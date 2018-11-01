Thursday: Hili dialogue

I’m leaving tomorrow for Paris and, as Captain Oates said, “I may be some time” (Actually about 12 days). Posting will be light, but Grania, peace be upon her, has agreed to take over the Hilis. Plus she is putting up an extra special post tomorrow.

It’s November, and winter is insinuating its frigid fingers into the Midwest. Yes, it’s Thursday, November 1, 2018. I often post the poem below on November 1 to celebrate the dissolution of the year:

Metamorphosis by Wallace Stevens Yillow, yillow, yillow,

Old worm, my pretty quirk,

How the wind spells out

Sep – tem – ber…. Summer is in bones.

Cock-robin’s at Caracas.

Make o, make o, make o,

Oto – otu – bre. And the rude leaves fall.

The rain falls. The sky

Falls and lies with worms.

The street lamps Are those that have been hanged.

Dangling in an illogical

To and to and fro

Fro Niz – nil – imbo.

It’s also, oddly, both National Bison Day and National Paté Day (I’ll eschew the bison). Further, it’s both International Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Awareness Day and National Brush Day in the U.S.(refers to toothbrushing).

A lot of historical stuff happened on November 1. For instance, in 1512 Michelangelo’s paintings on the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel were first exhibited to the public. On November 1, 1520 Magellan first traversed The Strait of Magellan at the tip of South America. On this day in 1604, Shakespeare’s play The Tempest was premiered, at Whitehall Palace in London. And on this day in 1755, Lisbon was destroyed by an earthquake and tsunami. Between 60,000 and 100,000 people were killed. Voltaire, of course, used this famous disaster to show that the world was not overseen by a benevolent god. On this day in 1894, Nicholas II became the last Tsar of Russia upon the death of his father. Nicholas and his entire family were murdered by Bolsheviks in 1918. Here they are:

On this day in 1896, according to Wikipedia, “A picture showing the bare breasts of a woman appear[ed] in National Geographic magazine for the first time. How many young men perused that magazine to see “approved” nudity? On this day in 1928, according to The Law on the Adoption and Implementation of the Turkish Alphabet, Atatürk, in one of his attempts to modernize his country, replaced the Arabic alphabet in Turkey with the Latin alphabet. On November 1, 1938, the horse Seabiscuit defeated the horse War Admiral in a race called “the match of the century”. It’s recounted in Laura Hillenbrand’s great book Seabiscuit, and here’s the race:

On November 1, 1941, Ansel Adams took the famous picture “Moonrise, Hernandez, New Mexico,” perhaps the most famous art photo in American history. It is lovely (below); as WIkipedia notes,

The photograph became so popular and collectible that Adams personally made over 1,300 photographic prints of it during his long career. The fame of the photograph grew when a 1948 print sold at auction “for the then-unheard-of price of $71,500” in 1971 ($432,100 in 2017); the same print sold for $609,600 in 2006 ($740,000 in 2017) at a Sotheby’s auction.

I should have made an effort to revisit this place (Wikipedia gives the GPS coordinates) when I went to New Mexico this spring.

On this day in 1950, Pope Pius XII took the Chair and proclaimed himself infallible (or, as Archie Bunker would say, “inflammable”), declaring as dogma that Mary was bodily assumed into Heaven. This declaration in the absence of evidence is one more thing that makes Catholicism look silly. On this day in 1956, the Indian states of Kerala, Andra Pradesh, and Mysore were formally created under the “States Reorganization Act”. Finally, on this day in 1968, the Motion Picture Association of America introduced the ratings system for films: G, M, R, and X.

Notables born on this day include Louis the Stammerer (846), Stephen Crane (1871), Alfred “Nevertheless They Move” Wegener (1880; he proposed the theory of continental drift), Larry Flynt (1942), Kinky Friedman (1944), and Lyle Lovett (1957).

Those who died on November 1 include Dale Carnegie (1955), the ecologist Robert MacArthur and the poet Ezra Pound (both 1972), Phil Silvers (1985), Severo Ochoa (1993, Nobel Laureate), and Walter Payton (1999).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, the Hili dialogue needs a bit of explanation from Malgorzata:

“‘Do not praise the day until it’s over’ is a Polish saying—the equivalent of ‘Do not count your chickens before they are hatched’. Hili is warning Andrzej not to be too happy with a nice day because the newspapers are full of horrors and he will be somber and sad when he reads them.”

And so the dialogue (Andrzej has a new camera and so the pictures of Hili have gotten very good):

Hili: “Do not praise the day before it’s over”. A: Why? It’s a very nice day. Hili: You will change your opinion when you take a look at the newspapers.

In Polish:

Hili: Nie chwal dnia przed wieczorem.

Ja: Czemu, bardzo miły dzień.

Hili: Zmienisz zdanie jak zajrzysz do gazet.

