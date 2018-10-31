Halloween costume of the day

If you watched the Bill Maher segment, you saw a lot of adult Halloween costumes, most of them of the genre “Slutty ____” (why is that the case?). But costumes are really for kids, and I wanted to post the best one I’ve seen today. Some enterprising parents did a bang up job (or a snap-up job).
I think I found this on my Facebook page, so if you’re the one who posted it (and I can’t remember), thanks!
That is one creepy costume, because the trap is in a fully cocked orientation, with nothing holding the spring loaded copper tubing “snap-bar” in place. I’d feel a lot less queasy if the snap-bar (or whatever it is called) was oriented behind the “mouse”.
See http://www.victorpest.com/store/mouse-control/snap-traps
Spring is not a spring. It’s some kind of *flat* material, possibly flat two-core wire. No real spring.
No trigger.
The reason for the many “slutty” costumes is because Halloween is a big night to go to a party, drink, and cavort with the opposite sex. It provides a handy excuse to the women (and some men, I suppose) to dress more outrageously than they are able on other occasions.
Gaa!
1 Violence against rodents!
2 Carbon!
3 Cheese is rape!
Speciesism!
This Halloween costume is very offensive as it is promoting the inhumane treatment of rodents. Why not wear a catch-and-release costume !? Mice will no doubt be very offended this year !
Very good costume! I love it when people get creative instead of grabbing a boring commercial costume off the rack.