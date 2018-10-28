“I pledge not to appropriate any culture”: madness at Augustana College

Augustana College is a private liberal-arts school in Rock Island, Illinois, founded by Swedish-Americans as a Lutheran theological seminary. Now, according to Wikipedia, “Augustana ranks among the top 40 U.S. liberal arts colleges in the sciences, based on the number of graduates earning Ph.D.s. Students accepted to Augustana typically rank in the top 20% of their high school classes.” So it’s a good school.

But they seem to be deeply concerned with cultural appropriation, and not just for Halloween. Here’s an event they hosted last week, and notice the pledge. How can you pledge “not to appropriate any culture”? (Click on screenshots to go to links.)

If you’re wondering what Augustana means by “cultural appropriation” which you should pledge not to engage in, this is set out in a poster (below) from its Office of Student Inclusion and Diversity advertising the event. Yes,

CULTURAL APPROPRIATION IS THE ADOPTION OF ELEMENTS OF A CULTURE THAT IS NOT THEIR OWN. IT REDUCES A CULTURE TO A STEREOTYPE

AND REMOVES THE CONTEXT THAT MAKES CULTURAL ELEMENTS MEANINGFUL.

That definition says nothing about “appropriating up or down”, so Asian students should pledge not to wear blue jeans, much less Western clothes. You can imagine many other verboten scenarios.



