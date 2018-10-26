Friday: Hili dialogue

It’s Friday already: one week before I go to Paris. It’s October 26, 2018, and I hope my ducks are on their way to Louisiana. It’s a double food holiday: National Pumpkin Day and National Mincemeat Pie Day. It’s also Intersex Awareness Day.

On this day in 1774, the first Continental Congress of the American “rebels” met in Philadelphia. Exactly one year later, George III of Great Britain declared before Parliament that the American colonies were in rebellion and authorized a military response. So began the Revolutionary War. On October 26, 1863, the Football Association was founded at the Freemason’s Tavern in London. And on this day in 1881, the famous Gunfight at the O.K. Corral occurred in Tombstone, Arizona. Three people were killed in the thirty-second fusillade, but there were two deaths thereafter related to it. The participants were Virgil, Morgan, and Wyatt Earp, and Doc Holliday on one side versus Tom and Frank McLaury, Billy and Ike Clanton, and Billy Claiborne on the other.

On October 26, 1905, Sweden accepted the independence of Norway. In 1944, the largest naval skirmish in history, the Battle of Leyte Gulf, ended with a decisive victory of the U.S. over Japan, with a loss of 6 versus 26 warships, respectively. Exactly three years later, the Maharaja of Kashmir and Jammu, during Partition, allowed his kingdom to join India rather than Pakistan. There’s been trouble ever since. And on October 26, 1977, says Wikipedia, “Ali Maow Maalin, the last natural case of smallpox, develop[ed]a rash in Merca district, Somalia. The World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention consider this date the anniversary of the eradication of smallpox, the most spectacular success of vaccination.” And indeed it is. Maalin survived and became a vaccination activist, but died of malaria in 2013.

On this day in 1999, Britain’s House of Lords voted to end the right of hereditary peers to vote in that chamber, and it sure took long enough! Finally, exactly one year ago today, Jacinda Arden, only 37 years old, was sworn in as Prime Minister of New Zealand. She’s the youngest prime minister in that country’s history. So far reviews of her performance are positive but mixed. Sadly, her “First Cat”, Paddles, was killed by a car shortly after she took office. It was ineffably heartbreaking as Paddles, a polydactylous atheist cat, had a hilarious Twitter feed.

Notables born on this day include Abby Aldrich Rockefeller (1874), Beryl Markham (1902), Mohammad Reza Pahlavi (1919), biologist Robert Hinde (1923; among other things, Hinde described blue tits in Britain learning to pry the caps off milk bottles and drinking the cream on top, one of the earliest examples of cultural evolution in animals, since the behavior spread rapidly. Sadly, there are few videos on the Internet showing this cool behavior, but you can see one on the BBC Archives page here). Others born on this day are Pat Conroy (1945), Jaclyn Smith (1945), Hillary Clinton (1947) and Julian Schnabel (1951).

Those who expired on October 26 include Hattie McDaniel (1952), Igor Sikorsky (1972), and Park Chung-hee (1979).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is off hunting again:

A: Where are you going? Hili: To a place I will be returning from.

In Polish:

Ja: Dokąd idziesz?

Hili: Do miejsca, z którego będę wracać.

Reader Al Lee sent this illusion, which is explained here . There are TWELVE black dots in this figure. Can you see them all at once? If not, why not?

Tweets from Matthew. The first shows is stunning: a huge aggregation of female octopuses brooding eggs near “fluid seeps” in the deep sea. Why are they doing this?

🐙CEPHALOPOD ALERT🐙We observed 1000+ deep sea octopus (Muusoctopus robustus) exploring #DavidsonSeamount @MBNMS. Never before seen in such massive aggregations, females were brooding eggs near shimmering fluid seeps–previously unknown to occur in this region! #NautilusinMBNMS pic.twitter.com/AQbMxrRUMV — E/V Nautilus (@EVNautilus) October 25, 2018

