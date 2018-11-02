Friday: Hili dialogue

This evening I’ll be flying over the Atlantic, which I seem to do a lot these days. But no complaints here! It’s Friday, November 2, 2018, and National Deviled Egg Day. (Why do they invoke Satan in this dish?) It’s also All Souls’ Day and the Rastafarian Holiday celebrating the coronation of Haile Selasse, seen as the messiah in that religion. Finally, it’s a UN jawbreaker of a holiday: International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists.

It’s the last day of the Day of the Dead in Mexico, which should really be called Three Days of the Dead. Google has a Doodle (click on screenshot):

On November 2, North and South Dakota were admitted at the 39th and 40th U.S. states. North Dakota is, in fact, the only U.S. state I’ve never visited. WHY??? On this day in 1917, according to Wikipedia, “The Balfour Declaration proclaims British support for the “establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people” with the clear understanding ‘that nothing shall be done which may prejudice the civil and religious rights of existing non-Jewish communities'”. On this day in 1920, the radio station KDKA in Pittsburgh became the first commercial station in the U.S. It’s still broadcasting nearly a century later.

On November 2, 1947, Howard Hughes flew the “Spruce Goose”, the largest fixed wing airplane ever built. The Hughes H-4 Hercules had a wingspan of flew for just 26 seconds at a height of 70 feet, and never flew again. Its wingspan was bigger than a football field: 320 ft 11 in (97.54 m)! Still in good condition, it’s displayed at the Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum in McMinnville, Oregon. I must see it one day. Here’s its maiden (and only) flight (you can see more, including how it was moved to Oregon, in this video).

On November 2, 1959, in the famous Quiz Show Scandal, “Twenty-One” contestant Charles Van Doren told a Congressional committee that the show had given him the questions and answers in advance. He resigned from his professorship at Columbia University and became a writer and editor, living in relative obscurity. On this day in 1960, in the case of R v. Penguin Books Ltd in the UK, the publisher was found not guilty of obscenity for publishing Lady Chatterly’s Lover. On this day in 1983, Ronald Reagan signed the bill creating Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Finally, it was on this blessed day two years ago that the Chicago Cubs beat the Cleveland Indians to win the World Series, ending a 108-year Series dry streak—the longest such streak in major league baseball history. Holy cow!!!

Notables born on November 2 include Daniel Boone (1734), Marie Antoinette (1755), James K. Polk (1795), Warren G. Harding (1865) and k.d. lang (1961).

Those who died on this day include Jenny Lind (1887), George Bernard Shaw (1950), Peter Debye (1966; Nobel Laureate), Eliot Porter (1990), and Acker Bilk (2014). Here’s a lovely photograph by Porter, a trained scientist who also worked at Harvard:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili, cosy in her nest on the veranda, has missed an opportunity.

Cyrus: Did you see the bird on the verandah? Hili: Yes, but it saw me as well and it escaped.

Tweet O’ the Day, from a never-Trump Republican (h/t: Grania):

Unless you're in jail, having urgent surgery, hunting Steve Bannon with wild dogs across the frozen tundra, or trapped in a cave rescuing orphans, you have no excuse for not voting. https://t.co/xc8laOeeRR — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) November 1, 2018

Sent by reader Barry: a tiger gets its tooth pulled. That dude is either brave or he’s pals with the tiger.

Tiger's reaction to getting bad tooth pulled out pic.twitter.com/q1EqhaP8H5 — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) October 31, 2018

From Heather Hastie: The kakapos are getting frisky on their island:

Sinbad is imprinted, and likes to seek out human company in breeding seasons: last week he was starting to show some interest! He's genetically very important but has had no offspring, so we hope he successfully mates with a female #kakapo this year! #parrots #conservation pic.twitter.com/CCVWJQ7QET — Dr Andrew Digby (@takapodigs) October 10, 2018

And Paul Bronks (via Heather) comes up with another thrilling cat tweet:

Tweets from Grania: Snoopy’s dream has finally come true!

This guy made Snoopy's doghouse fly! pic.twitter.com/4idWqN51RO — Physics & Astronomy Zone (@ZonePhysics) October 7, 2018

Well, I’ll be. . . .

I married my best friend’s dad — and now I’m her stepmom https://t.co/5dTYZt6Ri6 pic.twitter.com/GZPgxZaJOu — New York Post (@nypost) October 20, 2018

Read the thread to show why Chivers is right and the alarmist report is somewhat misleading:

NO IT HASN'T THAT IS NOT WHAT THE REPORT SHOWS https://t.co/oTEfR0f9hE — Tom Chivers (@TomChivers) October 30, 2018

A tweet emitted by Matthew on the day the clocks were set back. His cats are confused.

The cats are still jet-lagged from putting the clocks back and are asking to be fed at 11:00… — Matthew Cobb (@matthewcobb) October 31, 2018

More from Matthew. Did you know kangaroos can swim, and in a very unusual way?

Who says marsupials can't swim? Kangaroos have a special knack for swimming thanks to their strong legs. pic.twitter.com/9azypCS8LN — Azula (@azula) October 30, 2018

Is this cat really bathing, or just stupid and trying to get a drink?

Just a cat taking a shower in the sink 😻🚿 pic.twitter.com/SIoNpnQJ9B — The Dodo (@dodo) October 30, 2018

Well, I know this is nature red in fang and chelicera, but I’m not happy about it.

Sharing the actual video… spider preying on mouse opossum (Marmosops sp) in the Peruvian Amazon; this from our in-press article on arthropod predators of small vertebrates in lowland rainforests #UMMZ #MichiganHerpetology pic.twitter.com/vclzcu3qHp — Dan Rabosky (@dan_rabosky) October 31, 2018

From Neil Shubin; this building, Culver Hall, is next to mine, and yes, the Virginia creeper is especially colorful this year:

Crazy colors in my lab building this Fall @UChicago pic.twitter.com/XcOKd4FFAJ — Neil Shubin (@NeilShubin) November 1, 2018