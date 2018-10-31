Reader Colin Franks (website here, Instagram site here, and Facebook page here) sent another dollop of gorgeous bird photos. His IDs are indented.
Chestnut-backed Chickadee (Poecile rufescens):
Common Loon (Gavia immer). [JAC’s favorite pic here]
Marbled Godwit (Limosa fedoa):
Anna’s Hummingbird (Calypte anna):
Red-breasted Nuthatch (Sitta canadensis):
Steller’s Jay (Cyanocitta stelleri):
Townsend’s Solitaire (Myadestes townsendi):
Northern Pygmy Owl (Glaucidium gnoma):
American Dipper (Cinclus mexicanus):
Pacific Wren (Troglodytes pacificus):
Gorgeous portraits all Colin!
I particularly like the Pygmy Owl Scowl. The Dipper shot with its quarry about to be consumed is brilliant.
These capture all sorts of nuance from their faces to their body language. Even if we had the skill, few of us would have the patience to wait for the ideal moment as you have.
Great work.
-evan
Ditto to all of the above!!
Each one of these is amazing! Thank you for sharing!
Stunning photos all! The loon, in particular, is gorgeous with all of those water droplets.
Water droplets! I was wondering. I was going to say; “my god, it’s full of stars.”
Spectacular photos
Excellent work!
I don’t know why we bother… these are all very good.
+1
beautiful! The Chickadee looks like he is a music conductor of a Beethoven symphony.
Really stunning wings for a grand finale.
Stunning – forwarding this on to two bedridden friends one of whom was a birder.
Great! So glad that these may bring someone in that situation some joy. They may also enjoy the BIRDS album on my website.
Beautiful images. I can’t pick a favorite.
Truly wonderful stuff, Colin!
Thanks to the other great contributors over the recent months. I haven’t had much time to comment but I’ve enjoyed all the photos and narratives.
Looks like the dip has caught a steelhead or salmon fry
Halloween dinosaurs! ROAR!
Wonderful photos. Great Chickadee shot, wow.
Wonderful images, especially the jay and dipper. Thank you for sharing.