, amphibians and reptiles, reptiles and mammals, reptiles and birds, and, of course, between our earlier ancestors and modern humans. Darwin’s difficult is no longer an issue.
Gregor Mendel, a contemporary of Darwin – and much more qualified to opine on biological life – challenged Darwin’s views. Darwin assumed there were no limits to biological variation and that, given enough time, a fish could eventually evolve into a human being. Mendel challenged this assumption, claiming evolution was restricted to within “kinds.” A drastic development, such as a fish evolving into a human being, could never happen no matter how much time was allowed, he said.
Mendel carefully designed and meticulously executed experiments involving nearly 30,000 pea plants followed over eight generations. However, the importance of his work only gained wide understanding in the 1890s, after his death, when other scientists working on similar problems rediscovered his research.
Mendel was wrong about evolution not occurring between “kinds”, no matter how you define them. As I said above, we have evidence from fossils, genes, and development for common ancestry of what are surely different “kinds”, like reptiles and birds. And Mendel didn’t ever study evolution: he studied genetics and never published a comprehensive theory of evolution.
Greenberger then recounts the experiments of Rich Lenski, wrongly characterizing them as showing that laboratory evolution aways produces the same result over and over again. But it didn’t!
More than a century later, experiments by evolutionary biologist Richard Lenski of Michigan State University, showed that Mendel was right and Darwin was wrong. In experiments that began in 1988 and continued for at least 20 years, Lenski demonstrated very clearly that speciation is the result of underlying genetic design, not chaos and randomness.
Lenski didn’t study speciation: he studied evolutionary change within a species: the bacterium E. coli. And he showed that different lines responded to selection in different ways: just what you’d expect if evolution depends on unpredictable (“random”) mutations that occur regardless of their adaptive value.
Lenski’s experiments demonstrated that Darwin’s notion that there were no limits to biological variation was false, and that beneficial biological changes are the result of a genetic predisposition that allows for very specific, predefined forms of life. A good analogy might be: If you hit balls on a pool table at random, they will fall into random pockets. But they can only fall into pockets prepared by the pool table manufacturer; the balls cannot drill new pockets on their own. In the same way, the evolution of life is only “random” in that it can choose, perhaps randomly, from a list of predefined organisms.
Lenski did no such thing—he showed that random mutation in some lines of the bacterium could enable them to adapt to a novel substrate, and different lines responded in different ways. That is evolution, and it’s evolution by natural selection. Those are two of the major points in Darwin’s “theory” of evolution. To buttress his Jewish faith, Greenberger is simply distorting what Lenski showed.
Finally, Greenberger has to deal with the question of why so many scientists accept evolution if there’s no evidence for it. His answer is the usual one, but again he’s wrong:
If there’s so much solid scientific evidence against Darwinian evolution, why do people embrace it? In my opinion, they do so because it allows them to believe in a universe without God. But for those to whom scientific truth and honesty mean something, there’s no getting around the fact that Mendel and Lenski demonstrated undeniable design in what appears to be genetic chaos and biological randomness. If that means there must be a God, so be it.
In fact, more than half of American scientists claim some kind of religious belief, so why would religious scientists like, say, Francis Collins and Ken Miller embrace evolution? Those two men are, respectively, an evangelical Christian and a Catholic. It’s risible, bogus, and reprehensible to say that scientists accept evolution because it buttresses their atheism. The fact that most scientists are not atheists is sufficient to refute this.
I have no words to describe how infuriating stuff like this is. Greenberger is obviously not insane, but he looks that way because he’s marinated in his faith. But, as I mention in Faith versus Fact, a 2006 poll of randomly-selected Americans showed that 64% of them would reject a scientific fact if it went against the tenets of their belief. Evolution is one of those facts, and Greenberger is one of the rejectors.
h/t: reader Mark
A shanda, boss, no doubt about it.
After thoroughly demolishing the case for miracles in “On Miracles,” David Hume said in effect that there may be miracles after all, since it’s nothing short of a miracle that any educated person is religious in the current day and age. I’d be inclined to say something similar about creationism.
Is the description of Mendel’s views even accurate? I’ve heard that Mendel had annotated a copy of the Origin in his monastery’s library and that he conducted his experiments hoping to solve the conflict between Darwin’s view and “blending inheritance”.
Apparently that is true of Mendel, but sadly as we know, Darwin did not take in the value of Mendel’s work, or rather, did not like the math content and for speed of reading, needed to get it translated from German.
The Sensuous Curmudgeon, I had nearly forgotten about him.
He is absolutely devastating -and exhilaratingly brilliant- with his basics, such as showing that Darwinism did not result in Nazi or Communist Ideology, or that staircases cannot exist.
Most of his later posts follow the nonsense spewn (spawned?) in all kinds of (mainly) US publications (and follows court cases). I found those less exhilarating, but still, he takes the trouble, and quite systematically at that. An unsung hero.
I sometimes wander (tentatively) into the dregs of the Patheos websites’ and browse some of the “loyal opposition’s” comments on the topic of common descent. One person claims (paraphrasing here) “…despite (
or because of) the recent advances in technologies related to genome studies, evidence for evolution remains sparse and provisional.” Worse than wrong, this particular commenter (and many others) were working under the assumptions promoted by AIG and other sources promoting Intelligent Design. Sparse and provisional MY ARSE! How about Data Rich and Seamless? While scientists from very different fields and backgrounds are able to collaborate and confirm and adjust hard evidence with each other (progress), these goofballs manage to haggle with each other over the meanings within a mistranslated, manipulation of a two thousand year old text (depending on whether you follow reverend Jebediah Bob Billy or the more Reverend Billy Bob Jebediah).
This is the “micro” vs “macro” evolution bullshit all over again, buttressed up by a reference to “kinds” as if there were actual, real “essential” separations between species.
Not only is the difference between “micro” and “macro” evolution amply disproved by the fossil record, but the essentialist view about rigid “kinds” which limit evolution is disproved by genetics AND direct observation.
Species are clusters of genetically close individuals, but the boundaries between them aren’t essentialist and absolute.
Speciation has been observed in plants and, under controlled conditions in labs, for fruit flies and rat worms.
Horses and donkeys can also reproduce and create mules, lions and tigers make ligers, coyotes, wolves and dogs are interfertile. Looking at genetic data, different populations of modern human beings are being recently shown to have interbred with Neanderthals and Denisovians.
Of course the more genetically distant two species are, the more distant (usually) is their genetic ancestor, and the less likely are they to interbreed, to a point where two rather genetically different species cannot interbreed due to mechanical, chemical, temporal, behavioral, or gametic reasons.
So since the common ancestors of modern fish species and modern humans is so distant there’s a steep division on a genetic and gametic between humans and, say, chimpanzees that can be classified as a “kind”, on a certain level. And MUCH more so for humans and some species of fish!
But the Mendelian model of absolute “kinds” which limit evolution is not only wrong, but “wronger than wrong”. It simply is so untenable in terms of direct and indirect evidence that it’s not worth taking seriously.
Comparison to flat Earth beliefs are very appropriate.
Well, Mendel WAS right that genes are inherited in a particulate manner, not the blending that Darwin thought. Both were wrong about some things; that’s what happens when you’re first to discover anything. But both were right (and validated ad nauseum) on centrally important things.
That article by Mr Greenberger is so distorted that the expression “not even wrong” comes to mind.
Darwin not a scientist? He is the epitome of what a scientist is, and moreover he was the authority on barnacles. His explanation of the formation of atolls alone would have made him a great scientist.
Darwin not doing experiments? He spent most of his life doing experiments, from seeds surviving in salt water, studying electrical stimulation of facial expressions, to breeding pigeons. Highly versatile.
He predicted the origins of humans in Africa, he got evolution right despite a lack of knowledge about genetics, etc, etc.
Note, I was not aware that Mendel rejected evolution. It is ironic that genetics confirmed it so well, that even without evolutionary record we still would have to accept evolution.
And then his rantings of light going faster in the past, radioactive decay not being constant (it is random and hence, ironically, very constant when the numbers are great -and they are, at atomic level), made-up drivel without even a shadow of evidence.
Etc, etc.
