Wednesday: Hili dialogue

It’s Wednesday, October 24, 2018, and National Bologna Day, which, in the White House, is every day. It’s also World Polio Day, though I’m a bit confused about it. The World Health Organization says that “World Polio Day was established by Rotary International over a decade ago to commemorate the birth of Jonas Salk, who led the first team to develop a vaccine against poliomyelitis” But Salk was born on October 28, 1914. What gives?

There’s a full moon today, and though an iPhone camera isn’t great, especially in low light, here’s the Moon through the ginkgos as I walked to work:

On October 24, 2018, Chartres Cathedral, which I’ll be seeing soon, was dedicated in the presence of King Louis IX of France. Not much happened until 597 years later when, in 1857, the Sheffield F.C. was founded in Sheffield; it remains the world’s oldest surviving association football club. On this day in 1861, the first transcontinental telegraph line across the United States was completed. And on October 13, 1901, Annie Edson Taylor, on her 63rd birthday, became the first person to go over Niagara Falls in a barrel. Amazingly, she survived, sustaining only a small gash on her head. (She was doing this for the money, but didn’t make much.) Here’s Annie with her barrel:

On this day in 1926, Harry Houdini gave his last performance in 1926—at the Garrick theater in Detroit. Houdini died a week later of a ruptured appendix, perhaps because of a blow to the abdomen he received from an admirer backstage that night, testing the strength of Houdini’s abdominal muscles. Exactly three years later, a big drop on the New York Stock Exchange, on “Black Thursday”, kicked off the Great Depression. On October 24, 1946, the rocket V-2 No. 13 took the first photograph of Earth from outer space from 65 miles up. Here’s that photo:

On October 24, 1947, Walt Disney, testifying before the House Un-American Activity, named Disney employees that he thought were Communists. That was a lousy thing to do, and really tarnishes my image of Disney.

On this day in 1975, 90% of Icelandic women participated in a national strike, not going to work to protest gender inequality. On this day in 1992, the Toronto Blue Jays became the first major league baseball team outside the U.S. to win the World Series. You may remember the two “Beltway snipers”, John Allen Muhammed and Lee Boyd Malvo, who killed 10 people and injured three others in the Washington, D.C. area. They were arrested on this day in 2002; Muhammed was executed by lethal injection and Malvo remains in prison for life (without parole). Finally, on October 24, 2004, the Arsenal Football Club ended a streak of 49 unbeaten matches by losing to Manchester United; this is the world record in the Premier League for such a streak.

Notables born on this day include Antonie van Leeuwenhoek (1632), Rafael Trujillo (1891), Denise Levertov (1923), The Big Bopper (1930), Bill Wyman (1936; he’s 82 today!), and Wayne Rooney (1985).

Those who died on October 24 include Hugh Capet (996), Jane Seymour (1537), Tycho Brahe (1601), Daniel Webster (1852), G. E. Moore (1958), Gene Roddenberry (1991), Rosa Parks (2005), Bobby Vee (2016), and Antoine “Fats” Domino (2017). Here’s Fats’s most famous song:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is being obstreperous:

Hili: With all due respect, I have a different opinion. A: About what? Hili: Almost everything.

In Polish:

Hili: Z całym respektem, ale ja mam inne zdanie.

Ja: W jakiej sprawie?

Hili: Prawie w każdej.

Reader Barry wants to know what this thing is. I do, but I’ll let you guess:

I found this on the same site. Koala fight!

Re the Khashoggi murder. The photo in this tweet from Ali Rizvi via reader Nilou is chilling:

Chilling picture of Salah Khashoggi — Jamal Khashoggi's son — being forced to meet and shake hands with Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman — the man who ordered the torture, murder, and dismemberment of his father — to thank him for his condolences. Insanity. pic.twitter.com/d4kKOEYJGg — Ali A. Rizvi (@aliamjadrizvi) October 23, 2018

More on this from Grania:

Read this quote. Then read it again. https://t.co/zkN8nu856G — 🎃 Ghoulia Macfarlane 👻 (@juliamacfarlane) October 22, 2018

This one, from Seth Andrews via Grania, has to be the Tweet of the Day:

Why does this clip make me so happy? https://t.co/UZHyqTWR5z — Seth Andrews (@SethAndrewsTTA) October 23, 2018

A teenage cougar awakes and makes a noise. Be sure you have the sound on:

Expected a big growl pic.twitter.com/hnJmktNYqL — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) October 21, 2018

A horrible pun, but I suppose it’s okay—for a vet:

Cows 🐄 pic.twitter.com/drRCk2O3R8 — You Had One Job (@YouHadOneJ0B) October 22, 2018

The story behind this famous video (I might have posted this a while back):

YouTuber Ginger Beard shared this home security video that captured a bird flying by and taking a look at the camera. But because the camera’s frame rate is perfectly synced to the flapping wings of the bird, the wings are only captured while they’re in a single position. This makes the bird look like it’s magically floating around in front of the camera without flapping its wings at all.

Still one of the best examples of what happens when the camera frame rate is in sync with some actions going on, like the wings of a bird flying by chance in front of a security cam: you can happen to see this https://t.co/RjNVrdY7Dr pic.twitter.com/Clx1Drny83 — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) October 21, 2018

You can turn the sound up on this one, but you’re not going to hear anything. For this is The Silent Miaow of Paul Gallico fame:

Squeaky cats= cuteness overload ❤️😻🐭 📹: boots_and_bear pic.twitter.com/XRe5Bme3zf — Emergency Kittens (@EmrgencyKittens) October 21, 2018

Reader Blue sent this tweet. I’m not sure I’d try this at home, but the cat seems to like it.

Our wee boy Hamish likes to play ball, but only if he’s the ball. pic.twitter.com/M2sX2RF0tG — viral viral (@xxlfunny1) October 23, 2018