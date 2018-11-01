A reader’s take on why medieval artists couldn’t paint cats

For many months I’ve been urging reader (and writer) Laurie Sindoni (half of the staff of Theo, the coffee-drinking cat), to examine the question of why medieval artists couldn’t paint cats. I’ve given examples on this site of ludicrously substandard cat art—and it isn’t just medieval art, either. For some reason, artists up to the 19th century couldn’t paint cats, either!

Now, on her site A Classicist Writes, Laurie has finally come to grips with this most vexing question. Click on the screenshot below (note the nice dedication to yours truly) to see her various theories and then her ultimate explanation for bad cat art.

I won’t give away the ending, but to tempt you I show two photos from her analysis: Penis Cat and Loofah Cat: