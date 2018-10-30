Tuesday: Hili dialogue

It’s almost Halloween, which is tomorrow; today it’s Tuesday, October 30, 2018, and once again National Candy Corn Day, celebrating the Worst of All Possible Candies. Made of perfume and paraffin, this candy has no rival in confectionary dreadfulness.

Speaking of Halloween (the source of all c—y c–n, today’s animated Google Doodle (click on screenshot below) is the outfit’s first multiplayer game: you can play with up to six other people throughout the world. See the explanation at C|Net.

Meanwhile in Washington, Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway put her metatarsals in her mouth on Fox News, once again lying about Trump’s leadership against hatred. Do remember that Trump’s daughter Ivanka and her husband (who are Jewish) had to persuade the President to denounce anti-Semitism after the Pittsburgh attack. But more invidious is the second clip, in which Conway blames the anti-Semitic hatred in the country, which led to the Pittsburgh shooting, on the nonbelievers and anti-religious: “This is no time to be driving God out of the public square.”

Conway tries to frame Pittsburgh shooting as really being about "anti-religiosity" writ large. "The anti-religiosity in this country that is somehow in vogue… making fun of people who express religion, the late night comedians,.. It's always anti-religious." pic.twitter.com/yw6ZvY1CIQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 29, 2018

On this day in 1485, Henry VII was crowned King of England, beginning the Tudor reign. On October 30, 1831, Nat Turner was arrested for leading his bloody slave rebellion (55-65 people were killed, 51 of them white). He was soon caught, hanged and his body cut into pieces. On this day in 1938, when my father was 20 years old, Orson Welles and his Mercury Theater broadcast his radio play of The War of the Worlds, causing anxiety in many Americans who thought the play was a real news broadcast, announcing the invasion of Earth by Martians. My dad remembered people rushing out into the streets in panic. On this day in 1942, reports Wikipedia, “Second World War: Lt. Tony Fasson and Able Seaman Colin Grazier drown while taking code books from the sinking German submarine U-559.” And two years later, Anne Frank and her sister Margot were moved from Auschwitz to the Bergen-Belsen Lager, where they were to die of typhus shortly before the war’s end.

One year after that, in 1945, Jackie Robinson, playing for the Kansas City Monarchs, signed a contract with the Brooklyn Dodgers, becoming the first black man to play major league baseball. On October 30, 1961, because Stalin supposedly “violated Lenin’s precepts”, Father Joe’s body was moved from being on view in Lenin’s tomb to a burial site with a plain marker. Finally, on this day in 1995, the citizens of Quebec voted very narrowly (50.58% to 49.42%) to remain a province of Canada. I wonder if such a vote will ever occur again.

Notables born on this day include John Adams (1735), Alfred Sisley (1839), Paul Valéry (1871), Ezra Pound (1885), Charles Atlas (1893), Robert Caro (1935; still working on the last volume of his great biography of Lyndon Johnson), Grace Slick (1939), Henry Winkler (1945), and Stephanie Izard, our own Chicago chef (1978).

Those who died on this day include Kitigawa Utamaro (1806), Egon Schiele (1918), Harry Houdini (1926), Indira Gandhi (1984), River Phoenix (1993, only 23 years old), Studs Terkel (2008) and Ted Sorensen (2010). Here’s a lovely print by Utamaro, “Cat Dreaming”:

And another: “Wild Chrysanthemum: Woman and Cat”:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili saw a bug:

Hili: Look, it’s walking. A: What’s walking? Hili: I don’t know, you’ll have to ask an entomologist.

In Polish:

Hili: Patrz, chodzi.

Ja: Co chodzi?

Hili: Nie wiem, trzeba zapytać entomologa.

Humor of the day from reader Neil: Amish salsa!. He notes:

Saw this in my local grocery store (run by Amish). The Amish will appropriate Mexican culture but they won’t appropriate buttons, cars, or birth control. Go figure.

Somebody tell the Culture Police!

Tweets; the first sent by reader Nilou. The comments indicate that it’s eating and not a fake animation. This starfish twerks even better than James Pond:

Tweets from Grania. This first one is most enlightening: be sure to watch until the end:

A Sea Cucumber taking a dump pic.twitter.com/YITOJzLInO — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) October 29, 2018

Check out the cat circle in this early painting:

A guy stabbed in the chest for telling his pal the ending of his books!

I’m not advocating violence. But if I ever do stab someone… this will probably be why https://t.co/CUA1KI8kCm — Deirdre OShaughnessy (@deshocks) October 29, 2018

Do you know about social credit in China? Listen to this, and then read an explanation here.

Here's a dystopian vision of the future: A real announcement I recorded on the Beijing-Shanghai bullet train. (I've subtitled it so you can watch in silence.) pic.twitter.com/ZoRWtdcSMy — James O'Malley (@Psythor) October 29, 2018

Here’s a heartwarming story from the reliably soothing Dodo site:

The two of them are NEVER apart. https://t.co/noyRjCcUuf — The Dodo (@dodo) October 28, 2018

Tweets from Matthew. This is a stupefying case of mimicry, and there’s no explanation other than this caterpillar is a Batesian mimic of a snake:

#MondayMotivation * WATCH IN AMAZEMENT * This is the snake mimic hawkmoth, a caterpillar that begins to look like a snake once it feels threatened.#NatureIsBeautiful!!!! pic.twitter.com/PoEqfeu2wB — PROTECT ALL WILDLIFE (@Protect_Wldlife) October 29, 2018

A cuttlefish is born!

Swimming into Monday dreaming of the ocean. When I came across these cuttlefish eggs, I watched the animals moving inside. Imagine my excitement as this one inked & popped out! Cheers to the unexpected moments of life. #MondayMotivation #Cuttlefish #Scuba #Bluemind #cephalopod pic.twitter.com/UUk75VKYi9 — Annie Crawley (@AnnieCrawley) October 29, 2018

A gorgeous beetle. Does anyone know the species?

Can you spot the moth?

Here are two more photos to help: