Nature Scientific Reports publishes peer-reviewed paper showing efficacy of homeopathy

Reader Ryan (aka “vampyricon”) recently called my attention to this paper in Nature’s Scientific Reports (reference at bottom, click on screenshot below to read it online, and get pdf here). It’s important because it claims to demonstrate that homeopathy works. In this case, a homeopathic dilution of up to 10-30 of a solution of poison oak (Toxicodendron pubescens) was observed to reduce oxidative stress and other processes associated with pain in cultured cells, as well as reducing the pain response in rats.
You can read the paper for yourself (I’ve only scanned it), but also read the Nature News and Views article below that points out potential weaknesses of the study and criticisms by other scientists.
I’m loath to dismiss this result from the outset as I haven’t read the paper and at any rate am not professionally equipped to judge the metrics; we should always be careful not to immediately dismiss results that go against our biases. But of course there’s a huge reason to distrust studies like this, because dilutions so extreme can contain no active molecules of whatever substance is supposed to be working. That is, there’s no physical reason one can imagine that would cause such dilutions to work, apart from the unsubstantiated claim that somehow the dilutions leave their imprint on water, or in this case on the ethanol used to dilute the plant powder.
- The pain assessment study (on only 8 rats; a small sample) was not done blind, so that those who assessed the pain response could have known which treatment they were giving. I consider this a serious problem.
- The results may not be generalizable to humans since pain was measured by observing how rats withdrew their paws from hot or cold stimuli. This is not a serious issue in my view.
- There were discrepancies between the figures, including identical pictures that supposedly describe different experiments, as well as verbal descriptions of significant effects of dilutions that were more dilute than concoctions shown in the figures themselves.
- There are reports that the same data were used in two different experiments.
- One critic says that some authors of the paper, including Patil (see below) published another paper two years ago in the same journal that also had “inappropriately duplicated images”. That’s worrying.
In response, author Chandragouda Patil says that these mistakes were “unintentional” and the results of typos. The report has, according to the website, been updated, and Patil says that the experiments were done “with the utmost integrity”, with no ulterior motive to find pro- or anti-homeopathic results.
At any rate, I’ll leave it to readers with appropriate expertise to evaluate the paper itself. It was peer-reviewed, however, which means that homeopaths can now claim vindication for their whole practice, though other studies show no effects. I myself think that it can’t be right on first principles, since dilutions containing no efficacious molecules cannot be efficacious. Unless there’s some principle of chemistry of physics that has completely eluded us, something’s wrong. I suspect that, like the faster-than-light neutrinos that turned out to be the result of a loose measuring wire, this too shall pass. But the field will sort it out.
________
Magar, S., D. Nayak, U. B. Mahajan, K. R. Patil, S. D. Shinde, S. N. Goyal, S. Swaminarayan, C. R. Patil, S. Ojha, and C. N. Kundu. 2018. Ultra-diluted Toxicodendron pubescens attenuates pro-inflammatory cytokines and ROS- mediated neuropathic pain in rats. Scientific Reports 8:13562.
Whether the result can be replicated is key. The small N and the absence of a blind process in the assessment of the pain response suggest caution in judgment about these results, caution that most homeopathy fans will throw to the wind.
IF this results is replicated by many other experiments with a large number of subject and a blind process to assess pain, THEN it’s time to take it seriously as evidence for some unknown effect. For now it’s an interesting curiosity.
I agree, those two factors leap out. I’m amazed that this passed peer review. The small sample size and methodologic issues would seem to preclude acceptance (our host believes only about 15% of submitted papers warrant acceptance, I doubt this would make the cut)
The use of the same image to describe different experiments is also a red flag but perhaps less obvious without the post hoc digital analysis that’s been done.
I’ll reserve final judgment, but I’m not heading off to buy homeopathic remedies based on this.
What? Replicate? No no, forward march to the marketing department before the bottom falls out of the research!
We are NEVER going to hear the end of this.
So, they diluted the extract in ethanol… and then reported reduced pain responses in obviously drunk rats? They got the rats drunk. Scrape away all the sciencey crap and they basically admitted to making herbal gin and then giving it to rats and recording a reduction in reactions to hot/cold stimulus. Forget all the problems with the sample size and blind trials, this one just gets a plain ‘ol, “No Shit Sherlock”.
I thought homeopathy specifically uses water; you know, because of its memory. Is it still homeopathy if a different diluting agent is used?
Hmm. It seems homeopaths do use alcohol. How can they then argue that “water memory” is the effective mechanism?
It’s all liquid. No need to be so nit-picky.
I personally know some who use alcohol — even for children. (I once worked in a Waldorf/Steiner School that had such a concoction in their first aid kit.)
Just think how much more effective it would have been if they’d diluted it in morphine.
I dunno, but if they get the poison oak the hell outta there completely, they might have the makings of a decent drink. 🙂
I’ll just put it out there – a dilution of 1 in 10 -30 of anything is a joke.
I’ll now go eat my filet mignon that is diluted to that level.
I am not a physicist. Can anything be that small?
The 10^-36 part of 1 [1 representing the whole of something] isn’t any particular size because it’s a ratio. It all depends on the size of the starter pie you are dividing into 10^36 parts!
If the pie was all the sand grains in Earth you would need all the sand from 1,000,000,000,000,000,000 Earths to do the dilution [division] – you would end up with 10^36 piles of sand each pile consisting of one grain of sand
I’m not a physicist either, but
1.0 x 10-30 = 0.0000000000000000000000000000010
Relatively speaking, you might as well be drinking pure alcohol. 30 should be superscripted.
Let the pros hash this one out. In the meantime, I’ll take it with a tiny, tiny, tiny, tiny, tiny, tiny, tiny, tiny, tiny, tiny, tiny, tiny, tiny, tiny, tiny, tiny, tiny, tiny, tiny, tiny, tiny, tiny, tiny, tiny grain of salt.
