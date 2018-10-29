Monday: Hili dialogue

It’s Monday, October 29, 2018, and a week from today I’ll be stuffing my face with cassoulet in Paris, so eat your heart out (heart isn’t as good as cassoulet, anyway). In the U.S. it’s National Oatmeal Day (I love the stuff!), and throughout Christendom it’s the feast day of Saint Colman mac Duagh 9560-632), who lived in a cave and then ran a monastery. Read the Wikipedia entry for a cute animal anecdote about the saint.
Question: Yesterday in the late afternoon, when it was chilly, hundreds of birds roosted in trees around Botany Pond, making noise all the while,. I’d never seen this before, but of course it’s what starlings do: communally roosting after their murmurations. I saw quite a few robins on the ground, however, but didn’t know that they formed aggregations, though I do know they migrate. I took a picture of these birds up in the trees; can anyone tell whether these are robins or starlings? (The light was too low for me to tell.) If so, are they roosting during migration?
On this day in 1618, Sir Walter Raleigh was beheaded, supposedly for conspiring against King James I of England. In reality, it was a put-up job involving the death of Raleigh’s son in Guyana. Here’s a tale about Raleigh’s execution from Wikipedia:
Raleigh was beheaded in the Old Palace Yard at the Palace of Westminster on 29 October 1618. “Let us dispatch”, he said to his executioner. “At this hour my ague comes upon me. I would not have my enemies think I quaked from fear.” After he was allowed to see the axe that would be used to behead him, he mused: “This is a sharp Medicine, but it is a Physician for all diseases and miseries.” According to biographers, Raleigh’s last words (as he lay ready for the axe to fall) were: “Strike, man, strike!”
Sharp medicine, indeed! On this day in 1675, Gottfried Leibniz first used the “long s” symbol (∫) to represent integration in calculus. On October 29, 1787, Mozart’s opera Don Giovanni was premiered in Prague. On this day in 1901, the assassin of President William McKinley, Leon Czolgosz, was electrocuted only seven weeks after he shot the President. On this day in 1929, there was a huge drop in the stock market on “Black Tuesday”, the day that panic selling peaked. And so began the Great Depression.
On this day in 1964 (maybe some of you remember this), a big collection of valuable gems was stolen from the American Museum of Natural History by a group of miscreants, including “Murph the surf” (surfer Jack Murphy). It was the biggest jewel heist in American history, and included the 565 carat Star of India, a beautiful star sapphire with stars on both sides. It, and most of the other gems, were recovered shortly thereafter. Murph, who went to jail for the robbery and later for murder, is now free, and a minister to prison inmates.
On this day in 1971, in Macon, Georgia, guitarist Duane Allman was killed in a motorcycle accident; he was only 24. On October 29, 1998, South Africa’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission presented its report, indicting both sides for atrocities. That commission is, however, a model of how to proceed in the face of deep divisions that led to violence. Twenty years ago on this day, the Space Shuttle Discovery took off for a nine-day mission, with John Glenn aboard. He was 77, making him the oldest person ever to go into space. Here’s the indefatigable Glenn speaking from the Shuttle:
Finally, exactly three years ago today, China ended its 35-year-old “one child policy.”
Notables born on this day include James Boswell (1740), Fanny Brice (1891), Joseph Goebbels (1897), A. J. Ayer (1910), Zoot Sims (1925), Frans de Waal (1948), David “Invertebrate” Remnick (1958), and Winona Ryder (1971). Those who died on October 29 include Walter Raleigh (1618; see above), Nathan Bedford Forrest (1877), Leon Czolgosz (1901; see above), Joseph Pulitzer (1911), Louis B. Mayer (1957), Duane Allman (1971, see above), and Terry Southern (1995).
I couldn’t not put up a video of Allman. Here he is with the Allman Brothers at the FIllmore East a year before he died (there isn’t much live footage of Duane):
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, we have another opaque Hili dialogue. As Malgorzata explained, “Andrzej simply had no idea for a dialogue and asked Hili. She didn’t have any idea either and demanded time to think about it.” Hili is sleeping in her “nest” on the veranda.
Andrzej: What are we going to talk about today?Hili: Let me think.
At first I thought the dot illusion was incredible (the ones on the right were so easy to see) but then I realized that the dots on the left occur where the lines intersect making them more difficult to pick out — it’s not an illusion, it’s just a different placement of the dots.
What, no mention of National Cat Day?
L
The cat’s name is oatmeal.
Also… Today is National Oatmeal Day!
(Which, somehow, I totally missed in the OP. Doh.)
Sadly, the Luther reference passed right over my head… mind you, we don’t get that bar in the UK, so it doesn’t elicit “Reese’s” when I see one.
Clever though.
Please explain the Reese’s one for this ignoramus. Yes Luther nailed stuff to a door, but where do Reese’s come in?
Ask yourself “What did Luther nail to the door?”
I wonder, too. Could it be the forced (lame) pun that becomes apparent when one pronounces “Reese’s” – which aurally rhymes with “theses”? It also rhymes with feces.
Martin Luther was quite the theological scatologist, so maybe “feces” isn’t so far-fetched.
Eschatology is my favorite thing next only to birding.
His 95 Theses. Here we have 95 Reeses.
Thanks for the explanation which I needed. I would take Reese’s over theses any day!
Reese’s over feces for sure.
I’d heard of “Murph the Surf” as a kid (it was a catchy name) but didn’t know much about him until I started practicing in Miami a couple decades later and ran into some of the lawyers who’d been involved in the Star of India heist case. Jack Murphy himself was still around back then, too, running some kind of prison ministry. Got a call from him at the office one day, out of the blue, asking me to get permission from a judge for a client in a penitentiary upstate to participate in one of his programs. Took me a minute or two to place the name.
