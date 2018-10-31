Should we teach kids to be colorblind?

You’ll probably remember this quote from Martin Luther King’s “I have a dream” speech; one of his dreams was this:
“I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.”
This seems outmoded now that skin color seems to be the proxy for everything, including viewpoints, degree of oppression or privilege, and so on. In fact, sometimes it seems—especially to regressive Leftists—that people should be judged on the color of their skin. And that’s what this latest piece by Doyin Richards in (Ceiling Cat help me) HuffPo seems to say. (Click on the screenshot).
My first thought was “Yes, of course: everyone should be treated the same.” But then I remembered that many people (and colleges) consider the statement, “I don’t see color” to be an actual microaggression. Such a view presumes that you not only should see color, but that it’s offensive if you don’t, and that you need to be constantly aware of ethnicity, for to be unaware means that you’re not woke and may even be lapsing into bigotry.
Well, sometimes it’s useful to recognize race, as when you’re describing somebody to someone who hasn’t met them, but look at this question and how Richards answered it. (I gave just the first bit.)
My 4-year-old son, who is white, recently started describing some of his friends by their skin color. For example, yesterday he said he played on the swings with “his black friend Andre” at preschool. Shouldn’t he just say that he’s playing with his friend Andre? How do I start this discussion with him?
[Richards’s answer]: This may surprise you, but I have no problem with your son’s labels whatsoever. As a matter of fact, I’ll go as far as to say that your son is on the road to enlightenment (or he’s becoming woke, as the kids say nowadays).
Some white parents get shook when race is brought up and try to change the subject as quickly as possible. But we should talk about race. Kids should be taught to recognize differences ― even if it means calling them out in the beginning.
Your son is in preschool, so you can’t expect him to understand the many nuances of race that, quite frankly, many fully grown-ass adults remain clueless about. As he grows older, your son will stop labeling his friends this way and will become more aware of the unique experiences black kids go through. He’ll learn to empathize with them. And because of that, I’m confident he’ll grow up to be a good human who gets it ― and we need more of those white men in America.
Personally, I’m more worried about the parents who think it’s a good idea to raise their kids to be colorblind and not see race. Those kids are the ones who grow up to post #AllLivesMatter nonsense on Twitter and who question why Megyn Kelly was fired from NBC for her blackface comments. If everyone is viewed as exactly the same, then any cries of racism are dismissed as overblown, we’re told that discrimination never happens, and we hear ridiculous false equivalency stories about how a white kid was a victim of racism that one time a black kid made fun of him.
Here’s the important part of all of this: Your son and Andre are different, but they’re still buddies — and that’s the way it should be.
I agree with Richards that kids of all races should have a talk about race with their parents. But constant labeling is a different issue. Richards, it appears, wants kids to be labeled with their race from the outset. Such a viewpoint can only come from identity politics, and not of the good type. When I hear somebody say “My black friend James,” or “I had lunch with this black woman,” and the racial designation serves no purpose and adds no information to the conversation, then I think that it’s been thrown in for reasons that are not useful: to show how virtuous one is, as a form of subtle bigotry, or so on.
Richards is making a mistake by asking kids to be aware of racial labels from the outset and to add them to descriptions of people. He’s further mistaken in thinking that doing this will in fact reduce racism and that using those labels will disappear as kids age. What is the evidence for these claims? What’s the evidence that “colorblind” kids grow up to be racists, as Richards implies? And isn’t it invidious to say that the experience of all black kids is homogeneous, that there are “unique experiences black kids go through”? What are those experiences, exactly? (I suspect he means racism, but to imply that skin color is a marker for homogeneity of experiences is simply wrong.)
The key to Richards’s identity politics is this sentence:
If everyone is viewed as exactly the same, then any cries of racism are dismissed as overblown, we’re told that discrimination never happens, and we hear ridiculous false equivalency stories about how a white kid was a victim of racism that one time a black kid made fun of him.
No, that’s not the way it works. You can be aware of racial discrimination, and try to ensure that all people are treated equally, without labeling people every time you see them, or being conscious of their race. It seems to me that skin color or other markers of race (note that race is still seen to be a social construct, which I reject) needs to be perceived in the aggregate—in the recognition that there is discrimination against individuals based on their shared physical (and perceived behavioral) characteristics with a group.