Yes, not even wrong.
sorry: even without fossil record…
His work on plants is also still relevant today, particularly his work on orchids
Darwin “larded his books …”? Maybe it would be more acceptable to the good rabbis if he had shmalzed them instead.
That deserves a chuckle, or a groaning oy at the very least.
I have a feeling that Jerry used the word “larded” deliberately, with tongue in cheek (no pun intended).
Sub
Fixed it for Greenberger: If there’s so much solid scientific evidence for Darwinian evolution, why do people reject it? In my opinion, they do so because it allows them to believe in a universe with God.
Does Greenberger have any scientific credentials ? (not that any are necessarily needed)
I expect a pious Jew would be one who should view their scripture without grains of salt. So they should reject the theory of evolution, and they should also be open to the world being flat, that humanity emerged from a single pair of humans maybe 10,0000 years ago, and that humans more recently have rebounded from a small population after a great, world-wide flood.
They should permit themselves to be good at math, chemistry, and physics; but they probably should make it a point to suck at astronomy, geology, and biology.
Jerry, if, according to the Viennese and ICHR tribunals, claiming that the founder of Islam was a paedophile is offensive to Islamic sensibilities, isn’t claiming that Evolution is true and Genesis not equally offensive to religious Jewish sensibilities and therefore a legal offence (at least in Austria :)). Being secular won’t save you from prosecution, you know!
ECHR:
the conviction against E.S. balanced the
“right to freedom of expression with the right of others to have their religious feelings protected, and served the legitimate aim of preserving religious peace in Austria,”
The IHRA definition of antisemitism has blown back into the news again today: members of the Labour Party are seemingly under police investigation as individuals.
I have tried in several other WEIT threads to broach the subject of definitions: what does Jewish mean under law, antisemitism, Zionism, anti-Zionism, the difference and dividing line between the last-two. The place of the modern State of Israel within such definitions and should it be include at all within any definition of anti-semitism.
I note also that I touched a nerve on a few occasions, though my comments were intended to clarify definitions and widen debate in what is becoming a highly charged issue (it has always been so, but currently even more so).
One concern I have is that the IHRA definition is not neutral and can be interpreted as being over protective of Israel (what might be called pro-Zionist). It is noteworthy that no Arab (Muslim) countries have signed it, and I feel that this is not to be read as ant-Semitism, but as a result of their position in relation to the State of Israel, the arguments at this point become largely political.
In this sense, the IHRA definition is likely to polarise positions rather bring people together.
Would a discussion of the IHRA definition be in order as a WEIT thread.
We’re supposed to be down with science, for crying out loud, and a Jew who opposes evolution seems like a lion who opposes carnivory.
Well, to be fair, I assume he does self identify as a religious person. Remember, it also drives many atheists nuts when religious people cherry pick from their religion and go “My religion is clearly 100% true and the word of God. Except for this part, and this and this and this and this, because metaphor. So the 100% true part is still valid because the parts that aren’t true all happen to be metaphors.” If he was saying he’s totally secular and Jewish in cultural tradition only that’s one thing, but otherwise, Judaism is in fact a religion.
I am sensitive to the fact that it is hard to remain in a religion as largely a cultural and perhaps deliberately cherry-picked way of life. I feel my childhood church contains, much like Buddhism, many valuable contemplative traditions and processes that I value, even if I don’t take the Old Testament literally. That said, just as Dan Reynolds calls himself an “untraditional Mormon”, I feel like the onus is on me to self-identify as an “untraditional Christian”. It is only fair, to some extent, to own the fact that if I choose to self-identify with a religion but with a lot of caveats, that is not in fact what the letter of my childhood religion necessarily says (depending on who you ask.) The same is true of all religions, I think, Christianity, Judaism, Mormonism, and so on.
That is a good point. How much if your religion can you reject, or fail to believe, and still claim be be a member of that religion, and identity as a Christian, Jew or Muslim.
Assuming no one believes completely with the dogma, where is the cut off point?
Good question to consider.
There are times when I am tempted to suggest that those who deny science should be forced to forgo the benefits of that science. Flat-earther? No mobile phones or satellite TV for you. Don’t believe in evolution? No gene- or antibiotic-based treatments for you.
Bu I hope I am a bit better than that. Shame about them.