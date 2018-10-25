NYT philosopher writer flaunts virtue by flagellating himself for sexism, but doesn’t do squat for gender equality

In the last few years a genre has arisen that doesn’t just call for social justice—those calls that have been around for a while—but in which a person (usually a man) flagellates himself for sexism, racism, or other sins, excoriating his behavior in an attempt to purge himself—and by extension the entire class to which he belongs. Yes, here we have an article by George Yancy, a black professor of philosophy at Emory University, who’s penned a long diatribe for the New York Times’s “The Stone” philosophy column. You can see it below, but if you have a Y chromosome, realize that you’re going to be indicted for sexism, no matter how much of a feminist you are.
It is hard to admit we are sexist. I, for instance, would like to think that I possess genuine feminist bona fides, but who am I kidding? I am a failed and broken feminist. More pointedly, I am sexist. There are times when I fear for the “loss” of my own “entitlement” as a male. Toxic masculinity takes many forms. All forms continue to hurt and to violate women.
For example, before I got married, I insisted that my wife take my last name. After all, she was to become my wife. So, why not take my name, and become part of me? She refused. She wanted to keep her own last name, arguing that a woman taking her husband’s name was a patriarchal practice. I was not happy, especially as she had her father’s last name, which I argued contradicted her position against patriarchy. But as she argued, “This is my name and it is part of my identity.” I became stubborn and interpreted her decision as evidence of a lack of full commitment to me. Well, she brilliantly proposed that we both change our last names and take on a new name together showing our commitment to each other
Despite the charity, challenge and reasonableness of the offer, I dropped the ball. That day I learned something about me. I didn’t respect her autonomy, her legal standing and personhood. As pathetic as this may sound, I saw her as my property, to be defined by my name and according to my legal standing. (She kept her name.) While this was not sexual assault, my insistence was a violation of her independence. I had inherited a subtle, yet still violent, form of toxic masculinity. It still raises its ugly head — I should be thanked when I clean the house, cook, sacrifice my time. These are deep and troubling expectations that are shaped by male privilege, male power and toxic masculinity.
If you are a woman reading this, I have failed you. Through my silence and an uninterrogated collective misogyny, I have failed you. I have helped and continue to help perpetuate sexism. I know about how we hold onto forms of power that dehumanize you only to elevate our sense of masculinity. I recognize my silence as an act of violence. For this, I sincerely apologize.
Fine; he’s apologized. But he insists that the rest of us apologize, too, for we are all mini-Weinsteins, complicit in the Patriarchy and toxic masculinity. Indeed, we are all guilty of “soul murder” (his words)! To this end he quotes the uncapitalized feminist bell hooks, another sign of wokeness:
It’s true that many of us, including me, have not committed vile acts of rape, sexual assault and sexual abuse the likes of which Harvey Weinstein has been accused of. We have not, like Charlie Rose, been accused of sexual harassment by dozens of women who worked for us; and we are not, like Bill Cosby, being sent to prison for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman, in this case, Andrea Constand. Yet I argue that we are collectively complicit with a sexist mind-set and a poisonous masculinity rooted in the same toxic male culture from which these men emerged.
I’m issuing a clarion call against our claims of sexist “innocence.” I’m calling our “innocence” what it is — bullshit. As bell hooks writes in “The Will to Change: Men, Masculinity and Love,” men unconsciously “engage in patriarchal thinking, which condones rape even though they may never enact it. This is a patriarchal truism that most people in our society want to deny.” When women speak out about male violence, hooks writes, “folks are eager to stand up and make the point that most men are not violent. They refuse to acknowledge that masses of boys and men have been programmed from birth on to believe that at some point they must be violent, whether psychologically or physically, to prove that they are men.” We have learned it. In the language of Simone de Beauvoir, “One is not born, but rather becomes” masculine.
Well, that’s not entirely true. Differences in sexual behavior, in which men pursue and stare at women (the “soul murder” he mentions) are partly evolved: the result of differential mating strategies that were adaptive in our ancestors. It’s not all culture. But as I’ve said many times before, any evolved differences that now act to degrade modern society, demean women, or given women fewer opportunities or less freedom, need to be ditched. Biology, as we all know, is not destiny.