Beyond that, what is gained by telling your dad that you’re playing with your black friend, and constantly being aware of race? That kind of mindset will never get rid of racism, for it will never allow people to ignore race. And yet ignoring race, when races have achieved parity of opportunity, is what we want to happen.
But maybe you disagree. Here’s a poll on this article:
I bet I know how Martin Luther King would vote.
If it were my child, I would tell them about race as it is a fact of current society we can’t ignore. We should always tell kids the truth. I would also tell them to act as if they were color blind in ways that matter. I definitely wouldn’t try to put them on a path to wokeness. In fact, I would ask them to tell Dad if someone tries to do so. That would be child abuse!
I’d probably ask him why he always describes his friend as “my black friend….”. Maybe he has two friends with the same name and one is black and one is white so that’s how he distinguishes them. If not, then that’s a good discussion about why he’s labelling him.
I would be asking the question about describing someone as a black friend too. It would worry me if a niece/nephew was describing friends by their race. My youngest sister had two friends with the same name at kindergarten (50 years ago) and she described them as big Christine and little Christine because of their height. One was Maori and one was of European descent (we don’t use colour words to describe people and never have historically either afaik).
And I also agree you can start the racism conversation that young if you need to. You do have to be honest, as you say, and kids do understand. It’s just a matter of putting it a way they understand.
It’s good if they’re getting the same message consistently from adults they trust too. My other sister, whose son I looked after a lot, was very pleased that when she answered a question about such things he always said, “that’s what Aunty Heather said,” and that he also said to me in the same situation, “that’s what Mum said.”
You’re comment about “that’s what mum said” made me think of Taika Waititi’s racism video, that I think is very clever, because of the best line: “shut up mum!”
I find white people in general are uncomfortable identifying anyone by race even when it’s completely needed as in, “Have you seen my tall friend? He’s Chinese”. It really helps to know that your friend is Chinese and not Caucasian when you describe your friend but sometimes white people find this unsettling because they’ve been taught to pretend they don’t see colour. Other ethnic groups have no problem with this. We all see race for goodness sake! My Indian friend and I surely unsettled a lot of white people when we described ourselves as “the brown girl and the white girl”. If I met her at a restaurant and the hostess asked me to describe my friend I’d say “she’s Indian”. Otherwise, she could look for some white woman and we’d never find her or she’d try to seat me with some white woman I don’t know because she assumed I, the white woman, had another white woman friend.
A Canadian comedian, who is Indian by ethnicity, Russell Peters, does a whole bit about how white people don’t like to describe other ethnicities. IIRC, he tells the story of a white friend coming to his house and asking him if they saw a guy and describes him without mentioning his ethnicity. Peters says “Oh a Chinese guy?” and the white person is uneasy because he didn’t want to describe him as Chinese.
I instinctively felt there was something wrong with the Dad’s question. In my experience, 4-year-olds do not generally identify other children by their skin color, just as they don’t identify them by their hair color. I suggest that someone has told that child his friend is black. If a 4-year-old were asked to describe his friend’s skin color, he would use the actual color, which is more likely to be a shade of brown. At age 4, children need to know that they should respect everyone and that people come in different colors. Having said that, I realize that sometimes parents of very young children are forced to get into a different discussion when their children hear other children speaking in derogatory terms about people of color. I believe that children are instinctively not racist and that racism is learned behavior. Ultimately, parent do need to talk to their kids about race and racism, but age 4 seems a bit young to me.
That’s my experience too. My children never described their friends by their color. They would say things like, “my friend who likes Lego” or “my friend who walks home with me”. Usually some trait they found salient, but color was never a trait my kids mentioned.
Is it possible that they already learned that one shouldn’t refer to their friends’ color?
I agree. My two eldest grandchildren (7 and 5) go to a school with a fair number of kids of different ethnic backgrounds and skin colours. I have never once heard either of them refer to any school friend by their colour. They all just get on. It takes an adult to tell them that they ought to be bothered about it.
