Broken relationship #7

I continue with another exhibit from Zagreb’s Museum of Broken Relationships, a truly remarkable place. Each object was donated by someone involved in a “broken relationship” (mostly romances but some parent/child relationships), and the donor wrote an explanation of the circumstances.
Here’s a sad one—a hopeless love.
Nothing as sad as unrequired love .
And it reminded Dr. Urbino of bitter almonds…
Sorry couldn’t resist. 🙂
Unrequired or unrequited?
As they say in the classics
There is nothing to be gained by putting your life on hold waiting for something that may never happen.
“The only thing to do with good advice is to pass it on. It is never of any use to oneself.”
Very apt, Phil. 😉
No disrespect to Grania, her advice is very sound, and the most difficult thing in the world to do…
cr
Love can be a prison.
“All your dreams and your lovers won’t protect you
They’re only passing through you in the end
They’ll leave you stripped of all that they can get to
And wait for you to come back again”
-Neil Young
(As usual with Neil, the lyric initially sounds like a cliche, until one day, with some prompting from circumstances, you notice a whole extra layer of meaning — it’s not “all your lovers” like in every other song, but “all your dreams” that do this to you as well.)
Some say love, it is a razor, that leaves your soul to bleed
Some say love, it is a hunger, an endless aching need…
cr
Perfect… Except for the part where she broke two hearts. (I shouldn’t judge, but still!).
Damn, J. Geils Band was right. Love Stinks:
If only they had met each other first…
The people you have that kind of instant connection with are so few and far between.
Timing is a bitch.
cr
+1
But would they have been the people they were to fall in love? Judgmental me thinks that the moment they realized they were truly falling – they had a responsibility to break it off with the husband/wife or choose to break it off with the each other. Keeping it a secret did none of them any favors.
–
That said, we humans are odd creatures, and the power of love is strong.