Yancy goes on to describe some of these degrading acts, like rubbing up against girls in school, citing Luce Irigaray (what does this add except to show off?) that this shows a “dominant phallic economy. He then segues into the Brett Kavanaugh/Christine Ford affair, which I’ve written about before. While I believed that Kavanaugh was unfit for a position on the Supreme Court—based on his behavior at the hearings as well as other reasons—Yancy is absolutely sure she was innocent, something that I can’t go so far as to say. All we have is our take on the hearings and a tentative judgment.
Yancy goes on to assert that “one in five women are raped at some point in their lives,” which of course is a statistic subject to contention. I hasten to add that all rape is reprehensible, and even one rape in 500 is too many, but he’s really playing fast and loose with the statistics here, all in an attempt to not only claim we live in a “rape culture,” but to add that all men are complicit in this.
We all recently lived through the public spectacle of the Brett Kavanaugh hearings. What is at stake transcends but also includes Christine Blasey Ford’s allegations that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were both in high school during the 1980s. The history of toxic and violent masculinity should have been enough for us to give full weight to the reasonableness and believability of Ford’s testimony. But we did not.
Full weight? We should have believed Ford not on the basis of the evidence but because of “the history of toxic and violent masculinity”? I don’t think so, for that’s past history, not evidence. And if you take that tactic, then “believe the female accuser” becomes all one needs for conviction.
Don’t get me wrong here: women have always gotten, and still largely get, a raw deal. They are harassed, catcalled, subject to biases, and diminished. I’ve seen it in my own classes, in which male graduate students talk over women, or take credit for their ideas. But don’t call me complicit in that, for I do the best I can to ensure that women students not only get the same respect (and opportunities) as men, but also to share their views as much as men. After constantly examining my own behavior vis-à-vis women, I don’t recognize in myself the kind of toxic misogynist that Yancy sees in himself. He and others may say I’m fooling myself, of course, but I’ve never asked any woman to change her name, rubbed up or groped any woman, or, I think, been guilty of the species of “toxic and violent masculinity” that Yancy sees in all men. And I’m not just exculpating myself: many of my friends wouldn’t recognize themselves in Yancy’s caricature, either. Realize that when someone who is reflective hears an accusation like Yancy’s, he immediately (and correctly) thinks that Yancy is a self-serving extremist.
In the end, Yancy abases himself by apologizing to all women for his behavior. Fine, but, as I note below, what does he accomplish except flaunt his virtue? He ends by assuring all women he’s an Ally:
I know that if you are a woman, you don’t really need me as a man saying to you that you are not paranoid when it comes to male violence, sexual and otherwise. I speak not for you but with you. In my view, and in the view of many others, Kavanaugh failed himself, and you. And we have all played our part in that failure. I don’t want to fail women anymore.
Since the world is watching, we, as men, need to join in the dialogue in ways that we have failed to in the past. We need to admit our roles in the larger problem of male violence against women. We need to tell the truth about ourselves.
Well, I’m sorry, but the truth I see about myself is that I’m not Yancy, much less Harvey Weinstein. And the truth I see about Yancy is that he talks a good game, but his mea culpas do nothing to cure the problem of sexism.
As Grania pointed out when I discussed this article with her, Yancy’s behavior comes very close to the behavior of some religionists, who think that because they’ve been bad—in their case the Original Sin comes from Adam and Eve, in Yancy’s it comes from his Y chromosome—and because of that they need to humiliate themselves and punish themselves so they can be purified. Indeed, what we see in this Times article is, pure and simple, a humiliating attempt of moral purification.
Grania added that she, brought up Catholic but now a nonbeliever, can fully understand this mindset, but it would be harder for me, raised as a largely secular Jew, to comprehend the attitude that Hitchens characterized as “We are born sick and commanded to be well”. And it’s not just Catholicism or even Christianity. Here are the religious equivalents of what Yancy is doing (avert your eyes if you can’t stand the sight of blood):
And the ultimate humiliation and ritual of purification:
But these rituals of people making a show of their wokeness, humiliating and abasing themselves to confess their sins, has never done anything to improve themselves, humanity, or the world. It doesn’t lessen the amount of suffering on our planet. For the people who are causing problems for women in our society are not those who examine themselves and then confess their sins: they are the people who don’t have the introspection to examine themselves and then to change their behavior. They are the entitled people, the Harvey Weinsteins and Bill Cosbys, as well as the men who grope women or make their lives miserable.
As Grania observed, “Instead of espousing conduct that is akin to a quasi-religious mea culpa that helps no-one and accomplishes nothing and is the #MeToo version of ‘Thoughts and prayers’, Yancy might consider coming up with practical suggestions for tackling / defusing actual misogynistic behaviour in the workplace, or indeed in broader society.”
Nothing less will do in today’s woke culture than for all men to grovel and confess in this way, and for all whites to admit that they are racists. And, to be sure, there is a point to examining your behavior with respect to other groups. Maybe some of us have behaved badly, or been guilty of sexism or racism. The unexamined life, as they say, is not worth living, but it’s also not good for society.
But, in the end, there’s something craven about Yancy’s show of contrition as well as his false indictment that all men must scour themselves and confess misogyny. It’s not impossible, in fact, that this kind of palaver heartens the Right by making the Left look ridiculous. For it surely does. It makes us look like the Soviet show trials of the Thirties, or the horrible degradations of China’s Cultural Revolution.
This really is a new sick religion as corrupt and evil as puritanism that infected America from the beginning.
OMG! Any chance that people can stick to the customary meaning of words?
Yep, first speech is violence, now silence is violence. Unless you are out continuously demonstrating your agreement, you are engaged in toxic masculinity (which if you take in infinitesimally small amounts, diluted in water, actually cures itself).
Certainly not, one of the major issues with pseudoscience is their appropriation of terms like ‘energy’, which has a very specific meaning and treating it as if it has another much vaguer meaning.
Similarly the term ‘Ally’ in the hands of the type of person who is being quoted means “One who sits down shuts up and does what they are told by their betters.” rather than the dictionary definition.
And as I’ve commented earlier it’s clear that the Woke have fully embraced notions of inherent racial/sexual characteristics that are just as wrong now, as they were in the 19th Century.
“… this kind of palaver heartens the Right by making the Left look ridiculous.”
This is what irks me the most about woke idiocy. While I think they often have a point, woke people go too far, like this Yancy feller.
It is clear “wokeness” is more a religion than social movement and for that reason I ignore them as best as I can. Just another load of babble.
But it really bothers me that they are a significant reason why Trump is president and the Republicans have power. I despair sometimes because our only alternative in this ridiculous political system are the Dems and they never learn their lessons.
“It’s time that we men take responsibility for our role in the problem of violence against women.”
I play no role whatsoever in the problem of violence against women. The author can take his original sin and shove it.
Perhaps it’s unwise, but when I read a standfirst like this one, I automatically dismiss the entire piece as unworthy bull$hit. And stuff like this consists of a large portion of my social media feed.
My other advice would be to avoid “articles” from two word websites you haven’t heard of before.
“…original sin…”
Yes, the over-woke really *are* as emotionally dysfunctional as the fundamentally religious. When someone tells me they’re all disgusting inside, I believe them.
“Here are the religious equivalents of what Yancy is doing…”
This doesn’t seem like the best comparison.
“’…we, as men, need to join in the dialogue in ways that we have failed to in the past.’”
Maybe he should be speaking for himself instead of all men. I think his intentions are good, though.
Glad you spoke up Liz. I’d be interested to hear what the other smart, tough-minded, no-bullshit women who comment here regularly think about this. Hope they don’t avoid commenting on this post.
I think because this guys take on the subject and does not fit you or me exactly does not mean it should be thrown out. Lets try not to take the article so personally maybe and just concentrate on some of the behaviors in general. If he says it applies equally to all of us he is wrong and we all know that. Presenting it in this way just turns off males from paying attention at all so he does himself no good.
But everything he covers does take place in all parts of our society and we, as males need to be more aware of it. Sometimes we push it off out of ignorance or simply because it does not apply to me. That is not the way to look at it.
With the guy we have in the white house right now, don’t tell me that large parts of our population don’t ignore the unfairness toward females. He is disgusting and the American voters put him there. If ever there was proof of how poorly women can be treated in this country, this Trump business is it.
Women are degraded everyday by large parts of the male population. The device you spend hours each day fixed on (the internet) is covered in it. So go ahead and say I have no part in this issue, I’m all good.
Define “large parts.”
Randall,
Umm. . . . I’ve already said all this. I was addressing the self-flagellation. Did you read what I wrote? I mentioned the raw deal that women get constantly. Did you read that, too? I think you missed the point of what I wrote.
Further, to imply that I’m complicit because I use the internet (don’t deny that this is the implication) is ludicrous.
