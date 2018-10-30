Israeli schools reported to avoid teaching evolution

Oy gewalt! The Times of Israel (click on screenshot below), which I take to be a fairly reliable source about what’s going on in that country, reported at the end of August that the national Education Ministry is pushing teachers to deep-six the teaching of evolution in favor of other stuff. Click on the screenshot to see the article:

From the article:

Most students in Israeli schools do not learn about evolution, and the Education Ministry is quietly encouraging teachers to focus on other topics in biology, according to a Wednesday report. Several teachers who spoke to Channel 10 said the Education Ministry prefers they teach as little about evolution as possible. The educators said they received no training on the topic and received hints from the ministry that it was better to focus on other subjects. Biology classes in kindergarten and elementary school do not mention Charles Darwin’s theory that all life evolved from common ancestors, and in middle school it is only alluded to as part of general discussions, the TV report said. Four years ago, the high school curriculum was revised, the report said. Previously there had been one unit on evolution in the matriculation exams. In the new curriculum, the religiously sensitive theory of common descent has been omitted, and replaced with classes on species survival and genetic modifications and adaptations based on environmental factors. [JAC: These “modifications” and the like are often ways to avoid mentioning the e-word.] The news report cited three biology teachers who said they simply do not teach evolution in their classrooms. . . . The Education Ministry defended its curriculum. “Learning the principles of adaptation to the environment is compulsory in middle school,” it told Channel 10. “The theory of evolution itself is taught as an optional class in high schools.”

Optional? Optional? Why is that? It’s high school, and it should be mandatory!

The reason, of course, is that these schools are catering to religious Jews, whose acceptance of evolution is inversely proportional to their religiosity. The government may deny that, but I can’t see any other reasons. The school system is not supposed to dumb down its curriculum to avoid offending the religious.

The article continues:

A 2016 Pew Report found that just over half of Israeli Jews believe in evolution (53%), but huge disparities were found between religious groups on the subject. Just 3% of ultra-Orthodox Jews, 11% of Modern Orthodox, and 35% of traditional Jews believe in evolution. Among the secular, 83% believe humans and other living things have evolved over time, and those with a university education subscribed to the belief more readily – 72%– than those that didn’t – 50%. Some 80% of Russian-speaking Jews believe in evolution. A majority of Ashkenazi Jews believe in evolution (66%), while only 39% of Sephardic or Mizrahi Jews do. But more Israeli Jews than Arabs believe in evolution (37% of Israeli Arabs).

As I’ve reported before, evolution isn’t mentioned in the Natural History Museum in Tel Aviv, which is even built to look like Noah’s Ark (!), and the Natural History Museum in Jerusalem covers up the evolution exhibits with a curtain when Haredi (ultra-Orthodox) schoolchildren come to visit. Here are two photos from my earlier post, showing how the human evolution exhibit is put under wraps to avoid offending ultra-Orthodox Jews. This is the visual equivalent of censoring books (photos from the Times of Israel):

Despite my having written to both museums (who responded), and the Times of Israel having written about my criticism, the Museums are continuing their censorship of evolution. Now, it seems, the government of Israel itself is playing along. This is especially embarrassing to a secular Jew like me, but it shows that no religion is immune from being offended by the scientific truth.

h/t: Ant