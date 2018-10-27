Saturday: Hili dialogue

It’s Caturday again: October 27, 2018 (the 300th day of the year) and National Potato Day. A world without spuds would be a much poorer world! It’s also World Day for Audiovisual Heritage, whatever that is.

On October 27, 1904, the first underground New York City Subway line opened; it was the IRT Ninth Avenue line and the fare was 5¢. On this day in 1936, Mrs. Wallis Simpson got her divorce decree, which enabled her to marry King Edward VIII of England, in turn causing him to abdicate the throne on December 11. (He was head of the Church of England, which didn’t allow people to marry a divorced person if their spouse was still alive.) Here’s Edward’s abdication speech to his people:

On October 27, 1954, Benjamin O. Davis, Jr. became the first black general in the United States Air Force. Exactly 13 years later (remember this?), Catholic Priest Philip Berrigan and three others poured blood on Selective Service records to protest the Vietnam War. They were all sentenced to six years in prison. You can read about Berrigan’s antiwar demonstrations here, and a photo of the blood-pouring is below:

On this day in 1997, we experienced the stock market “mini-crash”, with the Dow Jones average dropping 554.26 points to 7161.15. Finally, exactly a year ago, Catalonia declared its independence from Spain. It didn’t work; Spain removed the entire government and imprisoned 7 Catalan ministers, while the President of Catalonia fled.

Notables born on this day include Isaac Singer (1811; the sewing machine guy, not the writer), Theodore Roosevelt (1858), Dylan Thomas (1914), Sylvia Plath (1932), and John Cleese (1939). Those who died on October 27 include Squizzy Taylor (1927, shot by a fellow gangster) and Lou Reed (2013).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is asked to get back to work, but pretends not to understand.

A: Hili, end of siesta. Hili: What? Is it already time for dinner?

Ja: Hili, koniec sjesty.

Hili: Co? Już pora na obiad?

Reader Nilou spotted an autobiography by a person with my name, and it’s not a happy one. Voilà: Devil’s Child, with a sad plot. Note: THIS ISN’T ME!

What’s amusing is the Amazon listing of which books were purchased by those who bought Devil’s Child:

A tweet from Reader Barry, showing The Way Things Should Be:

This clip made me laugh a lot …🐕😼😅 pic.twitter.com/uHSMELTnc7 — Stefano S. Magi (@StefanodocSM) October 25, 2018

From Matthew; be sure to watch this video!:

This will cheer you, and then cheer you some more. pic.twitter.com/JX9fRQganX — Stig Abell (@StigAbell) October 26, 2018

I’m not sure that kids would really love these, and Matthew wouldn’t even consider buying one:

Yes, a cat ate a fish new to science (details here), but the cod icefish was rediscovered sixty years later:

Cat ruins early #Antarctic research. "Mangé par le chat de l'équipage de la Terror". That is Terror as in HMS Terror lost in the #Arctic under command of Franklin (Old blog post I wrote from a long time ago).https://t.co/mDRJxMeUJI pic.twitter.com/9ipWFOmIn6 — Mark Brandon (@icey_mark) October 24, 2018

Matthew adds to this tweet about an Iranian skeleton, “She had good teeth, too!”

5,000-year-old prosthetic eye made from a mixture of natural tar and animal fat. This incredible object was found near the city of Zabol in Iran. The world's earliest prosthetic eye, which was once painted gold, was worn by an ancient priestess who stood 6’ tall. #goldeneye pic.twitter.com/BfvPznPPs6 — Lindsey Fitzharris (@DrLindseyFitz) October 14, 2018

This story is about the persistent (and false) rumor that Neil Armstrong converted to Islam soon after returning from the Moon:

This story is wild. https://t.co/mf5odw7uaW — Audra J. Wolfe (@ColdWarScience) October 12, 2018

Well, this theory (read the thread) seems a bit wonky to me. But who knows?

How Cats Know What Day of the Week it is — A Theory A few years ago, I had a cat. His name was Stanley, after Kubrick, and I loved him. He died, and I was heartbroken. One of the many interesting things about him was that he always seemed to know what day of the week it was. pic.twitter.com/ortNLdYY0G — Fraser Lovatt (@fraserlovatt) October 11, 2018

More from the thread:

I present to you, How Cats Know What Day of the Week It Is – the Infographic. (I did not draw the original clipart, and I’m grateful to the original unknown artist) pic.twitter.com/S6EPQBJHJV — Fraser Lovatt (@fraserlovatt) October 11, 2018

Tweets from Grania who says of the first, “This guy is unwell.” That’s stating it mildly!

Fake sexual assault victims. Fake refugees. Now fake mail bombs. We are all learning how the media left are masters of distortion, deflection & deception — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) October 25, 2018

This thread is pretty funny; it’s about people who, like the first one, did something completely clueless:

I’m not saying I’m tired, but I’ve just tried to put a pair of underpants on over my underpants. — MꙬse Allain (@MooseAllain) October 25, 2018

Another. (I’ve tried to brush my teeth with shaving cream several times.)

Was so tired after making lunch I sat down to resume watching TV. I tried to change the channel. Nothing happened because I was in fact holding a cucumber – the TV remote was in the salad drawer of the fridge — Fr. SJM-C+ (@FatherSJMC) October 25, 2018

Readers are invited to add their own clueless act in the comments.