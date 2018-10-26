Sinéad O’Connor finds Allah

Given the vagaries of her behavior, I suppose it’s not surprising that erstwhile singer Sinéad O’Connor has become a Muslim, taking the new name Shuhada’ Davitt. (The name on her Wikipedia entry has already been changed.)

This is to announce that I am proud to have become a Muslim. This is the natural conclusion of any intelligent theologian’s journey. All scripture study leads to Islam. Which makes all other scriptures redundant. I will be given (another) new name. It will be Shuhada’

As the Guardian reports:

She has since documented her new faith, writing that she was “very, very, very happy” after being given her first hijab, and expressing thanks to “all my Muslim brothers and sisters who have been so kind as to welcome me to Ummah”, meaning the Islamic community. She also posted a YouTube video of her making the Islamic call to prayer

Her full new name is Shuhada’ Davitt, using the surname she gave herself when she changed her name to Magda Davitt in 2017. She said at the time that she wanted to be “free of the patriarchal slave names. Free of the parental curses.”

It was 26 years ago that O’Connor caused a huge fracas by ripping up a picture of Pope John Paul II on Saturday Night Live in protest of the Catholic Church’s psychological and sexual abuse of children. It’s ironic, then, that’s she’s adopted this new faith, whose “theologians” and ayatollahs condone many of the same practices. And talking about patriarchal slaves. . . .

Here’s her live act of defiance back in 1992, which was brave. Today, well. . . she’s been through a lot.