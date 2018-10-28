I’m being filmed today (yes, a movie star—in a blockbuster about Free Will), so posting will be light. Instead of my own shaky lucubrations, here’s Jon Haidt on Bill Maher’s show, discussing the idea in Haidt’s new book with Greg Lukianoff (click on screenshot below for the Amazon link). The book has done well: it’s now #7 on Amazon, and got a cover review on the Sunday New York Times Book Review.
I won’t spoil the reasons Haidt gives for the advent of the “snowflake generation,” but you probably know them anyway, and the video is only 8.5 minutes long. As often happens, Maher doesn’t give his guest nearly enough time to talk, but he does get in a zinger against the Huffington Post. At the end he discusses the huge recent increase in suicide rates for girls as opposed to boys.
Scaramucci is a guest! (He reminds me of Steve Buscemi.)
h/t: Michael
Wow, that seems to explain a lot.
Maher; those kids who scream at professors for not keeping them safe from bad ideas become people at the “Huffington Post writing their insane woke shit.”
Word.
I only just got HBO (waiting for sticker shock on next cable bill) so happened to catch most of this show. Would have liked to actually hear more of Haidt’s comments – Scaramucci’s, too; he is a smart guy – but, as you say, Maher talks too much. I know it’s his show, but why invite smart people on, then talk all over them? He should save it for his stand up shows.
Yeah you have to be really quick and good at not getting distracted to handle the interruptions. I found Haidt to be really good at this as well as Pinker. Sam Harris was too generous when interrupted but Batman was yelling at hi. So I’m surprised he kept it so together.
Agreed. Maher is a frustrating to watch interviewer. He seems to think the audience will get bored unless he jumps in with a belabored though sometimes humorous comment. No Bill, we’re annoyed at the interruptions.
Blockbuster on free will? Do tell!