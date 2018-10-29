Monday: Hili dialogue

It’s Monday, October 29, 2018, and a week from today I’ll be stuffing my face with cassoulet in Paris, so eat your heart out (heart isn’t as good as cassoulet, anyway). In the U.S. it’s National Oatmeal Day (I love the stuff!), and throughout Christendom it’s the feast day of Saint Colman mac Duagh 9560-632), who lived in a cave and then ran a monastery. Read the Wikipedia entry for a cute animal anecdote about the saint.

Question: Yesterday in the late afternoon, when it was chilly, hundreds of birds roosted in trees around Botany Pond, making noise all the while,. I’d never seen this before, but of course it’s what starlings do: communally roosting after their murmurations. I saw quite a few robins on the ground, however, but didn’t know that they formed aggregations, though I do know they migrate. I took a picture of these birds up in the trees; can anyone tell whether these are robins or starlings? (The light was too low for me to tell.) If so, are they roosting during migration?

On this day in 1618, Sir Walter Raleigh was beheaded, supposedly for conspiring against King James I of England. In reality, it was a put-up job involving the death of Raleigh’s son in Guyana. Here’s a tale about Raleigh’s execution from Wikipedia:

Raleigh was beheaded in the Old Palace Yard at the Palace of Westminster on 29 October 1618. “Let us dispatch”, he said to his executioner. “At this hour my ague comes upon me. I would not have my enemies think I quaked from fear.” After he was allowed to see the axe that would be used to behead him, he mused: “This is a sharp Medicine, but it is a Physician for all diseases and miseries.” According to biographers, Raleigh’s last words (as he lay ready for the axe to fall) were: “Strike, man, strike!”

Sharp medicine, indeed! On this day in 1675, Gottfried Leibniz first used the “long s” symbol (∫) to represent integration in calculus. On October 29, 1787, Mozart’s opera Don Giovanni was premiered in Prague. On this day in 1901, the assassin of President William McKinley, Leon Czolgosz, was electrocuted only seven weeks after he shot the President. On this day in 1929, there was a huge drop in the stock market on “Black Tuesday”, the day that panic selling peaked. And so began the Great Depression.

On this day in 1964 (maybe some of you remember this), a big collection of valuable gems was stolen from the American Museum of Natural History by a group of miscreants, including “Murph the surf” (surfer Jack Murphy). It was the biggest jewel heist in American history, and included the 565 carat Star of India, a beautiful star sapphire with stars on both sides. It, and most of the other gems, were recovered shortly thereafter. Murph, who went to jail for the robbery and later for murder, is now free, and a minister to prison inmates.

On this day in 1971, in Macon, Georgia, guitarist Duane Allman was killed in a motorcycle accident; he was only 24. On October 29, 1998, South Africa’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission presented its report, indicting both sides for atrocities. That commission is, however, a model of how to proceed in the face of deep divisions that led to violence. Twenty years ago on this day, the Space Shuttle Discovery took off for a nine-day mission, with John Glenn aboard. He was 77, making him the oldest person ever to go into space. Here’s the indefatigable Glenn speaking from the Shuttle:

Finally, exactly three years ago today, China ended its 35-year-old “one child policy.”

Notables born on this day include James Boswell (1740), Fanny Brice (1891), Joseph Goebbels (1897), A. J. Ayer (1910), Zoot Sims (1925), Frans de Waal (1948), David “Invertebrate” Remnick (1958), and Winona Ryder (1971). Those who died on October 29 include Walter Raleigh (1618; see above), Nathan Bedford Forrest (1877), Leon Czolgosz (1901; see above), Joseph Pulitzer (1911), Louis B. Mayer (1957), Duane Allman (1971, see above), and Terry Southern (1995).

I couldn’t not put up a video of Allman. Here he is with the Allman Brothers at the FIllmore East a year before he died (there isn’t much live footage of Duane):

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, we have another opaque Hili dialogue. As Malgorzata explained, “Andrzej simply had no idea for a dialogue and asked Hili. She didn’t have any idea either and demanded time to think about it.” Hili is sleeping in her “nest” on the veranda.

Andrzej: What are we going to talk about today? Hili: Let me think.

In Polish:

Ja: O czym dziś porozmawiamy?

Hili: Daj pomyśleć.

A tweet from reader Blue:

"i like it when Rosie reads to me at bedtime, it helps me to get to sleep. Not because I'm tired but because she's boring as fuck" pic.twitter.com/VilwezA1oJ — Paul Bronks (@BoringEnormous) October 27, 2018

And from Heather Hastie. Now this is fealty to one’s moggie!

She Nearly Lost Her Hand Due to A Nip by Her Cat, But She’s Not Planning to Get Rid of Smidge!https://t.co/w7oo6FIQeN — TheBestCatTweet (@TheBestCatTweet) October 10, 2018

Also from Heather, a rare magnanimous cat:

Tweets from Matthew. I would have voted for 10-40 as well:

A locked account is doing a high-quality poll. I feel I must share it with you all. How many squirrels do you think the average man could fight before becoming overpowered? — Damian 🧛‍♂️ Counsell (@DamCou) October 8, 2018

A longicorn beetle (Hemiptera) mimicking a wasp (Hymenoptera). I think this would fool you as well as potential predators:

Insect of the day. Here's a longhorn beetle (Necydalis mellita) doing a decent impression of a ichneumonid wasp (📷Evkomarov). pic.twitter.com/Klfiz7rO0r — Ross Piper (@DrRossPiper) October 8, 2018

Matthew sent another one of those infernal “dot illusions”:

The Extinction Illusion: The left side and the right side have the same number of black dotshttps://t.co/meoGBt13Kn pic.twitter.com/PZJymN2Nxc — Chaz Firestone (@chazfirestone) October 8, 2018

Grania’s contributions, including a voracious amoeba. Do watch the amazing “digestion” at the end:

#Heliozoa for your Sun-day. Amoeboid predators using microtubule fishing rods to catch algae as they swim by. Stay to the end to watch digestion of captured prey. pic.twitter.com/U576WOXQYn — Drew Berry (@drewberryIV) October 26, 2018

For the astronomy buffs:

People seemed to like the Europa/Io/Titan gifs, so as an experiment I went and made a short video of them. The Voyage of the Moons. Image data via @CassiniSaturn https://t.co/8SLjERSRWc pic.twitter.com/kvznw9ck6J — Kevin M. Gill (@kevinmgill) October 22, 2018

I can’t blame the cat; all cats hate exercise!

"you don't really work out much, do you Terry?" pic.twitter.com/4slLcEKayC — Paul Bronks (@BoringEnormous) October 28, 2018

Grania says this, “This whole thread is hilarious. Apparently Nigerian princes are on to a new tactic now.”

Ah lads, this is a really poor effort. It’s almost like you’ve stopped trying. pic.twitter.com/qMYGWTmGEx — Conor Pope (@conor_pope) October 27, 2018

And can you guess what this one is about? See the whole photo before you try. It’s pretty clever.

who did this pic.twitter.com/NsAeH0HEJm — Jason Swadley Canon (@eudaimonisty) October 26, 2018