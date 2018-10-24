More misguided accusations of cultural appropriation

For some reason this mini-kerfuffle has gotten me quite depressed, for much of the world seems to be deliberately seeking to be offended, even when there’s nothing to be offended about. This case involves Kendall Jenner, a member of a family for whom I have no love, but who’s entitled to her vocation as a model. Unfortunately for her and the magazine, Vogue published two photos of her with highly teased hair, to wit (Instagram posts):
. . . and another
Well, look at the photos and then guess what happened next. I bet you can, and it’s summed up by the Independent article below (click on screenshot to read it):
Yes, you guessed it. The hairstyle, which is simply big teased hair, was taken by the Pecksniffs to be an Afro. And that hairstyle is worn by blacks and white models simply aren’t allowed to adopt it. The thing is, that is not an Afro! It’s most likely a wig, and if it were an Afro wig it would look like this style, as worn by the famous Angela Davis:
Nope, that’s simply big teased hair, and reminds me of the hairstyle you sometimes see on Helena Bonham Carter:
In fact, Vogue had no intention of making this an Afro hairstyle. As the Independent reports:
The magazine posted the images of the model on Instagram, where they sparked a wave of negative comments from people who found Jenner’s afro-like hairstyle “offensive”.
In a statement, the Condé Nast publication explained how the photos, which had been taken to promote the Vogue/CFDA Fashion Fund, were meant to evoke a nostalgic aesthetic reminiscent of the early 20th century.
“The image is meant to be an update of the romantic Edwardian/Gibson Girl hair which suits the period feel of the Brock Collection, and also the big hair of the ’60s and the early ’70s, that puffed-out, teased-out look of those eras,” the magazine told E! News on Tuesday.
“We apologise if it came across differently than intended, and we certainly did not mean to offend anyone by it.”
There is nothing to apologize for. If some Pecksniff is offended and thinks this is an Afro, well, too damn bad for them. And even if it were an Afro (which it is not), do only blacks get to wear their hair that way? What about Steve Pinker? And the “Jewfros” worn by Jewish guys who have naturally curly hair (see photos here)? It’s not an Afro, but if it were it wouldn’t be intended to mock black people but to adopt aspects of their culture that people like. But it’s not an Afro. Nope, not one.
It didn’t matter. The Pecksniffs emerged in force, saying that if Vogue wanted to display an Afro, they’d damn well better have a black woman underneath it. You can see some outraged people at the #kendalljenner site and in the Instagram comments , and it will depress me to show even two of them, but I’ll persist:
But Jenner has her defenders, too, and there’s some funny comments. I’ll show one.
In truth, there’s a real discussion to be had about whether black women are unjustly denigrated or subject to bigotry for wearing their hair in styles like cornrows or dreadlocks—styles that originated in the black community to take advantage of naturally curly hair. But that is not this discussion.
In the end, I want to know what the outrage accomplishes here. Does it increase racial justice or the awareness of racist bigotry? I doubt it; it just divides people, and angers those who think that this kind of manufactured outrage is either misdirected (BECAUSE THIS IS NOT AN AFRO), or those like me who think that the principle that one culture cannot admiringly borrow aspects of another is just dumb. It also serves to call attention to those who are outraged, and I’ve long thought that, for many, this is a primary motivation for cries of “cultural appropriation.” It’s a way of making yourself feel special, or calling attention to yourself.
If you want to make those cries, though, be sure that a). it is cultural appropriation, which it is not in this case (that is not an Afro), and b). it’s cultural appropriation of the disrespectful or bigoted sort, a form that’s exceedingly rare. As Davy Crockett said in real life:
I leave this rule for others when I’m dead
Be always sure you’re right — THEN GO AHEAD!
Enough, for I’ve learned from a CNN bulletin that “suspicious packages” have been sent to Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton (in addition to the bomb sent to George Soros), and so now we have the problem of right-wing American terrorism to deal with, too. It’s not going to be a good day.
My hair is blonde and very curly. Perhaps I should shave my head, instead of being ”inappropriate” in my hair style? THIS IS LUDICROUS, PEOPLE! STOP IT!
If your hair is naturally that way it isn’t really cultural appropriation. You should stop with the genetic appropriation!!
/s obviously.
One note in proof – while it can’t be denied that dreadlocks are today associated with a segment of the black community it didn’t originate there; the hair style dates back millennia. For example, there are paintings and figures of dreadlocked ancient Greek warriors.
Pictures on ancient pots right? But pictures of cultural appropriation! Those pots should be smashed!
Looks more like a ”jewfro.” Albert Einstein and Bob Dylan would be very offended.