By Yancy’s logic you would be equally complicit if you did NOT use the Internet. Silence is violence too.
I did not imply that you are complicit because you use the internet, I am simply stating the fact that something we all use everyday is full things degrading women. If I have made comments you do not approve of or want to think I said even thought I did not, so be it. I will depart from this site now.
Let’s be like little Fonzies (and Fonzie’s cool). 🙂 I’d hate to see you go anywhere, buddy, and a doubt our host wants that either.
In the US because Trump was elected. Wow
I reject the notion of collective guilt here because I do not believe it to be correct, and because the idea of collective guilt is inimical to justice. If we are all “complicit”, then there is no innocence, and no degrees of guilt. We are all just Bad.
A mistake a lot of us made was in thinking that religion would go away once people stopped believing in god. Alas, no. The new woke religion is believed with every bit as much fervor and all the same psychological components (the damned and the elect, original sin, a path to enlightenment through mortification, an eschatology etc etc) as that old time religion. At least we knew where we were with that.
In retrospect it should have been obvious–religiosity is one of the most highly heritable charcateristics we have ever measured. 0.9 or above. And all that relgious feror has to go somewhere…
Waller, N. G., Kojetin, B. A., Bouchard Jr, T. J., Lykken, D. T., & Tellegen, A. (1990). Genetic and environmental influences on religious interests, attitudes, and values: A study of twins reared apart and together. Psychological Science, 1(2), 138-142.
Yup. 45 years ago, in high school, I really truly thought religion was on its last legs. How could it not be, when we can see clearly how ridiculous all of them are? Sigh.
Trump is only in the White House because a large number of women voted for him – in spite of admitted sexual harassment. Abortion is only an issue because many women wish to force another woman to have a child she does not want.
“For the people who are causing problems for women in our society are not those who examine themselves and then confess their sins: they are the people who don’t have the introspection to examine themselves and then to change their behavior. They are the entitled people, the Harvey Weinsteins and Bill Cosbys, as well as the men who grope women or make their lives miserable.”
But someone confessing their sins and vowing to change their behaviour, has, by their own admission, already caused problems for women.
There’s going to be men all over the spectrum of how much they respect women. Between the Weinsteins and the Yancys, there will be men who are perhaps, thoughtful and introspective about many things, but either have a blind spot for their own sexist behaviour, or else not recognise it as sexist (e.g. as Yancy didn’t seem to recognise that insisting his wife took his name might be sexist). I think its a fair observation to make that sexism and misogyny aren’t the sole preserve of the Weinsteins (just as racism isn’t the sole preserve of the KKK and their ilk, but is reflected in the attitudes of many people who wouldn’t see themselves as racist).
I think any unbiased observer would have to agree that respect for women has hugely increased over the last few decades, but that’s only been achieved by shining a light on the issue and making a fuss about it. If part of the remaining sexism in society stems from the fact that sexist attitudes and behaviours can reside even in men (and women, for that matter) who wouldn’t recognise themselves as sexist, then shining a light on that problem is obviously going to ruffle feathers. But if one is genuinely concerned not to be a sexist, then one should be ready to examine the possibility that one might be, in some respects. I don’t think it’s all that fair to accuse Yancy of “virtue signalling” or self-flagellation for encouraging men to examine their attitudes, in this regard.
Maybe, but then Yancy could have produced a simple list of things, like insisting a wife change her last name, that men should consider. I could see benefit in such a service. Even though I seek to avoid being sexist, I can’t guarantee that I am never sexist. Perhaps there’s an item I’ve missed.
Yancy goes another way. He is not so much interested in helping other men recognize their hidden sexist moves as beat himself up for past behavior and show his newly acquired virtue. He’s also subtly telling us that, while he may have been sexist in the past, the worst he ever did was insist his wife take his name. It’s virtue signalling, plain and simple.
I think what Yancy wants is a good old-fashioned public confessional. Okay, so be it.
Lord, I have sinned. In grade school, I teased girls. In high school, I noticed the breasts on girls in class. In college, I went to a strip club once. Yes, I have discounted my wife’s opinions on baseball. I have ‘mansplained.
Forgive me.
“She wanted to keep her own last name, arguing that a woman taking her husband’s name was a patriarchal practice.”
Actually, she wanted to keep her father’s last name, which is even more “patriarchal” than taking her husband’s last name. Either way, she’s got a man’s last name.