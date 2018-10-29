Readers’ wildlife photos

Bruce Lyon has returned from Europe with some swell pictures, including many birds. His notes are indented:

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on October 29, 2018 at 7:30 am and filed under birds, landscapes, photography. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

10 Comments

  1. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted October 29, 2018 at 8:05 am | Permalink

    OOOOOOOO

    AHHHHHHHH

    HMMMMMMM

    this RWP’s got it all!

    Reply
  2. Graham
    Posted October 29, 2018 at 8:33 am | Permalink

    I am one of those birders who has trudged up various hills around Europe and has yet to see a wallcreeper!

    Great pics.

    Reply
  3. mikeyc
    Posted October 29, 2018 at 9:02 am | Permalink

    Interesting work with the accentors. Cute little birdies too.

    Reply
  4. W.T. Effingham
    Posted October 29, 2018 at 9:04 am | Permalink

    Beautiful images. The side by side example of convergent plumage is very interesting.

    Reply
  5. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted October 29, 2018 at 9:30 am | Permalink

    Wonderful pictures and stories!
    I can’t figure why the snow bunting and snow finch might have similar display colors. Could it be they both have the white + dark colors as camouflage in patchy snow cover?

    Reply
  6. David Coxill
    Posted October 29, 2018 at 10:14 am | Permalink

    According to a wildlife prog i saw on Dunnock’s a male will wait until a pair has mated and then remove the previous male’s ,precious bodily fluid and then mate with the female .

    Reply
  7. rickflick
    Posted October 29, 2018 at 11:16 am | Permalink

    Nice shots. Certainly a well rewarded outing in the alpine habitat. Thanks.

    Reply
  8. Glenda Palmer
    Posted October 29, 2018 at 11:53 am | Permalink

    Great photos and interesting notes. Thank you.

    Reply
  9. Michael Fisher
    Posted October 29, 2018 at 2:56 pm | Permalink

    The Pic du Midi Observatory tower is used for lightning studies
    I don’t think the tower is as old as the rest of the site

    Reply
  10. Mark R.
    Posted October 29, 2018 at 3:16 pm | Permalink

    Wonderful photos and interesting biology to boot. I also enjoyed the bright orange and pale green lichen on the high altitude rocks.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: