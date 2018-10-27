Saturday: Hili dialogue

It’s Caturday again: October 27, 2018 (the 300th day of the year) and National Potato Day. A world without spuds would be a much poorer world! It’s also World Day for Audiovisual Heritage, whatever that is.
On October 27, 1904, the first underground New York City Subway line opened; it was the IRT Ninth Avenue line and the fare was 5¢. On this day in 1936, Mrs. Wallis Simpson got her divorce decree, which enabled her to marry King Edward VIII of England, in turn causing him to abdicate the throne on December 11. (He was head of the Church of England, which didn’t allow people to marry a divorced person if their spouse was still alive.) Here’s Edward’s abdication speech to his people:
On October 27, 1954, Benjamin O. Davis, Jr. became the first black general in the United States Air Force. Exactly 13 years later (remember this?), Catholic Priest Philip Berrigan and three others poured blood on Selective Service records to protest the Vietnam War. They were all sentenced to six years in prison. You can read about Berrigan’s antiwar demonstrations here, and a photo of the blood-pouring is below:
On this day in 1997, we experienced the stock market “mini-crash”, with the Dow Jones average dropping 554.26 points to 7161.15. Finally, exactly a year ago, Catalonia declared its independence from Spain. It didn’t work; Spain removed the entire government and imprisoned 7 Catalan ministers, while the President of Catalonia fled.
Notables born on this day include Isaac Singer (1811; the sewing machine guy, not the writer), Theodore Roosevelt (1858), Dylan Thomas (1914), Sylvia Plath (1932), and John Cleese (1939). Those who died on October 27 include Squizzy Taylor (1927, shot by a fellow gangster) and Lou Reed (2013).
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is asked to get back to work, but pretends not to understand.
A: Hili, end of siesta.Hili: What? Is it already time for dinner?
Ja: Hili, koniec sjesty.
Hili: Co? Już pora na obiad?
Reader Nilou spotted an autobiography by a person with my name, and it’s not a happy one. Voilà: Devil’s Child, with a sad plot. Note: THIS ISN’T ME!
What’s amusing is the Amazon listing of which books were purchased by those who bought Devil’s Child:
A tweet from Reader Barry, showing The Way Things Should Be:
From Matthew; be sure to watch this video!:
I’m not sure that kids would really love these, and Matthew wouldn’t even consider buying one:
Yes, a cat ate a fish new to science (details here), but the cod icefish was rediscovered sixty years later:
Matthew adds to this tweet about an Iranian skeleton, “She had good teeth, too!”
This story is about the persistent (and false) rumor that Neil Armstrong converted to Islam soon after returning from the Moon:
Well, this theory (read the thread) seems a bit wonky to me. But who knows?
More from the thread:
Tweets from Grania who says of the first, “This guy is unwell.” That’s stating it mildly!
This thread is pretty funny; it’s about people who, like the first one, did something completely clueless:
Another. (I’ve tried to brush my teeth with shaving cream several times.)
Readers are invited to add their own clueless act in the comments.
How do we know the “autobiographer” – and their support staff – didn’t just look around for names that – for whatever reasons – sounded good, and it just so happened that The Real JAC got picked?
Don’t tempt me…
Well, okay, I was about to pour water onto the instant coffee and sugar in my saucer when I realised I had omitted the cup.
And numerous times I have raced about the house searching for my glasses which were either sitting up on my forehead or already in place over my eyes (but I think that’s quite a common mistake).
That teddy bear turkey – that is the stuff of nightmares. I should think it would give the poor little sods the horrors. “Your kids will love them” indeed – I hope no parent is sufficiently brainless as to inflict that on their offspring.
