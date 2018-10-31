Readers’ wildlife photos

Reader Colin Franks (website here, Instagram site here, and Facebook page here) sent another dollop of gorgeous bird photos. His IDs are indented.

Chestnut-backed Chickadee (Poecile rufescens):

Common Loon (Gavia immer). [JAC’s favorite pic here]

Marbled Godwit (Limosa fedoa):

Anna’s Hummingbird (Calypte anna):

Red-breasted Nuthatch (Sitta canadensis):

Steller’s Jay (Cyanocitta stelleri):

Townsend’s Solitaire (Myadestes townsendi):

Northern Pygmy Owl (Glaucidium gnoma):

American Dipper (Cinclus mexicanus):

 Pacific Wren (Troglodytes pacificus):

  1. eheffa
    Posted October 31, 2018 at 8:01 am | Permalink

    Gorgeous portraits all Colin!

    I particularly like the Pygmy Owl Scowl. The Dipper shot with its quarry about to be consumed is brilliant.

    These capture all sorts of nuance from their faces to their body language. Even if we had the skill, few of us would have the patience to wait for the ideal moment as you have.

    Great work.

    -evan

    • Terry Sheldon
      Posted October 31, 2018 at 9:36 am | Permalink

      Ditto to all of the above!!

  2. onemillionphotographs
    Posted October 31, 2018 at 8:50 am | Permalink

    Each one of these is amazing! Thank you for sharing!

  3. Bruce Lyon
    Posted October 31, 2018 at 9:32 am | Permalink

    Stunning photos all! The loon, in particular, is gorgeous with all of those water droplets.

    • Mikeyc
      Posted October 31, 2018 at 9:48 am | Permalink

      Water droplets! I was wondering. I was going to say; “my god, it’s full of stars.”

      Spectacular photos

  4. ploubere
    Posted October 31, 2018 at 9:32 am | Permalink

    Excellent work!

  5. laingholm
    Posted October 31, 2018 at 9:33 am | Permalink

    I don’t know why we bother… these are all very good.

    • Claudia Baker
      Posted October 31, 2018 at 10:12 am | Permalink

      +1

  6. Debbie Coplan
    Posted October 31, 2018 at 10:07 am | Permalink

    beautiful! The Chickadee looks like he is a music conductor of a Beethoven symphony.
    Really stunning wings for a grand finale.

  7. Glenda Palmer
    Posted October 31, 2018 at 11:23 am | Permalink

    Stunning – forwarding this on to two bedridden friends one of whom was a birder.

    • Colin
      Posted October 31, 2018 at 12:05 pm | Permalink

      Great! So glad that these may bring someone in that situation some joy. They may also enjoy the BIRDS album on my website.

  8. rickflick
    Posted October 31, 2018 at 11:24 am | Permalink

    Beautiful images. I can’t pick a favorite.

  9. Smokedpaprika
    Posted October 31, 2018 at 11:25 am | Permalink

    Truly wonderful stuff, Colin!

    Thanks to the other great contributors over the recent months. I haven’t had much time to comment but I’ve enjoyed all the photos and narratives.

  10. J Cook
    Posted October 31, 2018 at 11:28 am | Permalink

    Looks like the dip has caught a steelhead or salmon fry

  11. Keith Douglas
    Posted October 31, 2018 at 11:46 am | Permalink

    Halloween dinosaurs! ROAR!

  12. Paul Doerder
    Posted October 31, 2018 at 2:21 pm | Permalink

    Wonderful photos. Great Chickadee shot, wow.

  13. ivarhusa
    Posted October 31, 2018 at 5:12 pm | Permalink

    Wonderful images, especially the jay and dipper. Thank you for sharing.

