How could I have missed this? As the tweet below (h/t: Grania) indicates, it’s NATIONAL CAT DAY! And the hashtag #NationalCatDay is full of swell pictures.

In honor of this day, the first five readers who send me a photo of their cat, along with two sentences giving its name and some salient facts, will have them posted here. Be quick about it. (I’ll add them to this post.) One picture per reader, please.

NOTE: The submissions are now closed; we have five magnificent felines below (actually, seven):

And here we go. #1 is from Luana Maroja, who sent two cats in one photo:

Here my cats: Sushi and Wasabi – they are not related but both came from the same feral colony in VT (near Bennington). Sushi (dilute calico) was born without a tail and is polydactyl – her mother was a black cat with tail and polydactyl which makes the father orange and white without tail – the litter was 3 tail-less to 1 tailed (expected for dominant tailess would be 1:1).

From reader Robin:

Clementine is not allowed on the kitchen counter. Ever. Except maybe at the very edge. From her staff, Robin in Boca Raton FL

From reader Darryl Ernst:

This is her highness Coco Chanel. In this picture she is telepathically communicating to me that she is so amazing in every way that I really should be giving her all of my attention instead of paying attention to the book I am trying to read. So demanding! I’m sure she is sometimes exasperated by the seeming denseness of her human staff. We try!

From Michael Glenister:

These are two cats I’m fostering at the moment: Thing 1 and Thing 2. Thing 2 at the back has two spots on his shoulders, a goatee, and is generally more cuddly.

And the last one, from reader Amy Tovar:

This is my new kitten. I was finally ready for a new cat after Kitten (see Spot the orange cat post) died last year. We named him K2 as an homage to Kitten. Still haven’t settled on spelling… K-two, K-too or K2. K2 probably isn’t the best as this was the street drug that many people have over-dosed on. never thought I wanted a kitten but he is hilarious and goes full speed non-stop until he finally falls over completely exhausted. Hope I’m not too late.