Apollo 11 lift-off

Here’s a high-speed film the Apollo 11 rocket, the Saturn 5, taking off on its way to the Moon on July 16, 1969. We see 30 seconds of actual time, but it’s slowed down to last nearly 9 minutes by the filming, done at 500 frames per second. The lunar module landed on in the (British) evening four days later and then, six hours thereafter—roughly 3 a.m. UTC (formerly GMT)—Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin stepped onto the Moon. If you were alive then, as I was, you were watching it live.
I’m still amazed that humans could do this, but this bit, the launch, is new to me. The narration is really good.
Very interesting!
yes – fascinating and amazing, and the narration IS excellent. Too bad that so few spectacular events are described well, without exclamation marks, letting the event speak for itself, with only factual remarks.
There is a narration style, which I associate with National Geographic, where every sentence has to be enunciated in a portentous and hyped manner.
It starts grating quite quickly.
And for calculations, they used Slide Rulers. I brought my slide ruler into class the other day when giving the exam; told the students that if they had forgotten their calculator, I would loan them my slide ruler. How precious the stares of bewilderment.
I’d like to recommend 2 books. The first is “Rocket Men” by Robert Kurson. It’s about the Apollo 8 mission of Borman, Lovell and Anders. They were the first to reach the moon, orbit it, take detailed photos and return to earth. The other book is “First Man: The Life of Neil Armstrong” by James R Hansen. It’s 700 pages but worth the effort!! Then go and see the movie “First Man” based on this book. You will feel like you went with them on this unbelievable mission. I also felt inspired by the integrity of these men, something that has almost disappeared from the world today.
Does anyone know why the original hardcover and paperback are more than 700 pages but the recently issued april 2018 edition i bought and read last week is only 400 pages. The font cannot be that different. Is this new edition abridged? It does not say so. I loved the book, but would like to read the whole original edition if it is different. Jim hansen did add a few things that happened since the original, but where did almost 400 pages go?
And the last man to set foot on the Moon died in January of this year at the age of 82.
I’m not exactly sure what to make of that.
No, wait, it was January of last year.
What a wonderful video. I was born in the summer of love so was a little too young to remember Apollo 11. I was totally captivated by later missions.
I was lucky enough to have visited Kennedy Space Centre last month and it was a thoroughly enjoyable experience.
In the “Apollo/Saturn V Centre” there is a full sized Saturn V rocket broken down to component stages literally hanging from the ceiling. I felt like a child again, seeing it in all of its glory.
The variety and diversity of topics presented here is why I personally have visited this site for probably about five years.
What a fantastic video, and as Jerry says, and Alexandra agrees above, the narration is excellent.
I was 5½ in Jul 1969, and this mission is among my first memories. I even remember my mother feeding my youngest sister, who was just 4 months old, as we watched the first steps on the moon.
I wish there had been some object in the frame to show scale. Those engines are unbelievably huge.
