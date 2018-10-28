“I pledge not to appropriate any culture”: madness at Augustana College

Augustana College is a private liberal-arts school in Rock Island, Illinois, founded by Swedish-Americans as a Lutheran theological seminary. Now, according to Wikipedia, “Augustana ranks among the top 40 U.S. liberal arts colleges in the sciences, based on the number of graduates earning Ph.D.s. Students accepted to Augustana typically rank in the top 20% of their high school classes.” So it’s a good school.
But they seem to be deeply concerned with cultural appropriation, and not just for Halloween. Here’s an event they hosted last week, and notice the pledge. How can you pledge “not to appropriate any culture”? (Click on screenshots to go to links.)
If you’re wondering what Augustana means by “cultural appropriation” which you should pledge not to engage in, this is set out in a poster (below) from its Office of Student Inclusion and Diversity advertising the event. Yes,
CULTURAL APPROPRIATION IS THE ADOPTION OF ELEMENTS OF A CULTURE THAT IS NOT THEIR OWN. IT REDUCES A CULTURE TO A STEREOTYPE
AND REMOVES THE CONTEXT THAT MAKES CULTURAL ELEMENTS MEANINGFUL.
That definition says nothing about “appropriating up or down”, so Asian students should pledge not to wear blue jeans, much less Western clothes. You can imagine many other verboten scenarios.
So, are drag queens verbotem?
(I am a big fan of them.)
According to some, they are http://instinctmagazine.com/post/will-wanting-be-politically-correct-lead-end-drag-queens. Several years ago, Heklina, who founded a drag show, Trannyshack, decided to bow to PC pressure and ‘re-brand’ the show http://sfist.com/2014/05/21/sf_institution_trannyshack_changing.php.
“As Heklina wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday[2014], “I generally loathe to be political, but whether I like it or not the very name of my legendary nightclub has become political.” She goes on to explain that when the club began back in 1996, the word “tranny” didn’t have nearly the charged weight that it now has, and in her view it arguably was not even as much of a slur word as “faggot” or “dyke” at the time but was more of an edgy, transgressive term thrown around frequently in the drag community. That political weight has largely come about as the trans rights movement has grown in visibility, and as trans activists have become increasingly vocal about the conflicting uses of the word — both as a means to degrade trans people by bigots, and as a casual moniker, some might even say term of endearment, among drag queens and certain gay men.” And just what does/did the shorthand word “tranny” mean to drag queens, because it could refer to a transvestite or a transgender or a transsexual? I wonder if drag queens can have any tranny* fun at all anymore?
*Tranny here meaning “transgressive.”
Augustana College is made up of idiots.
I guess white supremacists now have the perfect excuse to stop other white people being tainted by black culture.
Instead of white supremacists calling them ‘n(word) lovers’, they just turn them over to Augustana College, who will punish them.
Augustana College is quite right. I will take their lesson to heart.
Henceforth, I will desist from eating haggis and urge my wife to avoid gefilte fish, although vice versa remains fully permissible.
I hope that those who pledge not to appropriate anything from another culture will immediately cease to eat potatoes. After all, potatoes come from Peru.
I hope they ban the Beatles and Stones from their music playlists too. (Unfortunately, no one has albums to burn anymore.)
Of course. Also Mozart, who wrote a Rondo alla Turca, and Beethoven for his Schottische.
And I fear there may be some people lecturing about Plato at Augustana who are *not even Greek*. And Gentiles reading Genesis. The horror!
I suppose I shouldn’t wear denim jeans, I’m not French (de Nîmes) ,can’t eat my packet of Ryvita as I’m not English (and as we know from certain politicians and DNA testing, historical genetic origins don’t count) and I can’t drink my bottles of dunkel as I’m not German, my “American as…” apples originated in/around Kazakhstan, my Ethiopian coffee, my Indian and Chinese tea, my South American rubber for my shoes, f@ck, I’m going to be naked and starving while not appropriating cultures! At least I can drink water…for now.
I will sign a pledge to respectfully appropriate from any culture its best elements so my life will be enriched by what it offers the world.
The slogan on the sign is “let’s appreciate, not appropriate.” Does this mean I can buy a taco from someone of Mexican origin, but can’t make one myself?
You can shove your trews & cutlery
Where’s my woad?