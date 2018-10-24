Readers’ wildlife photos

We have a few contributors today, the first being Piotr Naskrecki (website here), a naturalist and photographer who’s been working in Gorongosa National Park in Mozambique. He didn’t contribute this; rather, I took it from his Facebook post—with permission.  Photographers’ notes are indented.

This photo of a desert gecko Chondrodactylus angulifer is a single albeit fairly long exposure. I need to try similar night shots in Gorongosa with some of our local species before the rainy season comes and brings clouds at night.

From reader Mark Jones:

A Southern Hawker dragonfly (Aeshna cyanea) flying past.

Three photos from Stephen Barnard in Idaho, which I’ve labeled:

Great horned owl (Bubo virginianus):

Red-tailed hawk (Buteo jamaicensis):

Landscape:

 

  1. Don McCrady
    Posted October 24, 2018 at 7:58 am | Permalink

    Amazing gecko photo! I’ve tried and failed to get wildlife plus milky way shots. This inspires me!

    Reply
    • Coel
      Posted October 24, 2018 at 8:01 am | Permalink

      How does one persuade the critter to stay still for long enough?

      Reply
      • Dominic
        Posted October 24, 2018 at 8:04 am | Permalink

        A good camera -& very fast exposure?

        Reply
        • Coel
          Posted October 24, 2018 at 8:06 am | Permalink

          Even with today’s cameras you’ll need an exposure of several seconds to get a Milky Way like that photo.

          Reply
          • rickflick
            Posted October 24, 2018 at 9:30 am | Permalink

            One approach is to expose first for the night sky, then use flash to pick up the foreground critter. That will avoid blurring if the critter moves.

            Reply
            • darwinwins
              Posted October 24, 2018 at 9:41 am | Permalink

              My approach would be photoshop.

              Reply
              • rickflick
                Posted October 24, 2018 at 10:11 am | Permalink

                Me too, actually.

            • jblilie
              Posted October 24, 2018 at 1:02 pm | Permalink

              I think this is exactly what he did.

              You can also “paint” light on the subject (with a flashlight/torch or similar); but this deosn’t work well for ones that may move!

              Reply
            • jblilie
              Posted October 24, 2018 at 1:05 pm | Permalink

              Painted light (tent) and star trails (and a little light pollution). Tasmania.

              Pentax A 20mm f/2.8, Kodachrome 64, f/2.8 and probably 2(3?) hours.

              Reply
              • rickflick
                Posted October 24, 2018 at 2:01 pm | Permalink

                Worked like a charm.

    • DrBrydon
      Posted October 24, 2018 at 9:26 am | Permalink

      Yes, awesome gecko. Also like the dragonfly (partial to dragonflies).

      Reply
  2. Merilee
    Posted October 24, 2018 at 9:54 am | Permalink

    Love the landscape!

    Reply
    • Stephen Barnard
      Posted October 24, 2018 at 11:20 am | Permalink

      I think Jerry posted that before, and possibly the other two as well.

      Love the gecko.

      Reply
    • Mark R.
      Posted October 24, 2018 at 12:24 pm | Permalink

      Yeah, one of those Barnard “Maxfield Parrish” landscapes.

      Reply
  3. Kevin Henderson
    Posted October 24, 2018 at 11:02 am | Permalink

    I am adding, once again, the landscape to my phone photos. Thanks, Stephen! You bring Idaho to my digital life.

    Reply
  4. Mark R.
    Posted October 24, 2018 at 12:26 pm | Permalink

    The gecko looks like a lonely dragon on some far away planet. Very cool.

    Reply

