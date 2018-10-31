Wednesday: Hili dialogue

Yes, it’s Halloween: October 31, 2018. Sadly, I’m too old to go trick-or-treating, though I’d love to. But here’s an Archaopteryx pumpkin for the holiday: (h/t: Grania):
It’s National Caramel Apple Day, a treat designed to remove all your dental work. Here are all the Halloween-ish celebrations today:
- Allantide (Cornwall)
- Halloween (Ireland, Canada, United Kingdom, United States and other places)
- Hop-tu-Naa (Isle of Man)
- Samhain in the Northern Hemisphere, Beltane in the Southern Hemisphere; begins on sunset of October 31 (Gaels, Welsh people and Neopagan Wheel of the Year)
- The first day of the Day of the Dead, celebrated until November 2 (Mexico)
Grania sent another tweet for Samhan. Turnip carving!
On this day in 1922, Benito Mussolini became the Prime Minister of Italy. And exactly one year later, as Wikipedia reports, it was “The first of 160 consecutive days of 100° Fahrenheit at Marble Bar, Western Australia. By mean maximum temperatures it is the second hottest place in Australia, behind only Wyndham, Western Australia.” Why does anyone live in these places?
On October 31, 1941, Mount Rushmore was completed after 14 years of work. Can you name the Presidents carved on it? (See here for the answer.) On this day in 1961, Stalin’s body was taken out of Lenin Mausoleum, to be buried where he couldn’t be seen. On this day in 1984, Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh security guards. This caused widespread rioting in northern India, leading to the murder of 3000 Sikhs.
On October 31, 1999, boater Jesse Martin returned to Melbourne after 11 months of circumnavigating the world by himself, unassisted and without stopping. He left Melbourne at age 16 and returned at age 18: a remarkable feat, especially for one so young. Finally, Wikipedia reports this surely inaccurate data for October 31, 2011: “The global population of humans reaches seven billion. This day is now recognized by the United Nations as the Day of Seven Billion.”
Here’s a short documentary of Martin’s voyage:
Notables born on this day include Meindert Hobbema (1638), John Keats (1795), Vallabhbhai Patel (1875), Chiang Kai-shek (1887), Ethel Waters (1896), Helmut Newton (1920), Dan Rather (1931), and Jane Pauley and John Candy (both 1950, Candy died in 1994).
Speaking of Patel, a new NY Times piece reveals that a huge statue of the man—twice as high as the Statue of Liberty—was just unveiled in Gujurat, India. (You should know about Patel: he was India’s first deputy Prime Minister, a father of the democratic India that came into being in 1947, and a leader of the Congress Party, as well as a great unifier of that great nation). Here are some photos of the 597-foot (182 meter) statue, the tallest in the world:
And a tweet from India’s divisive and theocratic Prime Minister Modhi; Patel would be appalled by Modhi’s behavior, but the tweet shows the statue:
Those who died on October 31 include Egon Schiele (1918), Harry Houdini (1926; died on Halloween), Indira Gandhi (1984, see above), and Studs Terkel (2008).
Schiele is one of my very favorite painters, and it’s sad that he died so young. Here’s a 1911 painting, “Agony, the Death Struggle”, which of course Schiele went through when he died of influenza at age 28 (during the great Spanish Flu epidemic; the same one that killed my paternal grandmother). His wife had died three days before him.
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is playing ostrich in Andrzej’s chair:
Hili: Mam nadzieję, że mnie tu nie widzisz.
Ja: Nie, to ty mnie nie widzisz.
Some from Matthew. This first one is a very odd caterpillar, or rather two (I think). Any identification help from readers would be appreciated.
Back on more solid ground, here’s a poke in the eye of the anti-progressivists who are always kvetching at Pinker:
Yet another medieval manuscript besmirched by cat prints:
What a lovely idea for a parade! But notice the third painting. . . .
The Voyager probe has its own Twitter account!
Tweets from Grania.
This one is translated as “A group of Chloropidae on the leaves of Camellia, dense .” Well, yes indeed. Chlorophidae is a family of small flies.
This video is both sad and unbearably sweet at the same time:
What is going on here? Well, Happy Halloween, anyway:
Philomena reads her new book for the public, as only Philomena can:
I love transparent animals. But where are the organs in this elver?
Finally, this is one of many great cat tweets from the Bodega Cats site. This kitten clearly knows what it wants: FUSSES!
My mother used to carve a turnip back in 80’s when we didn’t have pumpkins in Ireland.
Now 95% of pumpkins grown in Ireland and the UK are carved but nothing is done with the pumpkin flesh which is discarded.
Typical carving size pumpkins aren’t good to eat and usually aren’t used for eating. Pumpkin varieties intended for eating are much more modest in size.
Sailing around the world was nothing compared to going from age 16 to 18 in 11 months. How did he do that?
It’s probably one of those International Dateline things.
I see in Wiki that it took him 328 days to complete; he departed at 16 and returned at 18. That’s just not possible. The wiki article does not give his date of departure, although that would calculate to December 8th, 1998. His bday being Aug 26, 1981, he’d have been 17 at departure. It’s an error in the wiki article, and I assume WEiT just went with what was there.
Yes, I noticed that but couldn’t be arsed to calculate it!
Odd. I have never before known there to be an error on Wikipedia……
(don’t slip in the sarcasm. It is dripping on the floor)
But, like the World According to Pinker, it gets better over time.
I have edited bits where I know they are wrong, in compliance with their rules, & I suspect at least one WEIT reader will correct that…
Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln, and the Roosevelt known as Teddy. Haven’t been there myself, but I’ve watched Cary Grant and Eva Marie Saint escape James Mason’s thugs on those faces a time or two.
That caterpillar! What a monstrosity.
Someone on the Twitter thread suggested ‘Monkey slug caterpillar’ but it isn’t that, though it has some similarity.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Phobetron_pithecium
I’d love to know just what it is.
I’d love to know, too. Doing a Google Image Search is recursive; those are the only photos of the beastie that show up.
On the other hand, that statue of Patel would make an awesome finale to an Indian remake of Planet of the Apes. “You blew it up! Damn you!”
For anyone who missed it, yesterday a comically inept conspiracy to smear Bob Mueller fell apart before it even got off the ground, and Twitter has dubbed it Morongate.
Follows is a link that may help fill in the blanks. This isn’t Trump’s first Morongate.
https://www.newsweek.com/who-jacob-wohl-pro-trump-twitter-personality-mocked-over-fake-mueller-sex-1194630
Cat prints in a manuscript suggest a close relationship with the writer. More common perhaps are prints in clay or mortar. This one dates to the Roman era in London:
The third painting in the parade is the awful restoration of “Ecce Homo” or as it’s colloquially known “Monkey Jesus”. LOL! People are so clever!
Thanks, I was wondering what that one was.