Broken relationship #8

I continue with another exhibit from Zagreb’s Museum of Broken Relationships, a truly remarkable place. Each object was donated by someone involved in a “broken relationship” (mostly romances but some parent/child relationships), and the donor wrote an explanation of the circumstances.
Some of the exhibits make you feel like a voyeur, or a bit uncomfortable—except that the donors want their objects to be seen and their stories told. This is one of them, part of the panoply of humanity.
Not that same old hackneyed story again! 🙂
The human comedy (with all its tragic elements) is the gift that never stops giving.
No kidding.
Bob Dylan’s Tangled Up in Blue, sort of.
Oh ye gods and little boarlets, I think this is the saddest one ever.
These are depressing to read. But all too true. Lot of tragic and sad stories around. Not sure why someone would make a museum of these stories.
Mist of us broke up with someone at some point, and know stories of friends or acquaintances that have sad lives. Reading about tragic stories makes us feel more human and empathetic with others, and let us know that we all have feelings and emotions in common.
That one really feels like it was written by a professional writer. It’s just a little too perfect.
My impression was more: “You can’t make this stuff up!” But I see your point. I wouldn’t be surprised if there were some hoaxes in the museum.
Prostitute with a pen of gold.
Just your typical hooker-cum-dominatrix in whom beats the heart of a libertine novelist story — a genre that dates back at least to the days de Sade.
What? No empathy for women with feeling, like the rest of us.
I disagree (that it’s necessarily a professional writer). It’s well written, succinct and grammatical, but so what? About half the contributors to this site are capable of writing posts that are equally coherent and readable. I’d imagine the donor of the museum exhibit checked the wording of her text a couple of times before submitting it. The Museum may, quite possibly, check texts for coherence before putting them in print. I hope they do.
So I don’t think any suspicion arises from the quality of the writing.
These have all been heart-wrenching, but this one … nearly unbearable.