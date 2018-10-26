Sinéad O’Connor finds Allah

Given the vagaries of her behavior, I suppose it’s not surprising that erstwhile singer Sinéad O’Connor has become a Muslim, taking the new name Shuhada’ Davitt. (The name on her Wikipedia entry has already been changed.)
She has since documented her new faith, writing that she was “very, very, very happy” after being given her first hijab, and expressing thanks to “all my Muslim brothers and sisters who have been so kind as to welcome me to Ummah”, meaning the Islamic community. She also posted a YouTube video of her making the Islamic call to prayer
It was 26 years ago that O’Connor caused a huge fracas by ripping up a picture of Pope John Paul II on Saturday Night Live in protest of the Catholic Church’s psychological and sexual abuse of children. It’s ironic, then, that’s she’s adopted this new faith, whose “theologians” and ayatollahs condone many of the same practices. And talking about patriarchal slaves. . . .
Here’s her live act of defiance back in 1992, which was brave. Today, well. . . she’s been through a lot.
Its her decision of course, I hope shes happy in her new subservient Role.
Uh, is she aware that she has just volunteered for a lifetime sentence? Apostates in Islam are sentenced to death, so if she changes her mind and renounces Islam, she will be a target for the rest of her life.
That thought crossed my mind too. Given the rate at which she burns through identities I suspect she’ll tire of this one too before too long.
The seriousness of apostasy in Islam normally applies to people born as Muslims.
Has she indicated where she stands on the Fatwa against Salman Rushdie? As I recall one of the first things Yusuf “Cat” Islam did after converting was to express his agreement.
What thought process could actually convince any rational adult that the Angel Gabriel appeared to Mohammed in a cave, told Mohammed he was god’s best and final prophet, and then proceeded to dictate the Koran?
So let me get this straight. God has this incredibly important message to convey to mankind, the most important message they will ever hear, namely, the fact that he (she?) exists and that there are certain rules that mankind must follow. So god thinks to himself “What is the absolute, very best way that I can communicate this all-important message to mankind? I know! I’m kinda busy, so I’ll just pick some random guy (Moses/Mohammed/Joseph Smith/or ???) and have HIM tell everyone!”
Brilliant. Just freakin’ brilliant.
Not to mention the fact that to truly understand this all-important message in its pure form, you have to read it in the original language – God can only make himself clear in 7th century Arabic, it would seem.
I think the point where your assumption went off track was the word “rational”.
Yes, I almost pointed that out in my original comment.
Yes, just freakin’ brilliant. If Marx had just been smart [and dishonest or deranged] enough to declare his Manifesto a revelation from God, the whole world could be communist by now.
It just seems bizarre that someone famous for railing against the misogyny and patriarchy of the Roman Catholic church has now signed up to the most misogynistic, patriarchal religion of all. From observing examples of westerners who convert to Islam I’ve often felt that many of them are mentally unstable, if not actually mentally ill. Given her past history, O’Connor/Davitt does nothing to contradict that impression.
Indeed. It does look like she’s returned to where she came from, in spades.
I had a friend in University that used to go to school with Sinead in the early 1980’s. It was a secondary school for ‘troubled’ teenagers that was overseen by the same religious order that ran the notorious Magdalene laundries. He said that she didn’t really stand out from the rest of the class at the time.
While she undoubtedly had a lot of talent it is very sad to see the toll that mental illness has taken on Sinead O’Connor’s life.
“She said at the time that she wanted to be “free of the patriarchal slave names.”
Isn’t she aware that the Arabs were the key to the European then American/ West Indian slave trade?
Always bewildered by the movement by American Blacks to switch from Christianity (SLAVE TRADE) to Muslim. Apparently they don’t read history.
Indeed.
Right, in order to show your objection to the sub-saharan african slave trade you are renouncing the religion of the people who ended it and are adopting the religion of the people who started it? Really??
I don’t think the Nation of Islam has much of a connection to the mainstream Muslim ideologies. It certainly didn’t when it was founded by Wallace Fard and Elijah Muhammad back in the 1930s. It was essentially a black nationalist movement that adopted some of the trappings of Islam for structural and organizational purposes — analogous to the the way the Viet Minh was a Vietnamese nationalist movement rather than a part of mainstream Communism, but adopted the trappings of Marxism for structural and organizational purposes.
Aaargh nononononononononononononono
She’s had some issues recently and was clearly having periods of irrationality before this. No I don’t mean the SNL incident. So sad to see her like this.
/virtualhug
I’ll be waiting for the Sinead O’Connor/Cat Stevens upcoming world wide tour, excluding Muslim majority countries of course.
Per her tweet, there’s no such thing as an “intelligent theologian”.
“Here’s her live act of defiance back in 1992, which was brave.”
Not sure how “brave” that was in front of adoring fans.
Anyway the poor girl is seriously mentally ill.
Imagine how dangerous a combination of schizophrenia with jihad can be.
Is there some basis for claiming she suffers from schizophrenia — or that she’s a jihadist? My understanding is she suffers from bipolar disorder.
You’re kidding, right? Of course it was brave. She destroyed her career for awhile, and she’s from freaking Ireland, where she had a huge fan base. Do you understand the implications of that? Not to mention the media shitstorm that descended upon her.
By the way, those “adoring” fans in the audience? (1)Usually, those are just people who happened to get their SNL tickets for that night, and (2) if you watch the clip above, there was complete silence in the studio after she did it.
From Wikipedia: “As part of SNL’s apology to the audience, during his opening monologue the following week, host Joe Pesci held up the photo, explaining that he had taped it back together—to huge applause.”
And, as Ken said, I’d like to see your evidence that she is schizophrenic.
OMG, she is starting to look like Mother Teresa.
with tattoos!
For all we know, Teresa of Calcutta mighta been inked-up, too. Never heard of anybody copping a peek under her habit, did you? 🙂
Jesus Ken. Can you imagine the tattoos that someone as disturbed as MT might have had? How terrifying.
Hope she doesn’t change her mind again.
“This is to announce that I am proud to have become an idiot. This is the natural conclusion of any intelligent person seeing me in my hijab. All scripture study leads to lunacy. Which makes all scriptures complete bullshit. I will be given (another) new name. It will be Fucking Moron.”
There, fixed it for you Sinead.
If a Muslim woman shaves her head, is she still “given the choice” by a male to cover her body? Now we know.
In other news, Sinead O’Connor used to perform world renowned music.
As has been remarked on above, for years she has had serious bouts of mental illness. She was diagnosed with bi-polar disorder. She’s been was suicidal. Last year her desperation drove her to stay in a Travelodge Motel in “the arse end of New Jersey,” as she describes it, where she made an anguished video talking about her mental illness in hopes that it might help others as well as herself https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=buhNEl3LTRo. I think that took real courage to expose herself like that.
I applauded her ripping up the pope’s photo.
I used to have fun ridiculing her contradictions and excesses, but that was before I learned how sick she was. Unfortunate that she thinks Islam, or any religion will save her from her psychological demons, but it’s understandable. I still applaud her ripping up the pope’s photo.
Praying is like a rocking chair; it’ll give you something to do, but won’t get you anywhere.
Gypsy Rose Lee
I’ve been wondering lately if we won’t see a wave of ultra-progressives — largely middle-upper class young people, likely mostly white — start converting to Islam, for various reasons (signalling, “solidarity,” “religion of peace,” etc.). Would be an interesting phenomenon if it comes to fruition, and it would not be without precedent.
I meant to type “upper-middle to upper class.”
Expressions of piety like Sinead’s in this tweet of her’s seem kind of creepy to me and make me a bit uncomfortable.
Another example is the Catholic wedding I went to a few weeks ago. At the ceremony, in a large ornate church, there were a number of people that were fervent/i> in their participation in the rituals that require responses from the flock. Yes, I’ve seen this kind of thing many times in my life but it still surprises me how grown adults in a modern society can be so invested in this ridiculous and often vile religion. It’s bizarre and creepy to witness. It is so self-demeaning
For anyone who doesn’t have any direct experience with the actual workings of a major religion, you may have an intellectual understanding of it but you haven’t really gotten the full impact of it. You should make a point of going to church a few times and experiencing it first hand. I’d recommend a Catholic Church since it’s one of the oldest, wealthiest and most widespread sects. I’d further recommend weddings and funerals. That any woman in a modern society would want to get married in a Catholic Church is just nuts to me. The entire ceremony is about the subjugation of the woman to the man. You don’t really “get” just how barbaric and bizarre Catholicism is until you experience it first hand yourself.
Leaves me wondering. Do new Trump acolytes go through a similar induction ceremony? Perhaps the donning of the MAGA cap? Certainly a similar level of commitment to a false god.
As has been mentioned, she has recently been coming apart mentally, so it is no surprise that she would be attracted to, adopt and embrace some form of governance – a cage of control, which Islam conveniently provides. Believing is easier than thinking, thus so many more believers than thinkers.
Well, I think the hijab makes sense, given her hair style. 😛
I saw that broadcast live, and East Coasters did.
She should really have ripped a photo of JP2’s right hand man, Cardinal Ratzinger, the chief engineer of many of the bad policies of the church in that day, just as Roy Cohn is the chief architect of many of the bad policies of McCarthyism.
One of my favorite critiques of how the Arab world treats women remains the book “Reading Lolita in Tehran”