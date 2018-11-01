Find the primate!

There is a hominin primate in this picture taken by reader Chuck Jones. As he noted,

This photo contains a young male bipedal primate who separated from the rest of his group hiking the Beartooth Plateau along the Montana/Wyoming border. Can you spot him? As a field trip leader, would you like to be responsible for his health and well-being?

Answer at noon Chicago time. Click photo (twice) to enlarge it, and good luck.