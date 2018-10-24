Nature Scientific Reports publishes peer-reviewed paper showing efficacy of homeopathy

Reader Ryan (aka “vampyricon”) recently called my attention to this paper in Nature’s Scientific Reports (reference at bottom, click on screenshot below to read it online, and get pdf here). It’s important because it claims to demonstrate that homeopathy works. In this case, a homeopathic dilution of up to 10-30 of a solution of poison oak (Toxicodendron pubescens) was observed to reduce oxidative stress and other processes associated with pain in cultured cells, as well as reducing the pain response in rats.

You can read the paper for yourself (I’ve only scanned it), but also read the Nature News and Views article below that points out potential weaknesses of the study and criticisms by other scientists.

I’m loath to dismiss this result from the outset as I haven’t read the paper and at any rate am not professionally equipped to judge the metrics; we should always be careful not to immediately dismiss results that go against our biases. But of course there’s a huge reason to distrust studies like this, because dilutions so extreme can contain no active molecules of whatever substance is supposed to be working. That is, there’s no physical reason one can imagine that would cause such dilutions to work, apart from the unsubstantiated claim that somehow the dilutions leave their imprint on water, or in this case on the ethanol used to dilute the plant powder.

Among the problems cited in the Nature report are these:

The pain assessment study (on only 8 rats; a small sample) was not done blind, so that those who assessed the pain response could have known which treatment they were giving. I consider this a serious problem.

The results may not be generalizable to humans since pain was measured by observing how rats withdrew their paws from hot or cold stimuli. This is not a serious issue in my view.

There were discrepancies between the figures, including identical pictures that supposedly describe different experiments, as well as verbal descriptions of significant effects of dilutions that were more dilute than concoctions shown in the figures themselves.

There are reports that the same data were used in two different experiments.

One critic says that some authors of the paper, including Patil (see below) published another paper two years ago in the same journal that also had “inappropriately duplicated images”. That’s worrying.

In response, author Chandragouda Patil says that these mistakes were “unintentional” and the results of typos. The report has, according to the website, been updated, and Patil says that the experiments were done “with the utmost integrity”, with no ulterior motive to find pro- or anti-homeopathic results.

At any rate, I’ll leave it to readers with appropriate expertise to evaluate the paper itself. It was peer-reviewed, however, which means that homeopaths can now claim vindication for their whole practice, though other studies show no effects. I myself think that it can’t be right on first principles, since dilutions containing no efficacious molecules cannot be efficacious. Unless there’s some principle of chemistry of physics that has completely eluded us, something’s wrong. I suspect that, like the faster-than-light neutrinos that turned out to be the result of a loose measuring wire, this too shall pass. But the field will sort it out.

________

Magar, S., D. Nayak, U. B. Mahajan, K. R. Patil, S. D. Shinde, S. N. Goyal, S. Swaminarayan, C. R. Patil, S. Ojha, and C. N. Kundu. 2018. Ultra-diluted Toxicodendron pubescens attenuates pro-inflammatory cytokines and ROS- mediated neuropathic pain in rats. Scientific Reports 8:13562.