When it comes to color-blindness, my thinking is as follows:
It is an ideal meant to be striven for, not something that can ever necessarily exist by default. Racial markers are simply the most obvious way to distinguish groups of people, and you’ll never end up with a generation of children who that doesn’t end up grouping people that way, even if adults have implicitly agreed never to mention it.
Thus I don’t know that you can be “unconsciously” color-blind except by forming a habit-of-thought from the conscious effort of trying not to treat people of different races, differently. Furthermore that is something that you then need to teach each generation. Just as abstract mathematics would go away in a generation if we didn’t bother to train our kids in mathematics, color-blindness would go away in a generation if we did’t bother to train our kids in it.
I think this is where people like Richards have become confused. In order for the above to work there does have to be a consciousness of race, and those advocating “color-blindness” may seem to be rejecting that. He then goes to the opposite extreme, placing too much emphasis on race, and rejecting even the idea of color-blind treatment, after realizing color-blind thought is impossible.
I’ve heard people say “children are born colorblind and are taught to see color”. Of course, this is BS. Perhaps they don’t have the racist baggage (yet?) that is associated with certain races, but to say they are naturally color blind hearkens back to the “Noble Savage” fallacy.
Personally, I think it’s fine to describe people by their race. Sometimes I gloss over particulars. I’ll say “Asian” as sometimes I can’t tell the exact Asian race someone belongs too, or Latino/Latina for Mexican, Central American, Puerto Rican people, etc. Facts are facts, after all. And I don’t know why anyone would be offended by someone referring to them by their race; as long as the reference word isn’t derogatory or racist.
Wouldn’t it be more accurate to say color-apathetic? No one is really talking about true color blindness. It’s the racial baggage that they’re talking about. Sometimes words can lead us astray.
I just don’t think it’s a big deal if someone says they don’t pay attention to race, because I feel like you shouldn’t . And I don’t see that as a bad thing . And just because you notice someone’s skin color doesn’t necessarily mean you’re becoming “woke”. It just means you have eyes lol. Saying you don’t notice race or pay attention to it doesn’t mean you’re ignoring any problems poc have, it just means that’s not how you define a person. I don’t define people by race and never have, and it’s definitely not the first thing I think about when I meet someone.
Referring to skin color should be the equivalent of referring to hair or eye color.
You can only pretend to be “colorblind.” Unless you are literally blind, you will see differences in skin, hair, and eye color.
I don’t think what you say to a 4-year-old should be all that’s ever said to that child. Children & parents should have age-appropriate discussions about all difficult aspects of life and society throughout their childhood and beyond.
You can’t tell a child “Don’t see color.” You should tell a child “Don’t judge a book by its cover.” There are many “covers” and skin color is just one of them.
Upon meeting any person whom one has never met before, observation and evaluation of differences and similarities to oneself is a given. Skin color, disabilities, physical “beauty” or “ugliness”, thought processing,
speech patterns, education, etc. The more one gets to know the other unique individual human being, the less the focus is on differences and more so on similarities.
“They’ve got to be carefully taught”.
Until they are taught, kids often remark on
these differences based on what they’ve learned at home and in their culture. My parents, grew up in a racist time and place where whites and blacks lived in separate towns. Back then, whites and blacks didn’t mix or socialize. And, it was illegal for whites and blacks to marry. My brother, as a toddler, embarrassed my mother on a bus, when he loudly asked a black mother where she got that little “nigger” baby.
I would like to believe that I am not racist. and tried to instill that in my children. When my children were growing up we lived in metropolitan areas with much diversity. Our friends and acquaintances reflected that. We talked with our children about these differences and similarities.
My mixed race grandson in school had a large and diverse group of friends. Some of the white ones told racist jokes. If you are mixed race and a mixture of black and white, how does one deal with that? You educate your friends and make clear that racist humor is not acceptable to you. None of my kids (or their parents or their kids)tolerate racist jokes and make that clear.
They don’t “all look the same”. Neither does any other racial group. We can’t avoid being aware of differences, but need to grow to acknowledge more the ways in which we are the same.
