Broken relationship #8

I continue with another exhibit from Zagreb’s Museum of Broken Relationships, a truly remarkable place. Each object was donated by someone involved in a “broken relationship” (mostly romances but some parent/child relationships), and the donor wrote an explanation of the circumstances.

Some of the exhibits make you feel like a voyeur, or a bit uncomfortable—except that the donors want their objects to be seen and their stories told. This is one of them, part of the panoply of humanity.