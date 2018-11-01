Readers’ wildlife photos

After today there will be a hiatus in wildlife photos till mid-November, as I’ll be in Paris. But if you sent me photos already, do not worry: they’ll all be up eventually.

Jacques Hausser from Switzerland, who recently sent us photos of puffins, has switched kingdoms to send us flowers. His notes and IDs are indented:

Some years ago, I tried to sample every spontaneous flowering plant in my garden. Today, I present some of the tiniest (max 1 cm), less conspicuous and most modest ones. They are mostly regarded as weeds, but a close view can reveal their hidden charms.

Galinsoga quadriradiata (Asteraceae):

Myosotis arvensis (Boraginaceae):

Gallium aparine (Rubiaceae):

Veronica heredifolia (Scrofulariaceae):

Polygonum aviculare (Polygonaceae):

Oxalis corniculata (Oxalidaceae):

Veronica serpyllifolia (Scrofularaceae):

Cerastium glomeratum (Caryophyllaceae):

Geum urbanum (Rosaceae):

Geranium dissectum (Gereniaceae):

  W.Benson
    Scrophulariaceae? Geranaceae?

    W.Benson
      Oops! Geraniaceae

      jacques Hausser
        Oops! indeed… Sorry for the spellings. To be a zoologist is not an excuse, I’m afraid.

  ThyroidPlanet
    Polygonaceae is a beautiful name

  ThyroidPlanet
    Also

    A quick look at the names suggest an origin for chemicals such as oxalic acid, caryophyllene, …

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Caryophyllene

  Mark Sturtevant
    Very nice! And I am glad to see that some weeds are considered part of a garden. I have some of those in our garden as well.

  rickflick
    I often note the tiny flowers and wonder about them. If humans were only 10 cm tall, we would cultivate these. 😎

  Diane G
    Just lovely! I always note the minute flowerers and mean to look them up but never get around to it. Beautiful photos! And many thanks for including the family names.

