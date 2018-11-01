Find the primate!

There is a hominin primate in this picture taken by reader Chuck Jones. As he noted,

This photo contains a young male bipedal primate who separated from the rest of his group hiking the Beartooth Plateau along the Montana/Wyoming border. Can you spot him?  As a field trip leader, would you like to be responsible for his health and well-being?

Answer at noon Chicago time. Click photo (twice) to enlarge it, and good luck.

  1. Mike
    I enlarged it just at the point he was,clear as day.lol

  2. Coel
    Hmm, blue jacket? These “young male bipedal primates” haven’t got the hang of camouflage, have they?

    • GBJames
      Yeah, blue.

  3. Terry Sheldon
    Reminds me of the Monty Python sketch: “How Not To Be Seen”

  4. freiner
    Blue jacket. Also, one of his shoe laces is untied. He should be careful.

  5. Caldwell
    Besides the guy with the blue jacket, I’d bet there are primates camouflaged in some of these 4 or 5 cars.

  6. Mark Sturtevant
    Got it. Must have seen an interesting plant or insect and fell behind. One can relate.

  7. Diane G
    Not as easy as you’d think, though. Were it not for the incongruous color this would be tough; and,I suspect, horrifying for the little ape’s parents!

