Thank you to the many readers who, prompted by my plea, sent in wildlife photos yesterday. Remember, though: I can always use more. We’re putting up today some lovely U.S. moth photos by Paul Doerder. The notes and IDs, indented, are his. Note that “mothing” is now a verb.

You posted some of my moth photos some time ago, and I’ve been meaning to send some more, but it seems this year the mothing itself got in the way. I started in the early spring, setting up a sheet and UV light sources (mercury vapor and LEDs), and going out after dark to see what was attracted. Though I haven’t counted, I probably mothed over two dozen nights, took well over 10,000 photos, and spent many days with the Petersen field guide. It’s become a favorite hobby at our Holmes County cabin, and this season alone I’ve identified nearly 200 species, with many more photos to go.

I find the variety, even in the drab ones, fascinating, trying to imagine the background on which they hide. Typically, I’d visit the sheet 3-4 times a night, and to increase the probability of a photo decent enough for species identification, I’d take 10-15 photos of a single moth (digital is cheap). While some species stayed at the sheet all night, others were transitory, present say at 10:00 pm and absent at 2:00 am and vice versa. Moonless, windless nights were best, and successive nights often brought more than one new species. At sunrise, I’d turn off the lights and shake the sheet to release the moths, particularly as an Eastern Phoebe (Sayornis phoebe) found them easy prey.

Here are 9 of many pictures taken between May 25 and June 1, 2018. Except for the two sphinx species, none are particularly large. I hope to send more, along with pics of some of the other insects that visited the lights.

Beautiful Eutelia — Eutelia pulcherrimus: