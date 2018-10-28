The shooting in Pittsburgh

I’ve been asked by several people why I haven’t responded to the horrible news of 11 people shot to death in a synagogue in Pittsburgh. It happened on Squirrel Hill, a Jewish area of the city in which, it so happens, most of my relatives used to live. I’m not sure whether any of them went to that schul.
I haven’t responded simply because I have nothing to say about this kind of thing that I haven’t said before. I mourn the loss of those 11 people, and can only imagine the grief of their friends, families and loved ones. Anti-Semitism is on the rise (the killer apparently hated Jews), the gun culture is horrible, and Americans seem unwilling to do anything about it.
But I’ve said all this before. I don’t want to start affixing blame on anyone, as the whole thing is complex and I’m simply too sad and just want the killing and the demonization of others to stop.
I’ll let other folks do the analyses in other venues.
I dated a girl from Squirrel Hill in college, my first stint as a shaygetz. Hope to no-Christ she and her family are ok.
Such a shocking and sickening event. I don’t know what to say either.
I really do not understand the idea of “hating jews”. Or Arabs. Or any other groups. I despise quite a few people (I am after all 64) such as your “President” and our Boris Johnson but not groups.
And while I am on, may I stake a claim for slightly misinterpreting Lincoln and say that the USA is now “Government of the People, by some People, for some People”.
A non-sequitur I know but I wanted it in writing, on a US site, before someone else gets it.
The US has always been like that, as has every other country since farming began.
I think the archaeology is with you on that. Giving up hunter-gathering for harder work and a poorer diet as a farmer was a pretty bad deal. But of course, once you had too many mouth to feed, you couldn’t cull any of them and … seven and a half billion later, here we are.
The hatred of Jews is a pestilence that goes all the way back to the consolidation of Christianity in the 2nd century. That’s where it started and through all of the centuries of pogroms and massacres up to and beyond the holocaust it persists from crime to crime.
The Anti-Defamation League reports this:
Continuing what began during the 2016 presidential election, the members of far-right extremist groups and the so-called “Alt Right” have stepped up “online propaganda offensives” in the runup to the upcoming midterm elections to attack and try to intimidate Jews and especially Jewish journalists, according to a new Anti-Defamation League study, which said social media platforms are “key facilitators of this anti-Semitic harassment.”
“The themes of this online harassment against the Jewish American community, especially against journalists and prominent members of this group, have been carried from the 2016 presidential election to the 2018 midterm content,” said the study by Oxford scholar and ADL Belfer Fellow Samuel Woolley.
https://www.adl.org/news/press-releases/study-finds-marked-rise-in-far-rights-use-of-anti-semitic-attacks-on-social
One can argue about how much of this hate can be attributed to Trump and his rhetoric. But, beyond a doubt, the far right perceives Trump as their friend and, accordingly, they are emboldened to spread their message on social media, which, in turn, inspires the most aggrieved to turn to violence. This condition, along with the far right’s fear of social and demographic change, has created a toxic brew where we can expect more actions by people like Sayoc and Bowers. Obama scared the far right; Trump gives them hope. This situation, fear of change, is not limited to the United States. We have seen its manifestation in Europe, and Brazil may be electing a president who makes Trump look like a liberal. Social change creates social turmoil. The particularly dangerous times we live in raises the question of whether the United States will remain a democratic republic.
Bowers is no fan of Trump. He thinks Trump is in the clutches of the Jewish conspiracy, probably because of his son-in-law.
There’s always someone even further over on the fringe.
To misquote some 1970s schmaltzy track, “What we need is a great big barber’s chop …”
I’ve been in Brazil for about three years and would say that Jair Bolsonaro, who has now become Brazil’s next president (according to an announcement from a Brazilian newspaper that literally popped onto my screen while I was typing these words, is far from making Trump look like a liberal.
He is in fact “the Trump of the Tropics”. His rhetoric, with its steady expressions of hatred for numerous social groups (including gays, blacks, and women), and its encouragement of violence against classes of people he despises, almost exactly parallels the spewings of the Trump creature.
The only thing Bolsonaro lacks is what I have told some Brazilians their current and astoundingly unpopular current but un-elected president, Michel Temer lacks: atomic weapons.
Like the Trump creature, Bolsonaro has, in my opinion, shown himself to be (in this case I will not quibble over precise definitions) a fascist. Both of these creatures likely harbor intense fantasies of becoming dictators, a state of affairs with which Brazil, unlike the US, has had recent and dire experience, however much some here idealize the country’s former military tyrants.
Yet I am glad to be in Brazil. It has been a welcoming, warming land for me as I strive to continue this sometimes difficult but always appealing late-in-life adventure of mine. Adventure not in the sense of flying into space, landing on the moon, climbing Mount Everest, or fighting in a war. Rather, my first adventure of doing ordinary things within a different country, culture, and language.
But I also feel sad and worried about what may be coming for this “nacao marivilhosa”, which, like the former USA, has (not for exactly the same reasons) fallen into the hands of a leader who can accurately be described as evil.
Start will a repeal or at least a rewording if the second amendment. That will take a few years but it is time to start working on getting it done.
Ernie
THAT has been said every few months (weeks) since … oh, Sandy Hook ? Or a decade before then. Or two decades?
Barri Weiss has written a poignant column about the shootings:
“On a Saturday morning in March of 1997 I became a bat mitzvah at Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill.”