I don’t think Richards is saying that kids, or anyone else, should be taught to constantly label people by their skin colour. In fact, he says, approvingly, “As he grows older, your son will stop labeling his friends this way”. His main point seems to be that people should be aware of the differing experiences of different races, whereas claims to “colourblindness” are often made by those who want to ignore those different experiences.
He says “kids should be taught. . . .”
That’s what the man said.
He says “Kids should be taught to recognize differences”, i.e. different experiences (which becomes clear in what follows).
“I don’t see race” is a trope among certain rightwingers who wish to claim a complete lack of bias while remaining oblivious (or pretending to be oblivious) to the centuries-long role race has played in American society. It’s such an obvious trope that it was played for laughs by Stephen Colbert on his old Comedy Central show in his role as a Bill O’Reilly-manqué character (Bill O’Reilly being just the type of rightwing blowhard who would spout such a claim).
One’s race is an obvious and salient trait — a trait it’s impossible for Americans not to take stock of immediately when interacting with each other. That’s not to say — by any means — that it should be anyone’s defining characteristic, and there is great variability in its import, if any, in a given situation. But it affects how we perceive and interact with each other, in ways both subtle and not. And a general awareness of those social implications, and their historical antecedents, is salubrious information to pass along to one’s progeny.
Yeah. I hear you but undue attention to “social implications, and their historical antecedents” can help perpetuate the problem.
True, but ignorance is no antidote.
Agree.
Forty or so I years ago I asked my then- 4 years old daughter what her friend (name long forgotten) was like. Reply: “she’s nice”. Not helpful in picking out the child in the playground — but nice to realize that my daughter thought of what mattered.
To paraphrase the Book of Ecclesiastes (and Pete Seeger):
“A time for color-blindness, a time to refrain from color-blindness”
People so not need to be “taught about race” because they pick it up all on their own. All people are extremely sensitive to dialects (Chicago has how many ?) and skin color just makes it all the easier to determine who is us and who is them. Marvin Harris, a well known anthropologist, noted that brazilians had 24 words for skin color. His conclusion was that Brazilians were therefore not sensitive about skin color. I an obscure anthropologist, would be far more inclined to conclude that they are extremely sensitive. Louis Armstrong sang a song ,”If you’re black, get back. If you’re brown, stick around. If you’re white, you’re all right.” Pretty well sums up a great deal of prejudice.
Yes, they will learn about race but not necessarily good things. In the parent-child relationship, I think it is more about making sure they hear the RIGHT things about race.
I agree that small children will recognize different colors and races on their on, and form their own opinions about those people on their own without being taught how to think, or worse, told how they should think by their parents. We don’t like to admit how little control we have over what our children think.
Correcting the child when he refers to his fried as his black friend is the wrong thing to do. Telling him to refer to his friend who is black as his black friend as Richards suggests would also be wrong.
The kid knows his friend is black. He also knows the boy is his friend. That speaks for itself and no parental interference eith hhus friendship is needed or warranted.
With this friendship
Yes, “friend” should be enough.
He seems to have it precisely backwards, the only way to correctly identify racism is to have a standard of equal treatment, that way racism can be singled out as an aberration from the colour-blind norm.
Richards is setting up a false dichotomy. Why? Because color-blindness is not an option. Kids are going to notice differences, whether of skin color, size, or behavior, and until they are taught otherwise are going to asks questions and/or want to talk about the differences. So the real choice is not between being aware of the differences or not being aware of the differences, but between being aware of the differences and being allowed to talk about them and being aware of the differences and not being allowed to talk about them. In other words, not color-blindness, but color-muteness.
Given that choice, I would say that, yes, kids should be allowed to talk about the differences that they are already aware of—short, that is, of taunting others about those differences. I haven’t read all the comments, so my apologies if someone has already made this point.
When my daughter was just over a year old, we were hiking in a park. I carried here on my back for a while and ahead of us was a black family and the mom was holding a her infant child on her back. My daughter, in complete innocence, but to our great amusement, called out “chocolate baby”. She was young enough that it was clear she was simply working within the bounds of her simple vocabulary.