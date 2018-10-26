Andrew Sullivan on the Democrats and immigration

In his weekly column in New York Magazine, Andrew Sullivan, inexorably moving leftwards, still chastises Democrats for failing to deal with immigration—something that Trump is making hay out of as the caravan from Central American inevitably heads northwards. Sullivan notes that the Democratic failure is promoting authoritarianism in the U.S. and putting a strain on liberal democracy, but not because of the burden of immigrants. It’s because the electorate sees illegal immigration as a problem, and until the Democrats address it one way or the other, and do so explicitly, the public, thinking Dems are in favor of open borders, are going to support Trump. Here’s his piece (click on screenshot). Read the whole thing, and you’ll see that Sullivan favors humane immigration laws, despises Trump’s policies, and abhors separating children from their families.
His analysis takes national sentiment about immigration as a given, but for the time being that’s something we simply must deal with. I’ll leave you with Andrew’s words, with which I agree, especially the bit in bold:
All of it is putting unprecedented strain on liberal democracy in the West itself. The connection between mass migration and the surge in far-right parties in Europe is now indisputable. Without this issue, Donald Trump would not be president. As we can see right now in front of our eyes, elections can turn on this. Which is why Trump is hyping this caravan story to the heavens — and why, perhaps, the last few weeks have seemed less promising for a “blue wave.” David Frum is right: “If liberals insist that only fascists will defend borders, then voters will hire fascists to do the job liberals will not do.” And unless the Democrats get a grip on this question, and win back the trust of the voters on it, their chance of regaining the presidency is minimal. Until one Democratic candidate declares that he or she will end illegal immigration, period, shift legal immigration toward those with skills, invest in the immigration bureaucracy, and enforce the borders strongly but humanely, Trump will continue to own this defining policy issue in 2020.
This is not a passing crisis. It is the new normal, and its optics do nothing but intensify the cultural panic that is turning much of the West to authoritarianism as a response. The porousness of the West’s borders are, in other words, becoming a guarantee of the West’s liberal democratic demise. This particular caravan will take a while to make it to the U.S. border, if it ever does. It will surely lose some followers on the way. It may peter out altogether.
But the caravan as a symbol? Its days are just beginning.
I’ve seen this argument before. It essentially blames Democrats for failing to deal with immigration reform when, in fact, the Republican Party has systematically blocked efforts to address this in Congress for years.
I don’t think we move ahead by asking Democrats to, in effect, demand that we build a wall that Mexico will pay for.
I think it’s hard to deny that, whatever they may quietly do in Congress, Democrats in speeches, debates, etc. are loath to say that illegal immigration is a problem or anything like that. And the article is really about the public perception.
Except that illegal immigration really isn’t much of a problem. It is a boogie man that is nurtured by Republicans to scare voters. Climbing on board the Fear Train isn’t warranted, despite public perceptions nurtured by Fox News.
Agreed but it is the fact that so many voters do care about immigration that has to be recognized. I view legal immigration policy as a bigger problem than illegal immigration. We have to find a way to let smart people to come the US for an education and stay if they want to. Still, Dems have to admit that supporting illegal immigration does not respect for the rule of law. It isn’t a huge problem for the reason conservatives claim but still needs fixing.
That’s bogus, however, because Democrats don’t support illegal immigration. Not panicking over small problems is only “support” in the minds of Republican propagandists and their followers.
Besides, we’re not even talking about illegal immigration. We’re talking about people fleeing horrible circumstances who have a legal right to seek asylum.
Republican politician’s attitude about immigration is similar to their attitude about abortion – they’d rather have the issue than the solution.
I wonder if Sullivan is moving leftward or if the Republican party is moving rightward.
Wikipedia reports “In 2003, he [Sullivan-JLH] wrote he was no longer able to support the American conservative movement, as he was disaffected with the Republican Party’s continued rightward drift on social issues during the George W. Bush era.”
He has consistently been equally critical of what he regarded as liberal hyperbole (one of his examples being Michael Moore) and the intemperate right (two of his chief examples were Michelle Malkin and Ann Coulter).
I would expect no less from any reasonable, thoughtful person.
Trump is demagoguing this “caravan” stuff to the max, with blatant falsehoods that it contains “unknown Middle Easterners,” in an effort to gin up his base in advance of the midterms.
I’m sure that Trump is pissed that the mail bombs have taken over the scary brown caravan for the last few days. Will the media move back to it? At first only FOX was covering the migrants, but then the rest of MSM tagged along. At least CNN had reporters down there humanizing the action of these asylum seekers. It was no surprise that when the group hit the Mexico boarder, FOX made it seem like they were at the US border. Their chyron repeated: “Caravan at southern boarder”.
Totally agree and have felt this way for decades. This needs to be fixed. If Dem leaders were smart, they would put up a good plan against Trump’s totally bogus caravan escapade. It is a perfect opportunity for Dems to gain the upper hand with this issue, demonstrating that they can govern in an adult manner, while Trump and Repubs focus on scare tactics, lies, and putting children in cages.
Sullivan makes the common error in discussing US immigration policy of focusing exclusively on crossings at the southwest border. About half of the people in the US illegally are those who entered legally but overstayed their visas.
The image of dusky hordes pouring over the border may be useful to the Trumpists in stirring up nativist sentiment, but it does nothing to promote rational thought and discussion regarding commonsense comprehensive immigration reform.
Others have already poked holes in sulivan’s argument. I will add a recent Atlantic article that makes the case that Trump and the Republicans’ strategy for the midterms is Identity Politics for whites:
http://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2018/10/gop-mid-term-campaign-all-identity-politics/573991/
Against this sort of demagoguery, Sullivan wants Democrats to engage in posturing (“end illegal immigration, period”? Sounds about as feasible as winning a war on terrorism). What Democrats need to do is remind the electorate of the immigration laws they have repeatedly tried to pass and which the Republicans repeatedly thwarted.
I hear what you are saying but I think Dems have to continue to do their best to solve the immigration problem as if the other party was interested in cooperation. At the same time, they need to remind all that there have been several bi-partisan proposals on the table which Trump and other Republicans have rejected without much real interest in negotiating a successful conclusion. In general, Dems need to more forcefully push home Republicans failure to govern.
The US has one of the most open immigration laws among first-world nations. Canada, for example, allows far fewer immigrants, and uses a points system to decide who is allowed to enter. I don’t see why the US shouldn’t do the same, to try and bring in immigrants who are most likely to positively impact things innovation, prosperity, and society. Of course, like Canada, there should also be allowances for refugees and those who are fleeing oppression.
The Democrats really do need to take a stand, and a firmer one than they have previously. They need to be willing to say that they are committed to stopping illegal immigration and propose solutions. This is the same problem Democrats have had for the last few years on many issues: they do not offer coherent policies that speak to the needs, fears, and concerns of the citizenry. Perhaps the greatest reason Trump won was because he spoke to the economic fears of many people in sectors like manufacturing, and to the many people who have lost jobs already, and the many people who have seen their wages stagnate. The policies he offered were utter shit, but he offered them with a full-throated fervency and, perhaps more importantly, he did not impugn those many people who have fears about issues like illegal immigration not out of racism, but out of economic insecurity. Contrast this with Hillary’s “basket of deplorables” comment, and the Democrats’ continued strategy of saying that anyone who wants stricter immigration controls or disagrees on other issues is a x-ist and/or x-phobic.
I maintain that Clinton’s comment there was a fair assessment. That said, regarding the latter part of your comment, there is really something to this. I was talking to a women after we both participated in a survey and both came away bothered by what we felt were biased questions. Now, we are on very, very opposite sides of the political spectrum. She’s a Trump voter, a huge Pence fan, etc. Apparently, there was a question asking if you had ‘far right’ views, such as wanting the wall to get built or wanting to ban abortion or favoring bathroom laws, etc. She was quite indignant about it, saying that just because she agreed with those things did not make her ‘far right’. She considers herself a moderate. (She is not a moderate). She would say she is not racist. (She is pretty racist). She would say that she has ‘economic insecurity’. She is not economically insecure.
Where am I going with all of that? I’m trying to parse what I see as a phenomenon of the far right being offended at being called the far right (because society at large looks down on some of those far right ideals) but still maintaining those extreme views. So while they may claim it was all economic insecurity and not racism, talk with some of these folks and it comes right out that their fears are race-based. When we start tiptoeing around to not offend them by accurately labeling their ideas as extreme, we feed into their delusion that they are not extreme.
I have to say I think you’re view is closer to reality than what BJ expresses.
My favorite example of this is Arlene’s Flowers. She had a customer who was gay. Made flowers for him for years. When he wanted her to do the wedding, she told him no, because Jesus. (I’m paraphrasing slightly). She was being discriminatory, she told the customer that she was being discriminatory, and why, but she objects to being called a bigot.
Clinton’s “deplorables” statement falls into the “not wrong but not a good idea to say out loud” category. It is too dismissive without saying exactly what makes them deplorable. It is better to attack bad ideas that the deplorables may have and show why they are bad or mistaken. Of course, Trump has no problem labelling his enemies without being specific, or making up the specifics. It works if you are willing to 100% commit to being a lying POS.
I also maintain that Clinton’s comment was a fair assessment. Now more than ever.
It is one thing to say that Democrats should, from a policy point of view, clearly state what they think should be done about immigration. It is quite another thing to say, as Sullivan does, that the Democrats’ position or non-position virtually guarantees Trump another victory. While immigration riles the Republican base, a very recent Reuters poll notes that “Angry Americans will be more likely to vote, and Democrats are generally more angry about their hot-button issues than Republicans, according to the Reuters/Ipsos data.” In other words, the evidence does not support Sullivan’s fear regarding immigration as a determinant of future political results.
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-election-poll-anger/americans-anger-may-help-democrats-in-nov-6-vote-reuters-ipsos-poll-idUSKCN1MY18T
Regardless of Sullivan’s proposed Democrat agenda, we are too close to the mid-terms to make the case he’s suggesting. Instead, it is more likely to play directly into Trump’s hands by keeping immigration front and center in the week and a half left. Dems should focus on getting out the vote and figure out their stand on immigration after.
I urge everyone to read today’s NYT article by Sonia Nazario on a proposed solution to the immigration problem, from someone who has seen it from all sides. Not really a solution, of course, but a balanced approach that addresses both the root-cause problems in central America, and how to handle asylum seekers once they reach the U.S. It’s the closest I’ve seen to something that rings true, does not flinch from the hard questions, and may be doable. The info on some anti-corruption efforts is interesting in that it can be cost-effective, and has had some real impact on slowing migration. There needs to be more exploration of that.
