I am running low on photos, so please send in your good ones. Thanks.
We have a few contributors today, the first being Piotr Naskrecki (website here), a naturalist and photographer who’s been working in Gorongosa National Park in Mozambique. He didn’t contribute this; rather, I took it from his Facebook post—with permission. Photographers’ notes are indented.
This photo of a desert gecko Chondrodactylus angulifer is a single albeit fairly long exposure. I need to try similar night shots in Gorongosa with some of our local species before the rainy season comes and brings clouds at night.
From reader Mark Jones:
A Southern Hawker dragonfly (Aeshna cyanea) flying past.
Three photos from Stephen Barnard in Idaho, which I’ve labeled:
Great horned owl (Bubo virginianus):
Red-tailed hawk (Buteo jamaicensis):
Landscape:
Amazing gecko photo! I’ve tried and failed to get wildlife plus milky way shots. This inspires me!
How does one persuade the critter to stay still for long enough?
A good camera -& very fast exposure?
Even with today’s cameras you’ll need an exposure of several seconds to get a Milky Way like that photo.
One approach is to expose first for the night sky, then use flash to pick up the foreground critter. That will avoid blurring if the critter moves.
My approach would be photoshop.
Me too, actually.
I think this is exactly what he did.
You can also “paint” light on the subject (with a flashlight/torch or similar); but this deosn’t work well for ones that may move!
Painted light (tent) and star trails (and a little light pollution). Tasmania.
Pentax A 20mm f/2.8, Kodachrome 64, f/2.8 and probably 2(3?) hours.
Worked like a charm.
Yes, awesome gecko. Also like the dragonfly (partial to dragonflies).
Love the landscape!
I think Jerry posted that before, and possibly the other two as well.
Love the gecko.
Yeah, one of those Barnard “Maxfield Parrish” landscapes.
I am adding, once again, the landscape to my phone photos. Thanks, Stephen! You bring Idaho to my digital life.
The gecko looks like a lonely dragon on some far away planet. Very cool.