Tuesday: Hili dialogue

It’s almost Halloween, which is tomorrow; today it’s Tuesday, October 30, 2018, and once again National Candy Corn Day, celebrating the Worst of All Possible Candies. Made of perfume and paraffin, this candy has no rival in confectionary dreadfulness.
Speaking of Halloween (the source of all c—y c–n, today’s animated Google Doodle (click on screenshot below) is the outfit’s first multiplayer game: you can play with up to six other people throughout the world. See the explanation at C|Net.
Meanwhile in Washington, Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway put her metatarsals in her mouth on Fox News, once again lying about Trump’s leadership against hatred. Do remember that Trump’s daughter Ivanka and her husband (who are Jewish) had to persuade the President to denounce anti-Semitism after the Pittsburgh attack. But more invidious is the second clip, in which Conway blames the anti-Semitic hatred in the country, which led to the Pittsburgh shooting, on the nonbelievers and anti-religious: “This is no time to be driving God out of the public square.”
On this day in 1485, Henry VII was crowned King of England, beginning the Tudor reign. On October 30, 1831, Nat Turner was arrested for leading his bloody slave rebellion (55-65 people were killed, 51 of them white). He was soon caught, hanged and his body cut into pieces. On this day in 1938, when my father was 20 years old, Orson Welles and his Mercury Theater broadcast his radio play of The War of the Worlds, causing anxiety in many Americans who thought the play was a real news broadcast, announcing the invasion of Earth by Martians. My dad remembered people rushing out into the streets in panic. On this day in 1942, reports Wikipedia, “Second World War: Lt. Tony Fasson and Able Seaman Colin Grazier drown while taking code books from the sinking German submarine U-559.” And two years later, Anne Frank and her sister Margot were moved from Auschwitz to the Bergen-Belsen Lager, where they were to die of typhus shortly before the war’s end.
One year after that, in 1945, Jackie Robinson, playing for the Kansas City Monarchs, signed a contract with the Brooklyn Dodgers, becoming the first black man to play major league baseball. On October 30, 1961, because Stalin supposedly “violated Lenin’s precepts”, Father Joe’s body was moved from being on view in Lenin’s tomb to a burial site with a plain marker. Finally, on this day in 1995, the citizens of Quebec voted very narrowly (50.58% to 49.42%) to remain a province of Canada. I wonder if such a vote will ever occur again.
Notables born on this day include John Adams (1735), Alfred Sisley (1839), Paul Valéry (1871), Ezra Pound (1885), Charles Atlas (1893), Robert Caro (1935; still working on the last volume of his great biography of Lyndon Johnson), Grace Slick (1939), Henry Winkler (1945), and Stephanie Izard, our own Chicago chef (1978).
Those who died on this day include Kitigawa Utamaro (1806), Egon Schiele (1918), Harry Houdini (1926), Indira Gandhi (1984), River Phoenix (1993, only 23 years old), Studs Terkel (2008) and Ted Sorensen (2010). Here’s a lovely print by Utamaro, “Cat Dreaming”:
And another: “Wild Chrysanthemum: Woman and Cat”:
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili saw a bug:
Hili: Look, it’s walking.A: What’s walking?Hili: I don’t know, you’ll have to ask an entomologist.
Hili: Patrz, chodzi.
Ja: Co chodzi?
Hili: Nie wiem, trzeba zapytać entomologa.
Humor of the day from reader Neil: Amish salsa!. He notes:
Saw this in my local grocery store (run by Amish). The Amish will appropriate Mexican culture but they won’t appropriate buttons, cars, or birth control. Go figure.
Somebody tell the Culture Police!
Tweets; the first sent by reader Nilou. The comments indicate that it’s eating and not a fake animation. This starfish twerks even better than James Pond:
Tweets from Grania. This first one is most enlightening: be sure to watch until the end:
Check out the cat circle in this early painting:
A guy stabbed in the chest for telling his pal the ending of his books!
Do you know about social credit in China? Listen to this, and then read an explanation here.
Here’s a heartwarming story from the reliably soothing Dodo site:
Tweets from Matthew. This is a stupefying case of mimicry, and there’s no explanation other than this caterpillar is a Batesian mimic of a snake:
A cuttlefish is born!
A gorgeous beetle. Does anyone know the species?
Can you spot the moth?
Here are two more photos to help:
Enjoyed listening to Matthew’s World service broadcast last night – available as a podcast –
Tracking the First Animals on Earth
Discovery
What were the first animals on the Earth? Zoologist Matthew Cobb explores the origins and early evolution of the animal kingdom.
ttps://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/p002w557/episodes/downloads
You learn something new every day. I honestly didn’t know you could convert to being Jewish until I decided to try to disprove that Ivanka is Jewish.
If Ivanka can be Jewish, can Rachel Dolezal be black?
This is truly a disgusting remark.
What’s so disgusting about it? Not as bad as seeing the sea cucumber poop.
I love candy corn.
No, that is not all. I like it too.
Me also. Connected to an early childhood memory of staying with my great grandmother when I was four. She kept a bowl of it on the kitchen counter, as a remedy for everything. Worked on me!
I’ve never met anyone who didn’t either love or hate candy corn. It was Marmite before Marmite.
I like it too though I do recognize that it is 100% junk.
There must be a recessive gene for that.
Poor Kellyanne. “…(blah blah blah blah)… anti-religiousity that is SOMEHOW in vogue…(blah blah blah).” LOGIC, Mrs. Conway, that is your SOMEHOW , LOGIC. Meanwhile, we have a starfish and a sea cucumber with their responses to Mrs. Conway…
Re: Kellyanne Conway, one of the more interesting twitter feeds out there is that of KaC’s husband, George Conway, who’s taken to continually trolling Donald Trump, including by retweeting the recent WaPo piece by Ronald Reagan’s younger daughter, Patti Davis, who urges that the nation simply stop looking to Donald Trump during times of tragedy like the synagogue shooting, since the man hasn’t a shred of compassion or empathy or decency in him.
It’s a very strange situation: George trolling, Kellyanne kissing ass. Must be very weird at their house sometimes.
So essentially the White House is blaming Bill Maher for the synagogue attack.
I call that ‘ducking into the punch.’
Seems to be something akin to Zeno’s paradox at play with Caro’s masterwork “The Years of Lyndon Johnson.” IIRC, Caro originally envisaged it as a trilogy; then it grew into a tetralogy. Then, book four split in half again for a fifth volume
If I’m counting correctly, Caro is 83 today. Sure hope he gets to finish his work, which he started back in the Seventies, I think, since, given the changes wrought in the publishing world, we’re unlikely to see anything like it ever again.
Even Republican politicians are not interested in getting roped into Trump’s photo-op visit to Pittsburgh today. They’re probably scared that Trump will say something stupid and it will splash back on them too.
“Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Speaker Paul Ryan, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi were all invited to join the President on his visit but declined, according to two congressional sources.”
“Pennsylvania’s two US senators were also not planning to join Trump in Pittsburgh. Sen. Pat Toomey, a Republican, was invited to join the President but declined … Democratic Sen. Bob Casey was not invited by the White House …”
https://www.cnn.com/2018/10/30/politics/donald-trump-pittsburgh-visit-shooting/index.html
It may be that the idea of social credit in China is an attempt to induce more social consciousness. I’ve noted that many Chinese lack what we take for granted in terms of respecting the rights of others. For example, when visiting some hot springs in Yellowstone park, we saw a Chinese tourist getting off the board walk and using a stick to carve characters into the fragile bacterial surface. This despite signs posted along the way. Others have told me of similar incidences, such as Chinese pushing to the front of waiting lines, etc. I’m told the cultural norms in China are simply different. What we would call rude behavior, is there accepted as normal. Obviously, not all Chinese are like that, but perhaps the credit system is their way of getting fuller cooperation.
What also gets m’goat lately is the current Republican talking point which is ‘whatabout all the liberal violence against conservatives?’
Mountain to a molehill comparisons come to mind.
Yes, I agree. For example, they deliberately blow up Eric Holder’s remark, “When they go low, we kick them. That’s what this new Democratic Party is about”, as if that’s actually a call for supporters to do real violence. Many GOP politicians are following Trump’s lead. No lie is too outrageous now.