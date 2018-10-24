The remarkable pelican eel

This video, embedded in a report posted by Science, shows the remarkable behavior of the pelican eel (Eurypharynx pelecanoides), also called the “gulper eel” for reasons that will become obvious. This rarely-seen creature, the only species in the family Eurypharyngidae, has now been put on video for the first time. While Wikipedia says this,

The stomach can stretch and expand to accommodate large meals, although analysis of stomach contents suggests they primarily eat small crustaceans. Despite the great size of the jaws, which occupy about a quarter of the animal’s total length, it has only tiny teeth, which would not be consistent with a regular diet of large fish. The large mouth may be an adaptation to allow the eel to eat a wider variety of prey when food is scarce. It can also be used like a large net. The eel can swim into large groups of shrimp or other crustaceans with its mouth wide open, scooping them up as it goes. The gulper eel is also known to feed on cephalopods (squid) and other small invertebrates. When the eel gulps its prey into its massive jaws, it also takes in a large amount of water, which is then slowly expelled through its gill slits. Gulper eels themselves are preyed upon by lancetfish and other deep sea predators.

. . the video suggests that the creature eats more fish than previously thought. Here’s part of the news piece in Science.

What would you get if you crossed a pelican with an eel? Probably something close to the aptly named pelican eel. . . a bizarre-looking fish with a slender body and a head that inflates like a balloon. Because the pelican eel prefers to live between 500 and 3000 meters below the surface of tropical and temperate seas, it is seldom seen or photographed by humans. This makes it difficult to study the eel’s behavior to look for clues as to why it evolved such a strange head. Now, researchers have made what they believe to be the first direct observation of a pelican eel hunting for prey and captured the behavior on video. Researchers piloted a submarine to a depth of 1000 meters in the Atlantic Ocean, about 1500 kilometers off the coast of Portugal near a constellation of islands known as the Azores. The team spotted the eel not only inflating its head to form a pouch for catching prey, but also actively hunting and swimming after smaller fish. Previous research had hypothesized that the eels inflated their heads to lure their prey or to create a large hole into which food could fall out of the water column, but these studies relied on evidence from the stomach contents of dead eels. The new video evidence suggests the eels take a much more active role in finding food: exploring their surroundings, stalking prey, and inflating their heads to maximize the probability of engulfing them.

Here’s the video of a gulper eel filmed from a submersible off the azores; the video is stunning: