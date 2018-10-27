Irish blasphemy law set to go down in flames

You might be aware that Irish voters went to the polls today, among other things to elect the the president and, most important, to repeal the Irish blasphemy law that’s been around since 1937. As Quartz explains:

The Irish Constitution, written in 1937, states that “the publication or utterance of blasphemous, seditious, or indecent matter is an offense which shall be punishable in accordance with law.” In 2009, parliament passed an act that more clearly defined the boundaries of what the law considers “blasphemous.” According to the Irish Defamation Act, the key characteristics of a blasphemous text are that it be insulting to a religion, that it offend a large number of that religion’s adherents, and that the person writing or publishing it intended to cause that offense.

Once again we have the narrowing of “hate speech” to “defamation of a religion or its adherents,” as we saw yesterday for Austria. But unlike Austria, there hasn’t been a prosecution in Ireland for blasphemy since 1855. Last year the Irish police began an investigation of Stephen Fry for his anti-theist remarks on Irish television, which you can see below. Stuff like that should NOT be a crime!

Grania has sent me the good news, though, as reported in the Irish Times (click on the screenshot):

A summary of the poll:

The referendum to remove the blasphemy provision is set to be carried by a landslide majority, the Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI exit poll suggests. The total Yes vote is predicted to be 69 per cent for, with 31 per cent against. There is a majority for change across all ages and regions and among men and women. However, there was a sharp drop in the Yes vote among the oldest voters. . . . The strongest majority to remove the provision was among 18-24 year olds (82 per cent) followed by 25-24 year olds (78 per cent); 35-49 year olds (76 per cent) and 50-64 year olds (69 per cent). The oldest age group – those aged above 65 – only voted in favour of change by a margin of 52 per cent to 48 per cent.

You go, Ireland! The country, despite the iron grip the Vatican once had on it, legalized same-sex marriage three years ago, and last year carried out a public referendum recommending (by a landslide) the repeal of the Eighth Amendment of the Constitution, an amendment that effectively prohibited abortion in nearly any circumstance. Last month that amendment was formally ditched, and at present a bill allowing abortion during the first trimester has been introduced.

Given that the anti-blasphemy referendum will pass, that part of the Constitution will be revoked by the legislature, rendering the 2009 anti-defamation law moot.