On a serious note: the lady’s hand is an object lesson in the importance of seeking immediate medical attention to an animal bite to the hand or foot. I went to work after a cat bite to my left indexe knuckle (I did make a GP appointment for the evening) and I fellt quite poorly by around eleven in the morning. I subsequently spent a week in hospital getting two IV antibiotics three times daily and I had to have the joint opened in surgery to have it washed out. What is it about surgeons that makes them ask the patient, “Would you like a look before I close it up?”?
Pasteurella multocida likely.
Blue
When i went to the RSPCA center to see Misha ,the little sod scratched me and drew blood .
I soon have heeded the warning ,he has bitten and scratched me a number of times ,when he does ,i go and wash the wound and apply some Antiseptic cream .
Have not had any problems .Been bitten a couple of time by Mice i have been trying to get off the cats .
“can anyone tell whether these are robins or starlings? (The light was too low for me to tell.) If so, are they roosting during migration?”
I think they are starlings. The silhouettes have relatively short tails and long beaks, robins would have longer tails and shorter beaks.
Robins form loose flocks after breeding season is over. I’m not sure if it’s related to migration. Robins are less migratory than other songbirds. If food is plentiful they’ll overwinter in cold climates. I see small numbers in the NYC area during winter, usually around plants that grow berries late in the fall.
Starlings are more social and form flocks year round. During migration times they form larger flocks.
Concur on the likely starling ID.
Yes,Starlings. The sloping forehead and bill shape give it away. Called “Jizz” over here.
Here in the UK we get an influx of migrating Starlings from the Continent and Scandinavia in Autumn. In fact I was watching them fly up the Humber a couple of weeks ago.
Robins (not the American ones) also migrate and I have seen them landing exhausted on Filey Brig after crossing the North Sea.
I once travelled on Boxing Day to Golspie (well north of Aberdeen)to see an American Robin that was found there. I wasn’t popular at home!
An American Robin in Scotland? I’ll bet he was one tired bird!
Agreed on the starlings.
Robins where I live (southern Alberta) form small gangs in the fall, and they seem to migrate in these groups. It’s funny to see, because during the preceding warm weather, they can’t abide one another’s company.
We don’t get many robins sticking around through the winter here – lows of -30 C put robins off, I think.
Here in Milwaukee, my wife and I encountered a flock of robins on a hill in the park over the weekend. There were many more birds than I’d ever seen before at once – all robins. What was particularly interesting is that they were evenly distributed with spacing of maybe 25 feet between adjacent birds. They clearly have a spacing rule.
Re that blackmail tweet, I had a similar email about half an hour ago, and an almost identical one a couple of days ago. ‘My trojan has taken over your computer and I have pictures of you viewing naughty sites which I will send to all your contacts unless you pay $831 to my Bitcoin address within 24 hours.’
Both with almost identical wording, though the headers showed that one (apparently) came from Split and the other from Cairo.
A bit pathetic, really.
cr
I guess it is a measure of my old-fogginess, but my (incorrect) read of “trojan” thought it was a reference to a condom. Somehow.
Never mind….
😎
cr
Some of my favorite playin’ by Duane is on Wilson Picket’s cover of “Hey Jude.” Duane was a session man at the Muscle Shoals studio in those days. Heard an interview with Clapton where he said that tune was what caught his ear and made him seek Duane out for the Derek and the Dominos sessions.
I’ve never had a cassoulet in Paris and its one of my favorite dishes. I look forward to a full report.
The bit about the introduction of the integral sign reminds me of a wonderful book. Anyone interested in the history of mathematical symbols and notations, should get a copy of the aptly named, “A History of Mathematical Notations” by Florian Cajori. It was written in 1928 when he was a UCLA professor. It seems amazing that it is still in print as a cheap paperback but it is a tour de force. It covers everything at such a level of detail that I doubt anyone will try to top it for centuries.
Thanks, Paul. Gonna order it. Speaking of math, at my Stanford reunion this weekend I snapped a pic of a guy wearing a t shirt that said “My password is the last 8 digits of pi.”🤓
Ha! That’s a good tee-shirt slogan! Reminds me of my friend’s old personalized license plate: “ABELIAN”. I was riding in his car when someone in the next lane leaned out of his window and said, “I get it! I get it!”
For those that forget their algebra, an Abelian group is one in which the operation commutes. Get it?
Back in the days of elephant jokes and grape jokes (sometime in the ’60s??), I heard this one:
Q: What’s purple and commutes?
A: An Abelian grape
I remember that one fondly.
How about this one?
Q: What’s yellow and equivalent to the Axiom of Choice?
I’ve wanted to get this for quite a long time.
Dover reprints are awesome, especially for math and physics.
✔️✔️
Leon Czolgosz’s electrocution was filmed and is on youtube.
The execution film was a fictional reenactment by Thomas Edison in 1901. It starts with real footage of the outside prison. Here it is from the Library of Congress collection.
From the Edison Catalog:
“A detailed reproduction of the execution of the assassin of President McKinley faithfully carried out from the description of an eye witness.” In other words, fake.
https://www.loc.gov/item/00694362
Yep. I was fooled.
For another take on “Whipping Post”, here’s Frank Zappa’s version. Zappa doesn’t usually play songs written by others but he loves to surprise his audience.
Robert Martin vocals – bloody good. He toured with Etta James for years & I think he’s picked up her phrasing style – very gospel.
On the squirrel attack – sounds like something out of a weird RPG scenario.