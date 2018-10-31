Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ the gays

The new Jesus and Mo strip, called “heat”, came with a note: “This is the story, from The Freethinker.” That link reports on a Malaysian politician who blamed an earthquake and tsunami in Indonesia (thousands were killed) on Allah’s wrath on the gays. Jesus and Mo discuss it, and I think this is one of the best strips in the series:
One of the best ever.
+1
Two gay botherers telling it how it is, we’re truely fucked!
Good one.
This Thanksgiving my niece and her girlfriend will be there as usual and we have the added bonus of my cousin’s Salvation Army in-laws.
It may alter the local weather pattern. Should be fun.
GOOD LUCK! How about wearing a colander on your head?
Always J & M marvelous. Does this strip get good media coverage or is it too powerful and sly for the newspaper, internet world?
Jesus and Mo strip always makes me smile, and agreed – this is one of the best.
Shouldn’t politicians who incite hate be charged with a crime? There are some politicians(and others) in the USA who do much the same. Shouldn’t they be held accountable? If murders are committed in the name of hateful speech, shouldn’t the speaker be condemned? How does humanity let this happen?
Thew only problem is that the title of this thread is a spoiler.
Ooooh, this one is sooo good! Indeed, possibly the best ever.