Actually, I take it with about a ton of salt.
It should be noted that the Indian Government set up Central Council of Homeopathy & it’s a part of life. It also fits well with certain Hindu beliefs such as ‘like cures like.’
The five institutions that vomited up these ‘researchers’ – note the name of the 4th one:
[1] Department of Pharmacology, R. C. Patel Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Shirpur- 425405,
Dist. Dhule, Maharashtra, India.
[2] School of Biotechnology, Kalinga Institute of Industrial technology (a deemed
to be University), Campus-11, Patia, Bhubaneswar, Odisha, Pin-751024, India.
[3] SVKM’s Institute of Pharmacy,
Dhule-424001, Dist-Dhule, Maharashtra, India.
[4] Janmangal Homeopathy and Wellness Centre, Bopal, Ahmedabad,
Gujarat, 380058, India.
[5] Department of Pharmacology & Therapeutics, College of Medicine & Health Sciences, UAE
University, Al Ain, UAE.
I did a search for homeopathy-style papers from the above addresses, but not much. However when I searched for “ultra diluted” instead of the variations of “homeopathy” I got plenty of hits [many overlaps though]. I couldn’t be bothered to tabulate my results as it’s a lot of work for nil return.
A very dilute effort from me!
Oh no, YOUR concentration is admirable.
Still a laudible effort.
‘Successions’ are here performed by banging your head against a wall. This is believed to imprint and amplify the probable delusions.
“we should always be careful not to immediately dismiss results that go against our biases.”
Bravo for this caveat!
Think that caveat’s been an key part of the scientific method since our biases told us the earth was flat and the big orange orb traversed a quotidian path across its sky.
Personally, I’m still tryin’ to wrap my biases around the double-slit experiment. 🙂
“The more you dilute it, the stronger it gets.”
Normally, when you’re dealing in pseudoscience or spiritual woo there’s something intuitive behind the misunderstanding. With vaccine denial there’s the folk wisdom involving poison being poison regardless of the dose. With Creationism there’s the underlying familiarity with the experience where parts don’t work together till we put them together for a purpose. Most bullshit is a matter of common sense applied indiscriminately.
Till we get to homeopathy. Where is the tiny little analogy with something we “know” — if we’re talking about “the more you dilute it, the stronger it gets?” Nobody instinctively cuts down on the lemons if they’re making lemonade for more people than originally expected. It’s counterintuitive.
The only examples I can think of involve feelings and essences. “Absence makes the heart grow fonder.” “The less variation from a standard X, the purer and stronger the person/object is.” “If you believe on little evidence, that faith is a more powerful conviction than if there were reasons.”
From what I can tell Homeopathy seems to be pulling its plausibility from that sort of thing. These “similar” bits of wisdom of common experience grant it credibility. Which, if so, is another problem.
“dilutions so extreme can contain no active molecules of whatever substance is supposed to be working”
Furthermore, it’s easy to forget that the substances themselves used in homeopathy, even if undiluted, also won’t have any therapeutic effect. They base the entire treatment on twisted logic (like must cure like, because it simply must be so), and not on physiology.
Looking at Fig 4 and the text above it, the two do not seem to agree.
The text says the “sham” group was 23.2 +/- 3.8, but in the picture it looks more like +/- 16. It says in the picture that the +/- is SEM, by which I assume they mean standard error of the mean (standard deviation over root sample size).
Furthermore, taking the “sham” group of 23.2 +/- 3.8 and CCNI as 15.9 +/- 2.1, and again assuming these are SEM values, a 2-sample t test gives (I make it) t_obs = 1.68, so definitely p>0.1, not p<0.001 as they claim for the full ANOVA with Bonferroni. This is cherry-picking this pair, full ANOVA would give more groups with the higher mean, but Bonferroni corrections would make it more difficult to reject the null.
It is possible that the result they quote is because they have used a paired analysis, but only reported the unpaired results.
Many years ago, my laboratory performed a homeopathic test of science publicity, by cutting up pages of reputable scientific journals to detect the smallest bit that would create publicity in the popular media. We found that a scrap from Nature containing only a comma could elicit a returned telephone call from several magazines, while a tiny fragment of the “N” on the title page could induce a tremor in The New York Times. The only physical explanation we could offer for these results was that the bits of paper retained a molecular memory of the scientific journal they were cut from.
😎
For me that is game over for any study of this type.
The only question to ask is how it got published at all.
The normal and sham operated rats received 1 ml of saline daily, while the treatment group received 1 ml of distilled water and 0.1 ml of the extraction diluted in ethanol. For a valid comparison, the normal and sham should have also received 1 ml of distilled water with 0.1 ml of ethanol without the extract.
Good point.
If you assume 200 gm rats (their range was 170-220) and humans at around 80 Kg (175 lb more or less), so you scale up by 400, you’re looking at a human equivalent dose of 40 mL ethanol, or around 3.5 oz of 80-proof booze. I don’t know about rat responses to alcohol, but 3.5 oz of 80-proof seems likely to me to affect the average human’s perception of pain.
Ethanol at 20C is .7893 g/cm^3 and has atomic weight about 46. So there are roughly .7893*6.02*10^23/46 ~ 10^22 molecules of ethanol per mL. 10^30 molecules of ethanol takes up 10^8 mL or 100,000 liters. A dilution 10^-30 of magic treated ethanol in regular ethanol means one molecule of magic treated ethanol per 10^30 molecules of regular ethanol, i.e., 100,000 liters. One can’t get a dilution of 10^-30 without having 10^30 molecules of the diluting substance unless the experimenters are magically using fractional molecules.