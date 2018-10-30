A spotting of the spectacular and rarely seen “dumbo octopus”

“Dumbo octopuses” are in the genus Grimpoteuthis (there are 31 species) and, for cephalopods, are pretty damn cute. They’re named after the fins on the mantle that make them look like Walt Disney’s flying elephant Dumbo

They propel themselves by flapping these fins, as you’ll see below.

The species are cosmopolitan but aren’t often seen because they live in the abyssal depths, often from 3,000 to 4,000 meters down. But one of them was just seen by the ROV (remotely operated vehicle) Hercules, which is run from the research ship Nautilus. The details below are from LiveScience, but the thing you’ll really want to see is the video. I love how excited the researchers get when, sitting on the ship above, they see this thing swim into view.

From LiveScience:

The gentle dumbo octopus, also known as an umbrella octopus, is named for its ear-like fins that resemble the Disney character Dumbo’s oversize elephant ears. There are 13 species of dumbo octopuses, and most of them live at depths of below 9,800 feet (3,000 meters). They’re one of the rarest species of octopus, so catching a glimpse like this is pretty extraordinary. The team used scaling lasers on the ROV to estimate that this particular deep-sea ghost was just under 2 feet (60 centimeters) long, which is a little larger than most dumbo octopuses. The research ship Nautilus is funded and operated by the Ocean Exploration Trust, a nonprofit organization founded in 2008 by Robert Ballard. An ocean explorer and National Geographic explorer in residence, Ballard is best known for finding the sunken remains of the RMS Titanic. The goal of the E/V Nautilus is purely to conduct scientific exploration of the ocean floor. The group is now in its fourth year of ocean exploration. For the past couple of weeks, the Nautilus has been working with the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary to explore an inactive, deep-sea volcanic mountain range called the Davidson Seamount. The area is about 80 miles (129 kilometers) southwest of Monterey, California, and has been nicknamed the “oasis of the deep,” as it hosts a wide array of deep-sea corals, sponges and numerous other invertebrates. But a few spots in the region remain unexplored, and that’s where the Nautilus has been sending its ROVs. Only a few days after spotting the graceful dumbo octopus, Hercules came across a massive octopus nesting ground, where more than a thousand deep-sea octopuses huddled in the rocks with their eggs. Find more incredible photos and videos of the octapalooza at Davidson Seamount on the Nautilus Live webpage.

Now that you’ve done your duty and learned about this spotting, look at this 2½-minute video of what they saw in the depths near Monterey Bay, California. The shot at 1:19, when it opens up its body to show the tentacles, is spectacular:

And here from the Nautilus site is what Hercules looks like and some salient details:

