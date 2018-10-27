

Proudly sitting in front of its burrow. They mostly use abandoned rabbit holes, (somebody told me they can actually expel the real owner), but can dig it themselves if necessary. Their curious and colorful bill fades (yes! at least the superficial layer) every autumn and regrows in the spring.



Unlike the other Alcidae, the razorbill and the guillemots, the puffin walks normally and can even run. This one was running to his burrow after waiting for a while until some lady, innocently sitting over the entrance, left. You have to be careful when you visit a colony!