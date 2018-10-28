The shooting in Pittsburgh

I’ve been asked by several people why I haven’t responded to the horrible news of 11 people shot to death in a synagogue in Pittsburgh. It happened on Squirrel Hill, a Jewish area of the city in which, it so happens, most of my relatives used to live. I’m not sure whether any of them went to that schul.

I haven’t responded simply because I have nothing to say about this kind of thing that I haven’t said before. I mourn the loss of those 11 people, and can only imagine the grief of their friends, families and loved ones. Anti-Semitism is on the rise (the killer apparently hated Jews), the gun culture is horrible, and Americans seem unwilling to do anything about it.

But I’ve said all this before. I don’t want to start affixing blame on anyone, as the whole thing is complex and I’m simply too sad and just want the killing and the demonization of others to stop.

I’ll let other folks do the analyses in other venues.