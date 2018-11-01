After today there will be a hiatus in wildlife photos till mid-November, as I’ll be in Paris. But if you sent me photos already, do not worry: they’ll all be up eventually.
Jacques Hausser from Switzerland, who recently sent us photos of puffins, has switched kingdoms to send us flowers. His notes and IDs are indented:
Some years ago, I tried to sample every spontaneous flowering plant in my garden. Today, I present some of the tiniest (max 1 cm), less conspicuous and most modest ones. They are mostly regarded as weeds, but a close view can reveal their hidden charms.
Galinsoga quadriradiata (Asteraceae):
Myosotis arvensis (Boraginaceae):
Gallium aparine (Rubiaceae):
Veronica heredifolia (Scrofulariaceae):
Polygonum aviculare (Polygonaceae):
Oxalis corniculata (Oxalidaceae):
Veronica serpyllifolia (Scrofularaceae):
Cerastium glomeratum (Caryophyllaceae):
Geum urbanum (Rosaceae):
Geranium dissectum (Gereniaceae):
Scrophulariaceae? Geranaceae?
Oops! Geraniaceae
Oops! indeed… Sorry for the spellings. To be a zoologist is not an excuse, I’m afraid.
Polygonaceae is a beautiful name
Also
A quick look at the names suggest an origin for chemicals such as oxalic acid, caryophyllene, …
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Caryophyllene
Very nice! And I am glad to see that some weeds are considered part of a garden. I have some of those in our garden as well.
I often note the tiny flowers and wonder about them. If humans were only 10 cm tall, we would cultivate these. 😎
Just lovely! I always note the minute flowerers and mean to look them up but never get around to it. Beautiful photos! And many thanks for including the family names.