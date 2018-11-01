Here’s the primate!

Did you find him? He’s circled in the photo below, and Chuck Jones adds:

The guy was wearing a bright blue jacket, and was moving (albeit slowly at this distance), which helped me find him with my binoculars. Sorry about having him centered in the photo—I wasn’t planning ahead.

6 Comments

  1. H Stiles (@HStiles1)
    I was expecting a bishop!

    • freiner
      Excellent!

    • jeremy pereira
      It is a bishop. In the previous post, PCC(E) characterised him as a “primate”. I don’t think he would lie.

  2. OG
    Too small for me to see.

  3. lkr
    That was always me. Did he bring back anything interesting?

  4. Diane G
    Chuck, was this your kid?! I don’t think I’d have been thinking of pic composition were I in your shoes, either!

