Harriet the Singing Donkey

Most donkeys make noises that would rouse the demons of Hell, but this Irish specimen, Harriet the Singing Donkey, has a sonorous and mellifluous voice. As BoingBoing reports:

She became an internet sensation when Martin Stanton, who lives not far away and has visited Harriet the donkey regularly for more than a year, posted a video of her singing on Facebook last week.

“She lives about 20 minutes away from me in Toureen, Connemara,” he told ABC News. “I know the family who own her and I bring carrots, bread and ginger nut biscuits. She never hew-haws like other donkeys.”

“I try to visit whenever I can because she is adorable, so friendly and gentle,” he said. “I found the video funny so I just posted it. I didn’t think it would go viral.”

Listen to this lovely voice!

 

h/t: j.j.

5 Comments

  1. rzzzy
    Posted October 25, 2018 at 3:48 pm | Permalink

    A ululating F# I believe.

    rz

    Reply
    • nwalsh
      Posted October 25, 2018 at 4:17 pm | Permalink

      Donkeys and goats, animal kingdom’s best.

      Reply
  2. vierotchka
    Posted October 25, 2018 at 4:09 pm | Permalink

    Then there is this dog who sings on key!

    Reply
  3. grasshopper
    Posted October 25, 2018 at 4:48 pm | Permalink

    The ‘original’ Donkey Serenade.

    Alan Jones could sure hold a note.

    Reply
    • grasshopper
      Posted October 25, 2018 at 4:50 pm | Permalink

      OOOOPS!
      This is the correct link

      Reply

