Wednesday: Hili dialogue

Yes, it’s Halloween: October 31, 2018. Sadly, I’m too old to go trick-or-treating, though I’d love to. But here’s an Archaopteryx pumpkin for the holiday: (h/t: Grania):

An amazing Archaeopteryx pumpkin for #Halloween! 🦇🎃🐦🦖 Unfortunately, I don't know who carved this awesomeness, but it's got my vote. #HappyHalloween pic.twitter.com/fhODFcfuNC — Dean R. Lomax (@Dean_R_Lomax) October 31, 2018

It’s National Caramel Apple Day, a treat designed to remove all your dental work. Here are all the Halloween-ish celebrations today:

Grania sent another tweet for Samhan. Turnip carving!

Traditions associated with Samhain go back over 2,000 years in Ireland. These include the building of bonfires & the carving of turnips (pumpkins were not grown in Ireland). Turnips are scarier & tougher to carve! pic.twitter.com/Sqpb215TDB — Dr Robert Bohan 👻🎃☠️ (@RobertBohan) October 28, 2018

On this day in 1922, Benito Mussolini became the Prime Minister of Italy. And exactly one year later, as Wikipedia reports, it was “The first of 160 consecutive days of 100° Fahrenheit at Marble Bar, Western Australia. By mean maximum temperatures it is the second hottest place in Australia, behind only Wyndham, Western Australia.” Why does anyone live in these places?

On October 31, 1941, Mount Rushmore was completed after 14 years of work. Can you name the Presidents carved on it? (See here for the answer.) On this day in 1961, Stalin’s body was taken out of Lenin Mausoleum, to be buried where he couldn’t be seen. On this day in 1984, Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh security guards. This caused widespread rioting in northern India, leading to the murder of 3000 Sikhs.

On October 31, 1999, boater Jesse Martin returned to Melbourne after 11 months of circumnavigating the world by himself, unassisted and without stopping. He left Melbourne at age 16 and returned at age 18: a remarkable feat, especially for one so young. Finally, Wikipedia reports this surely inaccurate data for October 31, 2011: “The global population of humans reaches seven billion. This day is now recognized by the United Nations as the Day of Seven Billion.”

Here’s a short documentary of Martin’s voyage:

Notables born on this day include Meindert Hobbema (1638), John Keats (1795), Vallabhbhai Patel (1875), Chiang Kai-shek (1887), Ethel Waters (1896), Helmut Newton (1920), Dan Rather (1931), and Jane Pauley and John Candy (both 1950, Candy died in 1994).

Speaking of Patel, a new NY Times piece reveals that a huge statue of the man—twice as high as the Statue of Liberty—was just unveiled in Gujurat, India. (You should know about Patel: he was India’s first deputy Prime Minister, a father of the democratic India that came into being in 1947, and a leader of the Congress Party, as well as a great unifier of that great nation). Here are some photos of the 597-foot (182 meter) statue, the tallest in the world:

And a tweet from India’s divisive and theocratic Prime Minister Modhi; Patel would be appalled by Modhi’s behavior, but the tweet shows the statue:

Today is a day that will be remembered in the history of India. No Indian will ever forget this day: PM @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/2cAbUyZrq8 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 31, 2018

Those who died on October 31 include Egon Schiele (1918), Harry Houdini (1926; died on Halloween), Indira Gandhi (1984, see above), and Studs Terkel (2008).

Schiele is one of my very favorite painters, and it’s sad that he died so young. Here’s a 1911 painting, “Agony, the Death Struggle”, which of course Schiele went through when he died of influenza at age 28 (during the great Spanish Flu epidemic; the same one that killed my paternal grandmother). His wife had died three days before him.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is playing ostrich in Andrzej’s chair:

Hili: I hope you cannot see me.

A: No, it’s you who cannot see me.

In Polish: Hili: Mam nadzieję, że mnie tu nie widzisz.

Ja: Nie, to ty mnie nie widzisz.

Some from Matthew. This first one is a very odd caterpillar, or rather two (I think). Any identification help from readers would be appreciated.

Back on more solid ground, here’s a poke in the eye of the anti-progressivists who are always kvetching at Pinker:

This series of maps by @maxcroser is one of my all-time favorites. It shows the decline in child mortality from 1800 to 2015. It's stuff like this that stops me from losing faith in humanity. pic.twitter.com/CVhABorwZD — Simon Kuestenmacher (@simongerman600) October 30, 2018

Yet another medieval manuscript besmirched by cat prints:

More paws! 🐱

Royal MS 6 C X, f. 19v#PolonskyPre1200

(thanks to @japollard86 for putting me on to this one)https://t.co/y9LfBbnG1U pic.twitter.com/IHNu05KL2D — Kate Thomas (@For_the_Wynn) October 30, 2018

What a lovely idea for a parade! But notice the third painting. . . .

The Voyager probe has its own Twitter account!

You lucky bastard. https://t.co/SOZQE9TxjM — Gareth L Powell (@garethlpowell) October 30, 2018

Tweets from Grania.

This one is translated as “A group of Chloropidae on the leaves of Camellia, dense .” Well, yes indeed. Chlorophidae is a family of small flies.

This video is both sad and unbearably sweet at the same time:

Big brothers are always there. pic.twitter.com/2ifSPZhqXi — You Had One Job (@_youhadonejob1) October 30, 2018

What is going on here? Well, Happy Halloween, anyway:

Bandaged cats. Tormented drum. Baffled mice. Happy Halloween 2018. pic.twitter.com/5P3qT1rRE9 — Undine (@HorribleSanity) October 30, 2018

Philomena reads her new book for the public, as only Philomena can:

Philomena Cunk reads from CUNK ON EVERYTHING, just for YOU. pic.twitter.com/KqTk1sS5Qd — Charlie Brooker (@charltonbrooker) October 30, 2018

I love transparent animals. But where are the organs in this elver?

The Transparent Larval Stage of Eels (Leptocephalus) pic.twitter.com/BKgWeNs9yP — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) October 30, 2018

Finally, this is one of many great cat tweets from the Bodega Cats site. This kitten clearly knows what it wants: FUSSES!