I am running low on photos, so please send in your good ones. Thanks.

We have a few contributors today, the first being Piotr Naskrecki (website here), a naturalist and photographer who’s been working in Gorongosa National Park in Mozambique. He didn’t contribute this; rather, I took it from his Facebook post—with permission. Photographers’ notes are indented.

This photo of a desert gecko Chondrodactylus angulifer is a single albeit fairly long exposure. I need to try similar night shots in Gorongosa with some of our local species before the rainy season comes and brings clouds at night.

From reader Mark Jones:

A Southern Hawker dragonfly (Aeshna cyanea) flying past.

Three photos from Stephen Barnard in Idaho, which I’ve labeled:

Great horned owl (Bubo virginianus):

Red-tailed hawk (Buteo jamaicensis):

Landscape: