“When did liberals become the fun police?”: Bill Maher’s Halloween video

Here’s a 6½-minute segment on Halloween from Bill Maher’s latest show, which covers offense culture, snowflakes, Republicans, wokeness, and many other topics of interest (and humor). The part about cultural appropriation of costumes, which is great, begins at 3:05.  I like the whole thing, though.

 

 

  1. Paul Topping
    I loved that bit, especially the Tucker Carlson “look” at around 5:00. Bill Maher is a rare talent.

    • GBJames
      I like him, too, when he’s not off on one of his anti-vax ramblings.

      • Paul Topping
        I really don’t understand where he gets his anti-vax opinion from. He doesn’t even have any kids, right? It kind of takes the edge off his support for anthropogenic climate change if it based on party loyalty rather than science.

  2. Ken B
    Maher is often an asshole but he’s a principled asshole. And he has moral courage, so lacking in public life these days. We need more like him.

  3. yazikus
    I’ll be dressing as an Extreme Angler, I think. Should I be worried?

    • GBJames
      You should if you encounter someone dressed as Extreme Anger!

  4. firstamendmentsafespace
    He got in a “nice” racist Uncle Tom jab at Kanye.

  5. CAS
    Nice!

