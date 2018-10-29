Below. The Pic du Midi Observatory. According to Wikipedia, a large telescope here was “funded by NASA and used to take detailed photographs of the surface of the Moon in preparation for the Apollo missions”. I am not sure what the tower is about, perhaps weather data? The French government also encourage research at the site and colleagues from the Moulis CNRS research station brought some low elevation lizards to a lab at the top of the mountain to study short-term physiological response to changes in altitude.

Below. The Wallcreeper (Tichodroma muraria) is a much sought after mountain bird in Europe (and a nemesis bird because it is often missed). This small songbird, a relative of the nuthatches, forages by climbing around sheer cliff faces looking for small insects. We got very lucky—within 30 seconds of exiting the tram we made our way to the edge of the viewing platform and I noticed a small gray bird working a cement pylon. It turned out to be Wallcreeper.

Below. After feeding for half a minute, the Wallcreeper flew off, showing us its spectacular colorful wings and weird loopy butterfly-like flight. I did not get a flight shot but one cannot discuss this bird without showing a flight shot so I ‘borrowed’ this image from the internet (unnamed photographer). NOT MY PHOTO!

Below: We also saw Alpine Accentors (Prunella collaris), charming little birds that live and breed in social groups on the rocky slopes of high mountains.

Below: More accentors. These birds have an interesting mating system—they are polygynandrous, which means that both males and females mate with more than one member of the other sex. Males then help feed at the nests of more than one female. Nick Davies, a behavioral ecologist from Cambridge University, studied this species in the French Pyrenees with several colleagues. Davies did famous work on the closely related Dunnock (Prunella modulars), which also has a polygynangrous mating system. The researchers wanted to know if the Dunnock mating system is unique—does Dunnock ecology explain the mating system, or do other accentors living in very different habitats also share aspects of the same mating system? If relatives share the mating system, then phylogenetic history would be an important explanation. Davies studied Dunnocks in the Cambridge botanical gardens so the idea was to look at a close relative that lives in a very different setting, so they studied Alpine Accentors in the Pyrenees. It turns out that the mating system of the Alpine Accentor and the Dunnock are similar in many ways, which showed that the mating system is influenced by phylogeny and cannot be explained solely by an evolutionary response to local ecological conditions.

Below: Speak of the devil—at the end of the day when we descended the mountain to find a very tame Dunnock feeding beside our parked car. It clearly did not want us to leave the area with a focus solely on its high elevation relative.

Below: On the mountain we also saw the White-winged Snowfinch (Montifringilla nivalis), another iconic high-elevation species. Like the accentor, this bird was abundant and tame—at the end of the day small flocks of both species were feeding at our feet, looking for food scraps people had left on the viewing platform.

Below: I was delighted to see the snowfinch because it seems very similar ecologically and morphologically to the Snow Bunting (Plectrophenax nivalis), an arctic songbird I studied for my Masters with Bob Montgomerie at Queen’s University. The color pattern in flight is quite similar in both species—these two species are not closely related so it seems this plumage resemblance might be a case of convergent evolution. I also find it interesting that males of both species display to females with aerial flight song displays and both species nest in cavities in the rocks. The two photos below, pinched from the web, show that that birds look quite similar in flight (snow bunting on left, snowfinch on right).