Phil Spector wouldn’t be offended http://mehallo.com/blog/archives/27272.
The ghosts of the Gibson Girls would be exceedingly offended. I doubt that in those days they strived for the “messy” look. Forget about ‘cultural appropriation,’ which it ain’t; these models need to comb their hair.
Slovens who don’t comb their hair should be offended that others get paid big bucks for spending hours just to get that effect.
This ‘messy Gibson Girl’ style matches well with artistically ripped designer jeans and ‘distressed’ leather jackets for a chic street person look. It is paupers and the homeless who should be crying cultural appropriation, and legitimately so.
First time i saw someone with ripped jeans ,i asked them if they had fallen off their bike.
Yeah but they are just Palestinian oppressors anyway so who cares if they are offended.
I was at a Halloween party once where a girl showed up in a penis and scrotum costume. I wasn’t upset for her appropriating my gender. People need to lighten up.
My wife (Polish descent) has very curly, almost kinky reddish brown hair, and she wears it ‘big’. My #2 son has the same hair and his is worn totally Afro. Like Art Garfunkle, only bigger.
If you have hair like that, you should be allowed to wear it long.
Oh, and in answer to your question – what does this nonsense accomplish? Virtue signaling seems to me all it does for them, but in my meaner moments I think it is an acceptable expression of their hatred of white people.
Oh yuck!!! Poop!!! Jeepers criminy!!! I’m white, and back in the day when I was young I teased my hair!!! I first got a beehive hairdo when I was in my early 20’s and the year was the early ’60’s. Oh, those crazy hairdos! Tease the hair like the dickens, put lots of hairspray on it to keep it from going anywhere, wrap something around it at night so that you could sleep with it, and you could make this thing last several days!
Oh phooey!! And I continued to tease my hair over the years. Mercifully the beehive went out of style, but other styles came in. And NO, they are NOT afros!!
(Now I’m an old fart with grey/white hair and I don’t tease it because it’s thin and I don’t want to damage what is left.)
Quilette has something to say about Cultural Appropriation. I found this very helpful:
https://quillette.com/2016/11/02/you-cant-build-walls-around-a-culture/
Lately I’ve been walking on eggshells, afraid I’ve unknowingly stolen something and will bring the wrath of somebody or other down upon me, feeling increasingly constrained. (If it’s cultural appropriation for a musician to play or sing the music of another culture, is it wrong for a white person to merely *like* another culture’s music and play their CDs? Must I not like Black blues? Must I not like Ledbelly?)
Oh crap! Enough! And yes, there’s just too damn much bad news these days.
Go for a touseled, spiky pixie if you have cheekbones – a punk / Helen Mirren cross. Oil your hair! This is the best era ever to be grey [highlights are not forbidden]
Thanks to Walt Disney, every kid growing up in the mid-1950s knew that Davy Crockett quote. Did you wear a coonskin cap (probably not considered correct today) as did every kid in my neighborhood? 😎
No, but only because real fur was expensive! I know I had something with a fake dangly tail.
I am offended that Vogue apologized. Where’s my apology?
I agree, there is far too much “apologizing” for imagined slights. People really just need to grow up.
I think the most depressing thing is not all the people doing the complaining but that Vogue seems to be prepared to give them the time of day.
Even if it had been an Afro, so what?
If everybody and every firm could use a standard reply to such ‘outrage’ perhaps the world would be a better place. After all if you reward poor behaviour you encourage it…
Something like:
“Thank you for your concern. We have carefully considered your complaint and found that it has no merit.”
Repeated over and over by many individuals and organisations then it might just make the flood of fake outrage dwindle leaving ‘proper outrage’ standing above the noise.
I prefer a simple FO.
I’m sorry to hear of this depressing you professor CC! I don’t think this will make it entirely do away–but it prompted me to think that the culture of offence may not be an entirely bad thing (although particular instances of it may well be–as appears here)
https://www.3quarksdaily.com/3quarksdaily/2018/10/what-dueling-can-teach-us-about-taking-offense.html
The essence of the writer’s insight is that the giving and taking of offence implies a level of equality reached/assumed and the logic of duelling helps to reveal this. I found it an intriguing and provocative thesis. I hope it cheers you as it did me.
The current notion of offense is different. It is not an attack on amour-propre, and it has nothing to do with equality. If it were about equality it could go both ways. It explicitly cannot.
Instead it is an assertion of power, a rebuke to a presumed underling for raising his eyes. It is a demand for deference, that you tug the forelock and look down.
You’ve missed the point of the 3 Quarks article HH linked to. It doesn’t claim that the offense-taking is any type of call for equality; it makes the point that tho empowerment to take offense is itself symbolic of the extent to which equality has been obtained — as opposed to the not-so-distant past when some minorities were expected to avert their eyes and cross to the other side of the road.
You can talk about tugging forelocks and looking down all you want, but, with the possible exception of some rarefied college campuses, that’s not now, nor has it ever been, what’s expected or demanded or done by white Americans.
I get that point, though it seems to me overly optimistic that just having the ability to call out appropriation (whether real or not) indicates equality for the out-callers. Viewing this very silly instance from another angle, I hope that it is also a sign of equality that I’m unashamed to tell the ‘fro-shamers to FO.
So, except where it is, it isn’t. Got it.
The ability to call out isn’t really the important sign of equality, it’s the necessity to do so to make a claim of persistent or widespread oppression that is.
This is the idea of “appropriation” and other PC tactics. Anyone can object to false or odious statements, the trick is to have an effective way to object to those that are neither.
I’m old enough to be vaguely familiar with the “don’t borrow their hair/music/food/fashions” complaint coming from the racist segment of the population. White people who emulated anything non-white were lowering themselves. They were admiring and borrowing from races and cultures which were inferior. And, as far as I could tell, people of color were on the side of those who loved what they also loved. The side which called for strict barriers were the racists.
There is of course a problem when no credit is given. But many of the complaints re ‘cultural appropriation’ remind me of the separationist rhetoric which was rapidly losing steam when I was young. It’s like they kicked started it up again.
I’ll take reasons Trump won for $200, Alex.
Thanks but I don’t deserve credit for the meme.
Unfortunately, my wife and I use it daily as we read the idiocy of our “progressive” friends on Facebook.
And the clue for $200 is: “White Resentment.”
I you want to stay with that column, I’m sure Alex will uncover “nativism,” “bigotry,” “xenophobia,” and “misogyny.”
Tunnel Vision for 800 Alex.
If there is anything more insignificant than cries of “cultural appropriation,” it’s people getting the vapors when someone accuses them of it.
I grok complaints about “cultural appropriation” as they relate to the hustlers and grifters who ripped off R&B and blues and other “race music” in the late Forties and the Fifties by not paying royalties or giving credit due to the artists responsible. But this shit’s dericulous.
It’s cultural borrowing, and lending, and melding that’s made America mankind’s great melting pot. And, when we’re lucky enough, it’s what’s given us lightning in bottle, like Bitches Brew, or Sly & the Stone family, or Herbie & his Headhunters.
Hate to be Phoebe Snow tryin’ to start a musical career today. She’d probably get the Rachel Dolezal treatment.
Unfortunately, there are some people who reject the metaphor of America as a melting pot. They prefer the metaphor of America as a stew. And then there are others who view America as the sole preserve of one race; all the others should be allowed here only on their sufferance. This tendency to reject the melting pot idea is as old as the Republic and there have been several outbreaks of it throughout the centuries. The current one is particularly bad and is a real threat to the common social fabric that holds the nation together. If the fabric tears irreparably then say hello to the emergence of an authoritarian, most likely much worse than Trump.
All should listen to Bitches Brew – it should be on the curriculum of every educational institution [all age groups]
Indeed! That album also acquainted me (among many others) with John McLaughlin. So happy to have “met” Mahavishnu.
Absolutely. And he emanates from the musically isolated town of Doncaster, South Yorkshire – such an unlikely start for a guitar genius. Can’t imagine how he came across the material that fuelled his journey.
[A Tribute to] Jack Johnson is also smashing. The orchestra stuff is for winter evenings with a six pack &/or a spliff – a real trip from the comfort of a sofa.
I’m with you on Jack Johnson…spliff + 6-pack please. 🙂
The millenials complaining are simply too young to have experience, and too ignorant to check before pontificating, that this look was common in the 70s, let alone the 1890s.
Are Afro-Americans who straighten their hair guilty of cultural appropriation?
I think the thinking goes: you can appropriate up, but you can’t appropriate down. Stupid stuff to be sure.
What dumbasses think that’s a ‘fro?? I dated a Jewish woman whose hair was naturally frizzier than that. AntiSemitism, I tell you!!
Anyone watching “Jeopardy” the past few days? The young man who’s winning has a real Afro, the Angela Davis kind.
I knew a kid in high school, fair complexioned, reddish hair. He had a real, honest ‘fro. He may have been part African American (not sure), but at any rate not one kid in our 45% black high school thought he was appropriating anything. I do think some of the ‘fro-wearers were envious, tho, since a red ‘fro is something to behold.