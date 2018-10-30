Stephen Barnard is back with some lovely photos from Idaho—including mallards! His notes are indented:

First, a couple of photos of some elk (Cervus canadensis) I found in my backyard after I came home from a weekend trip. This group is part of a larger herd of at least 100. It appears to be dominated by one bull. I find the expressions on the faces in the second photo amusing.

The next day, a couple of photos of two bull elk, part of the large herd, sparring and trashing one of my wheel lines. I had to chase them off.

A ring-necked pheasant (Phasianus colchicus), one of two cocks romancing a hen. These are probably stocked birds (for hunting) that wandered onto my place. They don’t survive the winters in good numbers.

A rainbow trout (Oncorhynchus mykiss) in the net.

MALLARDS!

Migrating mallards [Anas platyrhynchos] by the thousands, finding refuge in Loving Creek. They’re hunted intensively, so they’re very spooky and they flush when I get out and about in the morning. They fly onto neighboring properties where Elmer-Fudd-like hunters are lying in wait in their blinds. Sunday mornings are especially loud. Shouldn’t these people be in church? 🙂





In the morning (not every morning, but a few) I’ll see thousands of mallards in the sky over the barley fields, looking for a safe place to land. Quite a sight. They come in waves from Canada and Alaska. Mallards are doing well.

My dogs, Deets and Hitch, used to be gun shy, but they’re gotten used to it. Here’s a lagniappe photo of Hitch on the run.

And a lovely landscape: