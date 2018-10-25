Thursday: Hili dialogue

It’s Thursday, October 25, 2018, and it’s an unusual food day: National Greasy Foods Day. Sadly, I won’t get to partake, as it’s a fasting day for me. It also happens to be The Hallowing of the Nestorius.

Further, it’s the birthday of Tyrus Wong, who died on this day in 2016 at the age of 106! He’d be 108 today had he lived. Google has an animated Doodle about Wong (click on screenshot below to go to video), and here’s some information from Wikipedia about this artistic polymath:

He was a painter, animator, calligrapher, muralist, ceramicist, lithographer and kite maker, as well as a set designer and storyboard artist. One of the most-influential and celebrated Asian-American artists of the 20th century, Wong was also a film production illustrator, who worked for Disney and Warner Brothers. He was a muralist for the Works Progress Administration (WPA), as well as a greeting card artist for Hallmark Cards. Most notably, he was the lead production illustrator on Disney’s 1942 film Bambi, taking inspiration from Song dynasty art. He also served in the art department of many films, either as a set designer or storyboard artist, such as Rebel Without a Cause (1955), Around the World in Eighty Days(1956), Rio Bravo (1959), The Music Man (1962), PT 109 (1963), The Great Race (1965), The Green Berets (1968), and The Wild Bunch (1969), among others.

For Bambi alone he deserves great accolades, but the man was largely overlooked during his life.

And here’s Wong:

Posting will be light today as I have two interviews/Skype sessions, one with students at The Evergreen State College. That should be interesting!

On this day in 1760, Mad King George (George III) became the ruler of Great Britain. On October 25, 1940, Benjamin O. Davis Sr. became the first African American general in the United States Army. On this day in 1962, Adlai Stevenson, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, showed photos to the UN Security Council proving that Soviet missiles had been installed in Cuba. A picture of that display is below. I remember that my father, who was in the Army, told the family that he was on alert and might have to leave home. We were all scared that war was impending.

On October 15, 1971, the UN accepted the People’s Republic of China as a member and expelled the Republic of China (Taiwan) as representative of the Chinese people. Finally, on this day in 1983, “Operation Urgent Fury” began, in which the U.S. and some Caribbean Allies invaded Grenada after the Prime Minister had been killed in a coup d’etat. The date of this invasion, today, is celebrated in Grenada as “Thanksgiving Day,” to commemorate the freeing of political prisoners, some of whom were democratically elected to office.

Notables born on this day include Johan Strauss II (1825), Pablo Picasso (1881), Admiral Richard E. Byrd (1888), Bobby Thompson of home run fame (1923), Helen Reddy and Anne Tyler (both 1941) and Katy Perry (1984). Those who crossed the Rainbow Bridge on October 25 include Bat Masterson (1921), Virgil Fox (1980), Mary McCarthy (1989), Roger Miller (1992), Vincent Price (1993), and Richard Harris (2002). And don’t think that you’re immortal, either! Making these lists every day, in which the birth dates of those deceased approach my own, is not pleasant!

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili’s words need some interpretation from Malgorzata: “Hili is addressing her human servant (Andrzej) who is going shopping and she is reminding him that she has nothing against consumerism and some luxury items (bacon. cream etc.) should be bought.”

Hili: Is the humanity going shopping? A: Yes. Hili: Let it remember about my consumerism. In Polish: Hili: Czy ludzkość idzie na zakupy?

Ja: Tak.

Hili: Nich pamięta o moim konsumeryzmie.

Here are some tweets from Grania The first shows the odious Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, making a boorish and horrible joke about Jamal Khashoggi’s murder. The audience thinks it’s really funny, too. Watch the video:

#CrownPrinceInFII2018: #Saudi Crown Prince #MohammedbinSalman says #Lebanon's #Hariri will be in the Kingdom for the coming two days. “I hope there are no rumors of his abduction,” he joked with the audiencehttps://t.co/2mGiDA25xO pic.twitter.com/psSryEj74x — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) October 24, 2018

It’s hard to believe that this is real, but it certainly seems real.

This is just great! Art galleries should make this a thing! pic.twitter.com/oOQSldAT1p — Ignoble Savage (@drayzze) October 22, 2018

These poor tortoises get a drink only a couple times a year!

In some parts of southern Madagascar it rains anywhere from 0-3 times throughout the year. So whenever it does the Radiated Tortoises rush out to drink from the puddles that form on the sand. 🐢 pic.twitter.com/dM0CarYX6K — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) October 24, 2018

Readers may want to check the veracity of this tweet:

Adam West and Frank Gorshin were once kicked out of an orgy because they refused to break character as Batman and the Riddler. pic.twitter.com/S3wb1MtGUk — Quite Interesting (@qikipedia) October 15, 2018

This adorable March of the Baby Penguins was on the news two nights ago. Be sure to watch the whole thing:

Icy School Excursion: 🐧At the Auster Rookery in East Antarctica 🐧These emperor penguin chicks were spotted going on a “school excursion” 🐧The chaperone followed close behind 🐧By December, these chicks will be as big as their parents@AusAntarctic#Recess#OutForAStroll pic.twitter.com/t8jt1ZkIGF — Laurel Coons 🌀🔬 (@LaurelCoons) October 24, 2018

From reader Barry, a cat who learns quickly:

From Matthew, who says “Watch till the end”:

What the fucking fuck! pic.twitter.com/NlVVfc18eP — Aldo Bello (@BogotaBandit) October 23, 2018

A cat from Matthew, but it’s really not “the most intense purr ever”; see below for that:

Most intense purr ever 😻 pic.twitter.com/o5zf3rpbTT — The Dodo (@dodo) October 23, 2018

Here’s the Guinness-certified World’s Loudest Cat Purr:

From reader Blue, the little duckling that finally could (it reminds me of my own little duckling that couldn’t 😦 ):

The little duckling that could pic.twitter.com/cUPD1cKU2t — viral viral (@xxlfunny1) October 23, 2018

Ducks and cats—how can you go wrong? From reader Nilou:

Duck joins pile of cats pic.twitter.com/qfSg9Nv5Xf — Videoscope (@moodvideo) October 19, 2018