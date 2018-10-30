More fall at the U of C

These are pictures taken with my iPhone on my walk home yesterday. (Please, no more cracks about my owning an iPhone!). It’s about the most beautiful time of the year on campus.

This is my building:

Mandel Hall, which houses a food court, a big dining hall, and a theater, as well as various offices for student government and journalism:

Rockefeller Chapel:

The old Chicago Theological Seminary (now housing the Department of Economics) is the big towered building to the right; on the left is the Oriental Institute with its lovely museum:

Gingko biloba:

 

 

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on October 30, 2018 at 12:30 pm and filed under photography, University of Chicago. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

13 Comments

  1. onemillionphotographs
    Posted October 30, 2018 at 12:44 pm | Permalink

    Beautiful photos 🙂

    Reply
  2. darwinwins
    Posted October 30, 2018 at 12:52 pm | Permalink

    Theological Seminary now housing UChicago Economics department.

    Unintended irony?

    Reply
  3. Heather Hastie
    Posted October 30, 2018 at 1:08 pm | Permalink

    Absolutely gorgeous.

    Reply
  4. Nilou Ataie
    Posted October 30, 2018 at 2:04 pm | Permalink

    Very beautiful photos.

    Reply
  5. Janet
    Posted October 30, 2018 at 2:12 pm | Permalink

    Some folks travel half way across the country to experience such Autumn beauty. Is that a Japanese Maple outside Mandel Hall? Ours was not happy here in southern CA and we just had to cut it down.

    Reply
  6. Teresa Carson
    Posted October 30, 2018 at 3:09 pm | Permalink

    I’ve always thought that the University of Chicago campus was exceptionally beautiful. I’m oretty sure I’ve seen it in every season, and it is what a college campus should look like.

    Reply
  7. rickflick
    Posted October 30, 2018 at 3:12 pm | Permalink

    This is one reason I was worried about moving west. I had grown up in the Midwest and lived in the Northeast and looked forward to the annual autumnal display of hardwood trees. Southwestern Idaho is a high desert and maple, beach, birch, hemlock, and oak don’t grow hear. Normally. You do see good color in the towns and cities(like Boise) where people plant and irrigate these trees. Fortunately, I have settled on river property where several species of tree, at least, live comfortably.

    Reply
  8. John S
    Posted October 30, 2018 at 3:25 pm | Permalink

    I just got back from Skyline Drive (Blue Ridge Mtns. in central Virginia) where all the leaves were…. green.

    Bummer.

    Reply
  9. Debbie Coplan
    Posted October 30, 2018 at 3:32 pm | Permalink

    What a beautiful place to work.

    Reply
  10. Barbara Radcliff
    Posted October 30, 2018 at 4:59 pm | Permalink

    Beautiful photos! Is the Ginkgo biloba male or female? We have just planted one in our garden, and I have been advised that they cannot be sexed until about 25 years old. So if it does turn out to be female and manages to produce fruit that smell like butyric acid, it won’t be our problem!

    Reply
  11. vierotchka
    Posted October 30, 2018 at 5:35 pm | Permalink

    Absolutely beautiful, and excellent photos. The iPhones are great little cameras. 🙂

    Reply
  12. Claudia Baker
    Posted October 30, 2018 at 7:32 pm | Permalink

    What a beautiful campus!

    Reply
  13. Diane G
    Posted October 30, 2018 at 8:18 pm | Permalink

    Lovely!

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: